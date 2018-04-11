Vista Cinema Completes Rollout of Italy’s Space Cinema, Owned by Vue International

PRESS RELEASE

[Auckland, New Zealand and Rome, Italy; April 10th NZT, 2018] Vista Entertainment Solutions (Vista Cinema), the leading provider of cinema management software for the global cinema exhibition market, has completed the rollout for its first customer in Italy, The Space Cinema, which operates 36 cinemas with 362 screens. The Space Cinema is part of Vue International.

Vista Group Chief Executive Kimbal Riley describes the rollout as a fantastic achievement. “This was a challenging regulatory process in a new territory for Vista and builds on the strong relationship we have with Vue International. It’s a great testament to our excellent local partners that we’ve been able to complete this rollout.”

Managing Director, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Vista Entertainment Solutions, Mischa Kay says: “Together with the fantastic team at The Space Cinema, we have successfully rolled out a broad selection of the Vista Cinema software suite across the Italian circuit. Italy is a top 20 cinema-going market and represents a significant opportunity not only for Vista Cinema, but for the Vista Group as a whole, to provide business benefits to the Italian industry.”

“Vue International continues to implement best practices across its group of circuits in Europe, “says Roland Jones, Executive Director, Technical Services, Vue International. “We are pleased to have extended our relationship with Vista, with whom we have worked extensively in the UK for many years. By introducing Vista’s state-of-the-art, integrated operating system to cinemas such as The Space, we maximize a host of benefits that only the leading global cinema system can deliver.”

The Managing Director of The Space Cinema, Toby Bradon, has also welcomed the completion of the rollout: “On behalf of The Space Cinema, we are very pleased to be the first Italian circuit working with Vista. Following a rapid and successful implementation we look forward to maximising the benefits of Vista’s modern, class-leading cinema operating system. Working in conjunction with our colleagues at Vue International, The Space Cinema continues to invest in its customer experience supporting our mission to be the first choice in cinema entertainment in Italy.”