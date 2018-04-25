Vox Cinemas’ First Saudi Arabian Theater to Use Harkness’ Clarus XC Screens

PRESS RELEASE

___________________________________

CINEMACON, LAS VEGAS, , USA, APRIL 25TH 2018 —Harkness Screens, the world’s leading screen technology company and thought-leaders in on-screen brightness, has partnered with Vox Cinemas to provide its premium 3D and 2D Clarus XC screen technology to support the opening of the new 4-screen Riyadh Park, Vox Cinemas first site in Saudi Arabia.

Clarus XC technology has been specially selected by Vox Cinemas for its ability to provide breath-taking presentations in 3D and 2D with outstanding uniformity, contrast and 3D depth.

“We’ve worked with Vox Cinemas for many years supplying our entire range of screen surfaces to support their growth,” explains Tony Dilley, VP Sales, EMEA at Harkness Screens. “Vox Cinemas have always invested in the very best equipment available to provide movie-goers with an unforgettable experience and we’re delighted to partner with Vox to bring a premium experience to the first movie-goers in over 35 years, in Saudi Arabia.

Designed to work with all passive 3D systems, Clarus XC screens create visibly deeper 3D content which draws in the audience creating a more captivating viewing experience. A whiter look under projection mean that colours look visibly richer and more accurate both in 2D and 3D resulting in a more defined, sharper and crisper picture.

Mark Smith, Technical Director at Vox Cinemas, said, “When it comes to showcasing content as the film-maker intended in 2D but particularly in 3D, there’s no doubting that Clarus XC adds a level of sharpness, clarity and depth, that makes for a high quality immersive experience.”

The fourth generation d-smooth coating technology at the heart of Clarus XC has specific properties more commonly seen in white screens. This technology enables Clarus XC screens to benefit from significantly improved light distribution compared to traditional 3D silver screens. Through this, visible hot-spotting is reduced and uniformity is greatly increased, making compliance with 2D industry standards more easily achievable.

