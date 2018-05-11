Vista Group Signs Aeon Entertainment, Japan’s Largest Cinema Chain

PRESS RELEASE —

[Auckland, New Zealand and Tokyo, Japan; May 11 2018] – Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), the world’s leading provider of software solutions for the global film industry, has signed Aeon Entertainment Co Ltd (‘Aeon’), its first customer in Japan. Japan is one of the “top 5” film exhibition markets in the world by Box Office revenue.

Vista Group companies Vista Entertainment Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’) and Movio, will provide their respective cinema management and marketing data analytics software solutions to Aeon who operate 91 cinema sites throughout Japan comprising 774 screens.

The Agreement represents the realisation of a long-time goal for Vista Cinema, which has grown its global market share in the large circuit market to 38% over 20 years – but without the inclusion of Japan. The successful negotiation of the Agreement conducted over more than two years was achieved with the support of Vista’s in-market Business Partner VINX Corporation (‘VINX’), who will continue to work with Vista to execute the new Agreement including the deployment of Vista’s software and on-going support.

VINX has established a new cinema division with a focus on selling and supporting Japanese exhibitors. “Our partnership with Vista has initiated this new division within VINX and we’re very excited about the opportunity it represents. It is difficult to promote the foreign software package in Japan since we have developed customised systems for every customer. This partnership will allow us not only to expand our business together in Japan, but also it will help us enhance our global strategy. I am convinced that this Agreement will be the very first step of a great development and success for the Japanese cinema industry,” says Toshiya Fujita, President of VINX.

“With perseverance, determination and hard work and with the support of our partner VINX Corporation, we’ve finally realized our long-term goal of establishing the Vista brand in Japan,” said Kimbal Riley, Chief Executive of Vista Group. “With the implementation of Vista Cinema’s industry-leading cinema management software system and Movio’s unsurpassed marketing data insights and solutions, Aeon will absolutely enhance its leadership position. We are humble and grateful to partner with an organization with the reputation and standing that Aeon holds in Japan and our experience of Aeon is that they are a devoted and extraordinary team of cinema professionals.”

The combination of Vista Loyalty and Movio is the high-end solution choice for Aeon; the integration of the two products enhances the capture of data and marketing analytics and audience insights to enable the execution of optimally-targeted and integrated marketing campaigns. Aeon’s Loyalty program and Box Office return is expected to accelerate using Vista Loyalty and Movio together.

The roll-out of the Vista Cinema and Movio solutions for Aeon will be completed by February 2020.