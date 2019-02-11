Vista Group Signs Enterprise Agreement with Odeon Cinemas Group

PRESS RELEASE

London, UK, February 11, 2019: Vista Group International Ltd. announced it has signed an agreement with Odeon Cinemas Group to deliver solutions designed to transform guest journey engagement, influence and insight for ODEON. The combination of Vista’s cinema management software portfolio (Vista Cinema), Movio Cinema big-data analytics and marketing, Cinema Intelligence film forecasting and MX Film—real-time distribution of digital media assets—represents one of the most comprehensive rollouts of Vista’s solutions ever undertaken.

ODEON, Europe’s largest cinema operator with more than 360 cinemas located in 13 European countries, will deploy Vista across 120 cinema sites in the UK and Ireland. The close integrations that exist between the Vista Group products have been recognized by ODEON as an opportunity to deploy a synergistic suite of software technology across their circuit. This is an approach to Vista deployments that will help ODEON meet their goals of providing an exceptional guest experience while optimizing their business operations via collaborative systems and homogeneity.

According to Odeon Cinemas Group CIO Ian Chapple, “We’re delighted to have selected Vista Group as a strategic partner to assist us in transforming our guest experience at Odeon. We recognize the strength and depth of the Vista proposition and the experience that they bring will be key to helping us evolve our technology platforms and take the business to another level.”

“Beginning 2019 in collaboration with ODEON is the best Christmas present our team in EMEA could have wished for,” commented Mischa Kay, managing director of Vista Cinema, EMEA. “Aside from the importance of ODEON as a European powerhouse of exhibition, which adds to making our new partnership a total privilege, is the opportunity that Vista has to excel in developing, managing and delivering cutting-edge innovation through new products and services that span Vista Group companies.”

Vista Group CEO, Kimbal Riley added: “Our agreement with ODEON is a watershed moment for Vista Group. Our ability to deploy a wide-ranging, integrated set of solutions for ODEON is a credit to the vision of our founders and to the capability of our teams across the business who imagine, design, develop and deploy technologies that delight our customers and enable the delight of their customers.”

The rollout of the Vista solutions suite across ODEON UK and Ireland is expected to commence later this year.