Vista Names Till Cussmann Senior VP of Sales in Europe, Middle East, and Africa

[London, UK; 09 May 2018] Vista Entertainment Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’), the leading provider of cinema management software for global cinema exhibition and the founding company of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), has appointed Till Cussmann Senior Vice President Sales for EMEA and General Manager, Europe.

With the company’s customer base growing fast as opportunities on the continent are realized, Till will lead the next phase of growth for Vista Cinema in Europe. He will focus on sales management and customer relationships in the whole of the EMEA region as well as on general management of the continental European activities.

Over a decade, Till Cussmann was deeply involved in the digital conversion of movie theatres as well as the technical conception and implementation of infrastructure for new venues. Previously, as Senior Vice President of CinemaNext and its predecessor dcinex, he was responsible for the overall product and customer support strategy, geographical expansion to more than 20 countries and he led re-shaping the organization from a server manufacturer to a one-stop-shop for cinema technology. Till also has experience in the marketing of technical products in the leisure and retail industry.

Till will share his time between continental Europe and the Vista Cinema EMEA headquarters in London. He will report to Mischa Kay, Managing Director of Vista Entertainment Solutions EMEA.

“I’m delighted to join Vista Group and take part in the next level of success of Vista’s great products in Europe,” says Mr. Cussmann. “I strongly believe that an intelligent cinema management system is at the heart of any cinema operation and will be more and more a significant factor in an exhibitor’s business success. Vista Cinema’s product line is by far the most advanced and complete solution for cinemas on the market and I’m thankful that Vista Group has given me this great opportunity. I’m particularly excited about joining a great team of skilled people passionate about cinema.”

“With the appointment of Till Cussmann, Vista solidifies its plan to become even closer to our European customers and ensure they benefit from the best possible advice, support and attention”, says Mischa Kay, Managing Director EMEA. “With Till’s deep understanding and experience in the cinema and retail industry as well as his strong network, we are convinced we will fulfill our European customers’ expectations delivering to them the best possible service.”

For the first time, Vista will be exhibiting at the German movie theatre convention Kino Kongress 2018 in Baden-Baden from May 15th to 17th. “With our recent success in Austria and Germany, and with Till on board,” continued Mr. Kay, “we are in the best position to serve additional customers in the German speaking territories and expand our regional footprint in Europe including existing markets such as France, Italy and Spain.”

Visit Vista at Kino Baden-Baden; booth 302 on the 1st level of the exhibition floor.