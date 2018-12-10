Walt Disney Studios Hits $7 Billion in Global Box Office

The Walt Disney Studios surpassed $7 billion in global box office for the calendar year on Dec. 9. This is only the second time in history a studio has surpassed the $7 billion mark, after Disney’s own industry-record 2016 global gross of $7.6 billion.

The studios’ estimated international box office gross through Dec. 9 is $4.069 billion, marking its second-biggest year and the third-biggest in industry history.

With Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns set to open on Dec. 19, the studios’ domestic box office through Dec. 9 is an estimated $2.948 billion, approaching the $3 billion industry record set by Disney in 2016.

To date, four of the top eight worldwide releases of the year are from The Walt Disney Studios, including the top two global and top three domestic releases. Here are more statistics:

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War – $2B ($678.8M domestic, $1.37B international)

* #1 film of the year globally and internationally, #2 domestically

* #4 film of all time domestically and globally

* $257.7M domestic debut (#1 all time)

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – $1.347B ($700M domestic, $647.1M international)

* #1 film of the year domestically, #2 globally

* #3 film of all time domestically, #9 globally

* $242M domestic debut (4-day)

Pixar’s Incredibles 2 – $1.241B ($608.6M domestic, $632.9M international)

* #3 film of the year domestically, #4 film globally

* #1 animated film of all time domestically, #2 animated film globally

* $182.7M domestic debut (#1 animated debut all time)

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp – $622.6M ($216.6M domestic, $406M international)

* #8 film of the year domestically and globally

Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story – $393.2M ($213.8M domestic, $179.4M international)

* #9 film of the year domestically

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Ralph Breaks The Internet – $258.9M through Dec. 9 ($141M domestic, $117.9M international, still in release)

Disney’s Christopher Robin – $197.4M ($99.2M domestic, $98.2M international)

In addition, Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $292.9M of its $1.33B global gross during 2018, while Coco earned $269.2M of its $807M global gross during 2018.