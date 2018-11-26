Vista Entertainment Solutions Appoints Tess Manchester to President, Vista USA

PRESS RELEASE —

[Auckland, NZ and Los Angeles, CA; November 26, 2018] — Vista Entertainment Solutions Limited (‘Vista Cinema’), the world-leading provider of cinema management software solutions and the founding company of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), has appointed Tess Manchester President of their Los Angeles- based subsidiary, Vista USA.

Announcing the appointment, Leon Newnham, CEO of Vista Cinema, noted “Tess is a special talent whose diverse skill set has been of enormous value to our business. She is a natural leader who is totally in tune with our customers’ needs and she has a commanding knowledge of the cinema exhibition industry. In appointing Tess to lead Vista USA, we are confident that her exemplary record of customer care, product enhancement and operational excellence – all proven whilst providing unwavering support and care for the Vista team – will result in Vista USA continuing our record of growth. We are delighted she has accepted this role.”

Following her graduation from Webster University with a degree in legal studies, Ms Manchester began her career at Wehrenberg Theatres (since acquired by Marcus TheatresÒ), as an IT Support Analyst and Systems Engineer in her home town of St. Louis, Missouri. She joined Vista USA seven years ago as an Application Consultant and has since achieved a succession of executive-level promotions to her most recent prior position of Vice-President of Operations.

Added to Ms Manchester’s multiple talents is writing; she is also a published novelist, the author of the thrillers Pivot Point and Stay Dark.

“I have a passion for movies and a love of great storytelling. I’m excited by this new opportunity to continue to bring innovative tech and service offerings to the cinema industry to help exhibitors create incredible movie going experiences,” says Tess Manchester. “Leading the Vista USA team who have so far driven our track record of success and with whom it’s my privilege to work, is an added bonus and I’m eager to forge the path ahead.”

When the Vista Cinema USA office was established in 2009, USA market share was less than 5%, with four Los Angeles-based staff. Today Vista USA has 44% market share in the large cinema circuit market and a team of 80. Under Ms Manchester’s already proven leadership, Vista Cinema is looking forward to continued growth.