Warner Bros. Pictures’ RAMPAGE to be Released in 4DX and ScreenX Immersive Formats

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA (April 10, 2018) – CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world’s leading 4D cinema company, announced today that the new monster-sized action adventure Rampage is coming to theaters in the 4DX and ScreenX formats. The film, headlined by action superstar Dwayne Johnson, will be released worldwide beginning April 13, 2018, from Warner Bros. Pictures.

4DX is the world’s leading 4D cinema technology, and ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that allows for a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience.

4DX eliminates the boundary between the audience and the film with motion chairs that move in perfect synchronicity with the movie being shown on-screen. The immersive theatre technology, launched by CJ 4DPLEX in 2009, uses in-theater effects to simulate wind, water, light, fog, scent and more to sweep the audience into the action on-screen. 4DX currently reaches 500 locations worldwide, with 10 of those locations in the United States.

Created in 2012 by CJ CGV, part of CJ Group, ScreenX enhances the movie environment by allowing moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen. It utilizes a proprietary system to expand images of feature films to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, and 270-degree experience. The technology has been installed in more than 140 auditoriums around the world, including three in the U.S., with more to come this year.

In Rampage, Dwayne Johnson stars as primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who keeps people at a distance but shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, incredibly rare albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since he rescued the young orphan from poachers. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

Said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, “Rampage is the perfect film for moviegoers to experience the full potential of our formats and be transported into the movie itself. This is the one of the most exciting and immersive ways to experience the action adventure genre and we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring the biggest thing on-screen to audiences in our fastest growing cinematic movie technology.”

In recent years, Warner Bros. Pictures has been consistently collaborating with CJ 4DPLEX to deliver the best experience for moviegoers in their two best formats 4DX and ScreenX.