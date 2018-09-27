Webedia and Ymagis Partner on EclairColor HDR Promotion

PRESS RELEASE

___________________________________________________________________

Paris (France) and Berlin (Germany), 27 September 2018/ Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist in digital technologies for the film industry, and Webedia, one of the world’s leading groups in the online entertainment and recreation industries, today announced a partnership for the promotion of EclairColor HDR cinemas and mastered films on AlloCiné (France) and Filmstarts (Germany). The two websites attract respectively 13.8 million and 3.1 million unique visitors per month (Médiamétrie/NetRatings, April 2018 and AGOF, April 2018).

“We are extremely satisfied with this partnership with Webedia, which focuses on the promotion and referencing of our EclairColor HDR solution on two of the leading cinema websites for the general public – AlloCiné and Filmstarts,” said Simon Eyriès, EclairColor Project Leader. “It is an example of EclairColor’s ongoing desire to give all audiences access to HDR quality in the cinema. They will now be able to search and access the list of films or cinemas available in our format in just one click, making EclairColor more accessible for spectators, while exhibitors equipped with the EclairColor solution gain in visibility with our quality label to guide spectators.”

Visitors to the AlloCiné website and app can now see the EclairColor statement and logo on the pages dedicated to equipped cinemas. They can filter the sessions available in EclairColor. These updates therefore enable viewers to find cinemas equipped with EclairColor near them and directly select sessions offered in HDR for the film of their choice.

For Adrien Chabal, Deputy General Manager in charge of Webedia Movies Agency, “We are happy with this new collaboration with the EclairColor teams. As the leading French Internet group in entertainment and recreation, we have a duty to participate in promoting the best cinema experience. The additional information our websites take into account for EclairColor HDR means we can offer spectators greater flexibility in selecting their sessions and keep them better informed of the innovations available in their local cinemas.”

There are currently 159 cinemas equipped with EclairColor worldwide and new EclairColor content comes out on screens every week. Over 80 feature films have already been released in EclairColor. EclairColor HDR technology is made possible thanks to Sony Digital Cinema 4K and Barco projection systems and Samsung Onyx Cinema LED emissive technology.

EclairColor HDR technology is highly praised by professionals in the sector and has also received enthusiastic feedback from the general public, as shown by the perception survey conducted in France at the start of September 2017. The study performed by an independent body, L’Observatoire de la Satisfaction, revealed that 97.3% of spectators who watched the screening of a film in EclairColor intend to repeat the experience and over two thirds will be recommending it to their family and friends. Spectators spontaneously mentioned the beauty of the images, stating they are of superior quality, more colourful and brighter in comparison with a standard image. More importantly, according to the study, projection in EclairColor significantly increased the level of appreciation of the film versus a screening in standard format (source: L’Echo du Public barometer).

To find the full list of EclairColor cinemas and the line-up of films available go to: https://www.eclaircolor.com.