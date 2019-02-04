Way To Blue Appointed by Regal As Its Digital Marketing Agency-of-Record in U.S.

PRESS RELEASE —

[Los Angeles, CA; February 4, 2019] Regal has appointed integrated communications agency Way To Blue to deliver all digital marketing activity and run its social media campaigns.

Based out of its Los Angeles office, the award-winning integrated agency will deliver digital marketing strategy and insight, video and social media content, copy-writing, influencer engagement and management with a dedicated team, covering all movie releases, brand initiatives, US and International film festivals, industry and press events and talent interviews from January 2019 onwards.

Daniel Heale, the global agency’s Chief Strategy Officer and US Executive Vice President, commented: “Movies and cinema are the beating heart of Way To Blue and we are absolutely thrilled to be appointed by this iconic US brand to lead its digital marketing innovation, content creation and social media campaigns. We will deliver insight and data- led creative solutions, meaningful content and strong, engaging campaigns to drive audiences into Regal’s award-winning cinemas year-round. Theatrical moviegoing achieved an all-time record in the U.S. last year. In 2019, we will help expand attendance growth and market share for Regal by covering more events, festivals, junkets and feature releases than ever before. We are incredibly excited and honored to be Regal’s digital marketing partner.”

Ken Thewes, Regal Chief Marketing Officer, said: “At Regal, we are consistently looking for innovation with the overall goal of enhancing the moviegoing experience for our guests. By partnering with Way To Blue, we have the opportunity to expand our online strategy in 2019 as we continue to be the industry leaders in content creation and marketing in the digital space.”

Way To Blue won two Shorty Awards for its film marketing campaigns in the US last year and was appointed in December to begin strategic communications planning and content production for Regal. The agency took over responsibility for all consumer facing digital marketing activity from January 2019 and has created a number of new positions in its Los Angeles office as a result of this appointment.