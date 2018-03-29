Wednesday Night Report: ‘Ready Player One’ Scores $3.75 Million Start to 4-Day Easter Weekend

Thursday Report: Warner Bros. and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One registered an estimated $3.75 million from Wednesday night’s opening shows as the film kicks off a debut ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Comparisons are few and far between since this release strategy is very uncommon, though one can most closely look to 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That sequel opened to $2.2 million from Wednesday night shows during its pre-Easter weekend debut, although it should be noted that pre-release day shows weren’t quite as popular five years ago as they now are today.

For reference, Retaliation opened to $10.5 million on Thursday overall, $40.5 million for the standard weekend (Friday through Sunday), and $51 million during its four-day (Thursday through Sunday) opening.

Updates will be posted here as they follow in the days ahead. In the mean time, check out our Weekend Forecast covering RPO and the other openers.