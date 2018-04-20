Vista Group Showcases its Latest Tech Innovations at CinemaCon 2018

PRESS RELEASE

[Auckland, NZ and Los Angeles, CA; April 20, 2018] – Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), the world’s leading provider of software solutions for the film industry, comes to CinemaCon 2018 with a portfolio of new and unprecedented software solutions from eight Vista Group businesses. Vista Entertainment Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’), Cinema Intelligence, Veezi and movieXchange will exhibit in the Forum Ballroom at Booths #625F and #523F.

Cinema Manager is Vista Cinema’s first major software release on the journey toward making our cinema management suite of products cloud-ready. Day-to-day cinema manager tasks are shifted into a new era of ‘easy’ via a new intuitive user interface. Cinema Manager was designed from the ground up, taking a user-first approach to the common tasks that managers perform regularly, enabling them to be completed in less time and risk of errors. User feedback from Cinema Managers on the new application is stunning – see it at booth #625F.

Vista Food & Beverage enhancements throughout recent months have shifted Vista’s food service system, built only for cinemas, to a management solution from POS, to the lobby bar to self-service counter pick-up to in-seat dining. A stand-alone application that also integrates with Box Office, Vouchers & Gift Cards, Loyalty and more, Vista F&B will optimize the experience for moviegoers and cinema staff.

From the Vista Apps stable, enhancements to Vista Mobile enable moviegoers to easily satisfy their F&B cravings without ever having to leave the auditorium. Leveraging Vista’s moviegoer app (Mobile), and staff app (InTouch), new functionality creates an integrated workflow between the two. Guests request assistance from their seat with Vista Mobile, and staff respond with InTouch to resolve their enquiries.

MovieTeam, Vista Cinema’s browser-based application that transforms cinema staff scheduling has, since its 2016 CinemaCon launch, developed new features responding explicitly to cinema staff scheduling needs: MovieTeam enables exhibitors to bring showtime and attendance data from their POS system into the same application to build the staff schedule, allowing them to create schedules based on actual ticket sales to put the right people, at the right time, in the right place. MovieTeam’s ‘Marketplace’, enables shift release or swap with another colleague – all from the convenience of their Smartphone.

Veezi, Vista’s cloud-based cinema management solution for independent cinemas will exhibit at booth #523F in the Forum Ballroom. Veezi continues its extraordinary march across the US independents sector and has just entered additional European markets Spain, France, Sweden and Finland.

MovieXchange (MX) is Vista Group’s new web platform designed to streamline historically disparate and inefficient movie industry processes. The product enables the sharing of distributor-supplied promotional movie materials essential to exhibitors, the central availability of global (and marketable) cinema show-time data, and a single source that ticket sellers can connect to and transact against all exhibitors. Additional to the accrued benefits to distributors, exhibitors and ticketing vendors, movieXchange enables a range of streamlined options for moviegoers to choose their movie and book their seat. Tickets are selling fast and volumes increasing weekly via the movieXchange platform.

Cinema Intelligence, the leader in business intelligence solutions, comes to CinemaCon with three major advances:

Film Manager: Cinema Intelligence is now fully complementary with Vista Cinema’s new web-based version of film programming called “Film Manager (FM).” This superior product provides customers with optimized booking, scheduling and analytics capabilities. The new offering combines all features into a single and seamless user experience and allows for quick forecasting of a film’s performance based on historical box office performance and real time trends.

Advanced Booking: This feature optimizes the booking and content planning process with an advanced and intelligent tool that empowers cinema exhibitors to make the best decisions based on past performance, forecasting information and “what-if” analysis. It provides competitive advantage in planning and distributor negotiations, by increasing revenue via attendance providing recommendations for booking policies to ensure optimal allocation of films across every location and screen. With the help of Cinema Intelligence, customers can receive instant answers to questions such as “how did this film perform last week, how is it expected to perform this week?”

Opus Data integration allows customers to access domestic Box Office performance directly in Cinema Intelligence, removing the need to chase information on multiple industry specific sites. The integration allows customers to visualize the US national release schedule in advance of making a decision to play the film, and gives timely access to past weekend analyses and market share information. In total, it helps customers better understand national trends through Analytics Dashboards that support film forecasting and performance prediction for a film’s opening weekend and full life cycle.

Will Palmer, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Movio, will make a presentation preceding the Universal Pictures slate presentation on Wednesday, April 25th at 10:00am in the Colosseum. Movio is the world’s most comprehensive moviegoing database, covering seven years of historic data and over 100 million moviegoers, spanning 37 countries and over 5000 movie titles. Mr. Palmer will highlight how Movio’s latest insights fulfill its mission to revolutionize the way the film industry interacts with viewers.

Movio also shares its audience expertise via Matthew Liebmann, Global President of Movio Cinema, who will be part of the Event Cinema: What Does the Future Hold? panel on Tuesday, April 24th at 7:45am in the Palace Ballroom III.

POWSTER, which works with all six major studios and 90 independent distributors designing and developing film distribution marketing websites, will discuss its recent VFX breakdown for Pacific Rim Uprising from Universal Pictures, in which users can scroll through the layers of production. POWSTER scored 234 million US visits and 422 million international visits in the 2017 calendar year.