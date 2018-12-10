Wanda to Install 100 RealD Ultimate Screens In China Over the Next Two Years

The lovefest between RealD Inc. and Wanda Cinema Line Corporation continues. In 2016, the two companies signed an agreement that would have 4,000 RealD 3D systems installed across Wanda’s theaters over four years. Now, an additional deal has been inked under which Wanda will install 100 RealD Ultimate Screens across their Chinese locations over the next two years.

Launched in 2016, RealD’s Ultimate Screen boasts superior brightness, sharp images and ghosting-free 3D. The Hollywood Professional Association Awards awarded the screen its 2016 Engineering Excellence Award. Going forward, RealD’s high-class Ultimate screens will be paired with Wanda’s high-class premium cinemas. The Wanda Cinema Beijing Tongzhou, Beijing CBD, Beijing Tiantongyuan, and Wanda Nantong locations will all be outfitted with RealD Ultimate Screens by the end of March 2019, with additional locations to follow.

Says Xiaobin Liu, Vice President of Wanda Film Group and Executive President of Wanda Cinema Line Corporation, Wanda has “always placed the audience’s viewing value and viewing experience at the core of our business. We have been a national or even global leader in introducing and promoting the latest projection technology and building an ultimate viewing environment. Developing Wanda’s own premium brand is an important part of our growth strategy and we are excited that RealD’s Ultimate Screen will be one pivotal part of the key ingredients of Wanda’s premium screens and that it will deliver a dramatic difference to our customers’ viewing experiences. With RealD’s superior technology and Wanda’s commitment to premium offerings, we are very confident with the prospects of our premium screens and our other RealD Ultimate Screen equipped theaters.”

Currently, RealD Ultimate Screen is installed in 108 locations across 41 cities worldwide.