Vista Group Hosts 9th Biennial Customer Conference

Vista Group International Ltd. will welcome cinema exhibitors from all corners of the globe next week when its ninth biennial customer conference kicks off on Monday February 18, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. The largest gathering at a Vista Conference to date, attendance has increased 40% over Vista’s 2017 event–testimony to the importance of the conference from the perspective of Vista’s customers.

The conference agenda, curated by Vista’s executive team and experts, will deliver 46 presentation sessions in total beginning with a strategic assessment of change across global cinema exhibition since 2017. Vista-specific strategies and innovations responding to change will be explained by Vista’s respective business Chief Executives, concluding with Movio Chief Executive Will Palmer’s session “Paving the way to box office growth”.

Setting expectations in a packed morning of high-level information, the Vista Conference will then shift to a four-stream simultaneous session agenda. ‘The Business of Cinema’, ‘Engage Your Customers’, ‘Cinema Operations’ and ‘Focus Topics and New Tech’ will comprise keen, experience-based insights, innovation and information – the majority of which will be delivered by Vista’s Product Strategy and Architecture teams. These sessions, reflecting an enormous level of detail and accessibility to Vista experts, cover all Vista Group businesses and products and represent the essence of the standard and popularity of the conference content.

“Our biennial conference is a highlight on the calendars of all the Vista team,” said Christine Fenby, Marketing Director of Vista Group. “We know from previous conferences and the significant increase in the number of customers who attend each time, that every moment of effort we devote to the event is worth it. Vista has a great deal to say at this conference and our guests in 2019 can look forward to unprecedented diversity of relevant information that we know will engage and excite. We can’t wait for the week to start.”

The Vista Customer Conference runs February 18-21, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand.