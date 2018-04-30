Weekend Actuals: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snaps Domestic ($257.7M) & Global ($640.4M) Opening Records In Historic Debut

Monday Update: The Marvel Cinematic Universe once again lays claim to the opening weekend crown.

Avengers: Infinity War — the 19th chapter of the unprecedented MCU — earned a final tally of $257.7 million in its first domestic weekend, eclipsing Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ previous all-time record of $247.97 million. The new weekend standard-bearer came in well ahead of Disney’s expectations, and just $2.7 million north of Boxoffice’s final tracking range. The daily breakdown includes $106.335 million from Friday (the second biggest Friday take ever, behind Awakens), $82.13 million on Saturday, and $69.23 million on Sunday.

Those two latter marks stand as new records for Saturday and Sunday earnings by a single film. Saturday’s performance itself came in nearly $12.5 million ahead of Jurassic World‘s $69.645 million, making Infinity War the first film to exceed both the $70 million and $80 million thresholds on a Saturday. The film also became the first non-Star Wars title to earn more than $100 million in a single day with its Friday debut.

For those wondering, Infinity War‘s opening weekend attendance was very similar to that of Force Awakens, whose now-previous record adjusts to around $261 million using current 2018 ticket prices.

Among Disney and Marvel’s latest round of record-crushing performances, Infinity War became the widest release in history at 4,474 domestic locations (topping The Twilight Saga: Eclipse‘s 4,468 in 2010), while elevating the overall box office to its biggest aggregate weekend in history as the past three days overtook the weekend Force Awakens opened in December 2015. The film also helped year-to-date domestic box office return to an increase over the same point on last year’s calendar, now up 3.9 percent.

With this phenomenal performance, the MCU and Avengers specifically joined the likes of Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Batman, Indiana Jones, Star Trek, Superman, and Jaws in the elite group of franchises to have busted a standing opening weekend record more than once. Marvel’s The Avengers previously did so in 2012 as the first film to ever crack the $200 million benchmark in its first three days of release.

Globally, Infinity War set an all-time record with a $640.4 million debut despite not having yet released in China. The $382.7 million international opening stands as the second highest ever behind The Fate of the Furious ($443 million, which included $185 million from China). Infinity War‘s global take through Sunday puts the cumulative gross of all 19 MCU films at a staggering $15.4 billion to date.

In addition to the film’s domestic record, other countries generating local opening records included: Korea, India (western), Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Central America, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, South Africa, Turkey (non-local), UAE and West Africa.

Notably becoming the first Hollywood production to be shot entirely with IMAX’s digital cameras, the latest Avengers posted a $41 million global opening across 715 IMAX screens in 65 territories. That’s the biggest IMAX debut for a Marvel film to date (topping Civil War‘s $30.6 million) and the third biggest all around, behind only Force Awakens ($47.6 million) and Jurassic World ($44.1 million).

In North America alone, IMAX accounted for $22.5 million from 408 screens this weekend. That tops Black Panther ($19.4 million) among Marvel titles and trails only Force Awakens ($30 million) and The Last Jedi ($24.7 million) overall.

Last but not least, Fandango reports that the company sold 33 percent of all opening weekend box office dollars in the United States.

In other Marvel-related news, Black Panther enjoyed a nice spillover effect from Avengers business and doubleheader screenings as the film slipped only 4 percent from last weekend domestically and returned to the top five in its eleventh weekend of play. Panther also surpassed The Last Jedi for ninth place on the all-time global chart, cracking $1.333 billion this weekend.

Dave Hollis, President of Worldwide Distribution for Disney, told Boxoffice, “If you go onto social media, lots of people were creating their own double feature with Black Panther and Infinity War. This is a testament to the power of the cultural phenomenon that was and is Black Panther.”

Below are this weekend’s final results from North America. Follow Boxoffice in the days and weeks ahead for continued updates on Infinity War‘s historic performance.

Jesse Rifkin and Chris Eggertsen contributed to this report.

Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 27 – SUN, APR. 29

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Infinity War $257,698,183 — 4,474 — $57,599 $257,698,183 1 Disney 2 A Quiet Place $11,004,977 -47% 3,565 -243 $3,087 $148,528,278 4 Paramount 3 I Feel Pretty $8,176,757 -49% 3,440 0 $2,377 $29,620,318 2 STX Entertainment 4 Rampage $7,205,315 -64% 3,508 -607 $2,054 $78,030,872 3 Warner Bros 5 Black Panther $4,736,428 -4% 1,650 -280 $2,871 $688,364,917 11 Disney 6 Super Troopers 2 $3,729,287 -75% 2,125 87 $1,755 $22,214,216 2 20th Century Fox 7 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $3,268,145 -58% 2,420 -648 $1,350 $35,374,140 3 Universal 8 Blockers $2,975,260 -56% 2,324 -810 $1,280 $53,246,750 4 Universal 9 Ready Player One $2,563,325 -65% 2,365 -843 $1,084 $130,811,543 5 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 10 Traffik $1,654,694 -58% 1,046 0 $1,582 $6,786,968 2 Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films 11 Isle of Dogs $1,427,275 -59% 1,001 -946 $1,426 $27,047,998 6 Fox Searchlight

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 A Wrinkle in Time $981,856 34% 371 -294 $2,647 $94,930,902 8 Walt Disney Pictures 2 I Can Only Imagine $777,709 -68% 970 -1024 $802 $81,084,294 7 Roadside Attractions 3 Chappaquiddick $694,989 -62% 704 -751 $987 $15,808,831 4 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 4 Sherlock Gnomes $673,943 -52% 731 -728 $922 $40,637,943 6 Paramount / MGM 5 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $640,477 -67% 540 -608 $1,186 $42,223,020 5 Lionsgate 6 You Were Never Really Here $350,105 -32% 233 50 $1,503 $1,793,480 4 Amazon Studios 7 The Miracle Season $290,939 -74% 430 -692 $677 $9,441,585 4 LD Entertainment 8 Beirut $271,252 -73% 237 -518 $1,145 $4,542,141 3 Bleecker Street 9 Lean on Pete $243,088 38% 167 98 $1,456 $667,818 4 A24 10 The Death of Stalin $226,050 -31% 150 -60 $1,507 $7,218,423 8 IFC Films 11 Peter Rabbit $205,918 -27% 229 -115 $899 $114,560,612 12 Sony / Columbia 12 Kings $163,289 — 214 — $763 $163,289 1 The Orchard 13 Game Night $150,090 -25% 208 -3 $722 $68,415,071 10 Warner Bros. 14 Love, Simon $126,090 -75% 173 -318 $729 $40,493,994 7 20th Century Fox 15 Finding Your Feet $119,921 -33% 124 -67 $967 $1,154,247 5 Roadside Attractions 16 Paul, Apostle of Christ $104,607 -68% 177 -200 $591 $17,276,253 6 Sony Pictures Entertainment 17 Pacific Rim Uprising $104,505 -82% 224 -422 $467 $58,941,465 6 Universal 18 The Leisure Seeker $104,438 -38% 117 -66 $893 $2,889,304 8 Sony Pictures Classics 19 Tomb Raider $100,085 -64% 162 -141 $618 $56,896,683 7 Warner Bros. 20 The Greatest Showman $96,186 -35% 146 -23 $659 $173,675,694 19 Fox 21 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $86,451 -33% 140 -35 $618 $404,259,315 19 Sony / Columbia

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Disobedience $237,393 — 5 — $47,479 $237,393 1 Bleecker Street 2 The Rider $175,279 146% 37 28 $4,737 $344,613 3 Sony Pictures Classics 3 Pandas $112,282 -14% 33 0 $3,402 $801,459 4 Warner Bros. 4 Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami $45,015 14% 19 10 $2,369 $186,388 3 Kino Lorber 5 Let The Sunshine In $39,699 — 2 — $19,850 $39,699 1 IFC Films 6 Final Portrait $37,999 -48% 69 -31 $551 $375,100 6 Sony Pictures Classics 7 A Bag Of Marbles $37,247 -22% 14 -2 $2,661 $190,101 6 Gaumont 8 Red Sparrow $35,355 -49% 75 -55 $471 $46,719,454 9 20th Century Fox 9 1945 $32,823 38% 16 3 $2,051 $604,588 26 Menemsha Films 10 Midnight Sun $30,483 -17% 93 3 $328 $9,524,528 6 Open Road 11 Zama $30,059 45% 14 9 $2,147 $105,538 3 Strand Releasing 12 The Endless $28,459 -40% 20 3 $1,423 $131,762 4 Well Go USA Entertainment 13 Ghost Stories $27,741 132% 12 11 $2,312 $44,837 2 IFC Films / IFC Midnight 14 Love After Love $26,275 165% 29 19 $906 $90,911 5 IFC Films 15 The Strangers: Prey At Night $25,892 -62% 62 -28 $418 $24,370,260 8 Aviron Pictures 16 God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness $24,939 -61% 65 -46 $384 $5,606,849 5 Pure Flix 17 Death Wish $23,279 -50% 42 -26 $554 $33,918,615 9 MGM 18 Foxtrot $22,663 41% 32 6 $708 $565,490 9 Sony Pictures Classics 19 Oh Lucy! $17,853 43% 18 3 $992 $329,914 9 Film Movement 20 Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum $16,092 -20% 6 -1 $2,682 $74,521 3 Well Go USA Entertainment 21 Godard Mon Amour $14,670 33% 17 13 $863 $31,835 2 Cohen Media Group 22 Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story $14,548 -4% 14 -1 $1,039 $769,635 23 Zeitgeist 23 Back to Burgundy $14,297 -15% 10 -6 $1,430 $186,653 6 Music Box Films 24 Ferdinand $14,104 -43% 39 -18 $362 $84,349,078 20 Fox 25 Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool $10,433 -57% 6 -19 $1,739 $1,024,266 18 Sony Pictures Classics 26 A Fantastic Woman $9,384 -63% 13 -15 $722 $1,995,221 13 Sony Pictures Classics 27 The Party $8,790 641% 9 4 $977 $744,428 11 Roadside Attractions 28 Bye Bye Germany $8,786 462% 6 4 $1,464 $19,882 3 Film Movement 29 The Post $8,779 -50% 17 -12 $516 $81,886,203 19 20th Century Fox 30 Leaning Into The Wind $8,343 -26% 14 -15 $596 $356,247 8 Magnolia Pictures 31 Le Corbeau (2018 Re-Release) $8,274 28% 1 0 $8,274 $19,476 2 Rialto Pictures 32 Keep The Change $7,722 -31% 7 1 $1,103 $140,343 7 Kino Lorber 33 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $6,807 -45% 16 -12 $425 $54,506,962 29 Fox Searchlight 34 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $6,150 -63% 22 -17 $280 $58,030,429 14 Fox 35 Summer In The Forest $5,277 — 6 — $880 $31,667 6 Abramorama 36 Loveless $5,132 90% 11 -1 $467 $560,194 11 Sony Pictures Classics 37 Cold Water $5,110 — 1 — $5,110 $5,110 1 Janus Films 38 Forever My Girl $4,654 -50% 12 -10 $388 $16,371,980 15 Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment 39 The Great Silence $4,071 — 5 — $814 $32,534 5 Film Movement 40 The Shape of Water $3,689 -73% 12 -18 $307 $63,856,674 22 Fox Searchlight 41 Lou Andreas-Salomé: the Audacity to be Free $3,230 -36% 2 1 $1,615 $9,650 2 Cinema Libre Studio 42 Duck Butter $2,797 — 2 — $1,399 $2,797 1 The Orchard 43 Ismael’s Ghosts $2,553 -69% 7 -10 $365 $93,880 6 Magnolia Pictures 44 Getting Grace $2,435 — 5 — $487 $181,671 6 Hannover House 45 The Devil and Father Amorth $2,228 -71% 6 -2 $371 $13,117 2 The Orchard 46 Quai des Orfevres (2018 re-issue) $1,760 -64% 1 0 $1,760 $21,771 3 Rialto Pictures 47 The Hurricane Heist $1,148 9% 5 0 $230 $6,112,146 8 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 48 Outside In $1,089 -70% 3 -4 $363 $67,018 5 The Orchard 49 The Heart of Nuba $1,040 -71% 2 1 $520 $9,986 4 Abramorama 50 Claire’s Camera $915 -69% 3 -1 $305 $65,838 8 Cinema Guild 51 Hitler’s Hollywood $703 -61% 3 2 $234 $27,393 3 Kino Lorber 52 Souvenir $612 -22% 1 -1 $612 $11,078 9 Strand Releasing 53 Beuys $561 -60% 1 0 $561 $60,708 15 Kino Lorber 54 Western $447 -60% 2 -1 $224 $36,129 11 Cinema Guild 55 El Mar La Mar $387 -46% 1 0 $387 $8,422 10 Cinema Guild 56 Tehran Taboo $258 169% 2 1 $129 $74,614 11 Kino Lorber 57 Hostiles $255 -88% 1 -2 $255 $29,817,901 19 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 58 Marrowbone $237 158% 2 0 $119 $1,218 3 Magnolia Pictures 59 Flower $164 -68% 1 0 $164 $327,395 7 The Orchard 60 In Between $98 104% 1 0 $98 $107,599 17 Film Movement

Saturday Update: Avengers: Infinity War earned a stellar $105.967 million on opening day Friday, including Thursday night’s $39 million haul. That marks a new record for Marvel and the superhero genre, the second biggest day in history (behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $119.1 million), and becomes only the third film to ever cross the $100 million threshold in one day after Force Awakens and The Last Jedi ($104.7 million).

Infinity War posted a Thursday night-to-Friday overall multiple of 2.72x, which is a bit lower than Civil War‘s 3.02x and and Age of Ultron‘s 3.06x — however, it is ahead of Last Jedi‘s 2.33x and Awakens‘ 2.09x. Given Infinity‘s much higher performance on Thursday night, these aren’t surprising stats and we continue to expect strong matinee playability throughout the weekend thanks to immense family appeal.

Early word of mouth is very positive on the heels of strong reviews from critics. While projections for the film’s legs remain somewhat challenging for reasons discussed earlier, fans are certainly responding to the crowd-pleasing epic that makes some very bold moves for the franchise.

In terms of attendance, Infinity‘s first full day is on par with that of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, whose former record opening day of $91.1 million adjusts to roughly $105.3 million+ using current ticket prices. It’s fair to also mention The Dark Knight Rises‘ first day attendance in this conversation: its $75.75 million opening day six years ago adjusts to more than $90 million today, and before accounting for its lack of a 3D price boost and opening prior to the boom in upcharged premium screens over the last six years.

Based on the first full day of performance, projections for Infinity War‘s weekend remain on target with our pre-release pinpoint forecast of approximately $235 million and potentially more. Disney itself has increased their official expectations this morning to the similar $225 million-$240 million range.

With yesterday’s earnings, Disney as a whole crossed $1 billion at the domestic box office in just 117 days this year. That bests the previous industry (and their own) record of 128 days in 2016.

Internationally, Disney reports the mega-sequel has earned $178.5 million through Friday and will provide further breakdowns with Sunday’s report.

More updates and estimates to follow throughout the weekend.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 27 – SUN, APR. 29

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Infinity War $235,000,000 — 4,474 — $52,526 $235,000,000 1 Disney 2 A Quiet Place $11,000,000 -47% 3,565 -243 $3,086 $148,523,301 4 Paramount 3 I Feel Pretty $8,200,000 -49% 3,440 0 $2,384 $29,643,561 2 STX Entertainment 4 Rampage $6,500,000 -68% 3,508 -607 $1,853 $77,325,557 3 Warner Bros 5 Black Panther $3,600,000 -27% 1,650 -280 $2,182 $687,228,489 11 Disney 6 Super Troopers 2 $3,300,000 -78% 2,125 87 $1,553 $21,784,929 2 20th Century Fox 7 Blockers $3,100,000 -55% 2,324 -810 $1,334 $53,371,490 4 Universal 8 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $2,800,000 -64% 2,420 -648 $1,157 $34,905,995 3 Universal 9 Ready Player One $2,400,000 -68% 2,365 -843 $1,015 $130,648,218 5 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 10 Traffik $1,600,000 -59% 1,046 0 $1,530 $6,732,274 2 Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films 11 Isle of Dogs $1,400,000 -60% 1,001 -946 $1,399 $27,020,723 6 Fox Searchlight

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 I Can Only Imagine $760,000 -69% 970 -1024 $784 $81,066,585 7 Roadside Attractions 2 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $720,000 -63% 540 -608 $1,333 $42,302,543 5 Lionsgate 3 Chappaquiddick $660,000 -64% 704 -751 $938 $15,773,842 4 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 4 A Wrinkle in Time $575,000 -21% 371 -294 $1,550 $94,524,046 8 Walt Disney Pictures 5 Sherlock Gnomes $570,000 -60% 731 -728 $780 $40,534,000 6 Paramount / MGM 6 Peter Rabbit $245,000 -13% 229 -115 $1,070 $114,599,694 12 Sony / Columbia 7 Love, Simon $120,000 -76% 173 -318 $694 $40,487,904 7 20th Century Fox 8 The Greatest Showman $100,000 -33% 146 -23 $685 $173,679,508 19 Fox

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Midnight Sun $32,000 -13% 93 3 $344 $9,526,045 6 Open Road 2 The Strangers: Prey At Night $21,000 -69% 62 -28 $339 $24,365,368 8 Aviron Pictures 3 Hostiles $900 -59% 1 -2 $900 $29,818,546 19 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 4 The Hurricane Heist $665 -37% 5 0 $133 $6,111,663 8 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Friday Update: Disney sent along an official projection this afternoon, calling for a Friday total between $95 million and $100 million. If it holds, that would line with our pre-release forecasts and mark the third biggest single day gross in history behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

That very early estimate includes Thursday night’s $39 million bow, which stands as the fourth best in history and the biggest ever for a Marvel film, besting Age of Ultron ($27.6 million), Black Panther ($25.2 million), and Captain America: Civil War ($25.0 million).

Based on Friday’s early estimate, the studio officially projects a weekend pace of $225 million (“give or take”), although that could still be a slightly conservative projection based on our models.

Internationally, the film debuted to $95 million through its first two days of release after an April 25 rollout in 21 markets and 22 more on April 26.

“The film has so far registered the highest opening day in industry history in Korea, Brazil, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Central America, Chile, Peru, Bolivia and UAE. Today, in addition to its North American debut, the film opens in Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Turkey and South Africa. Major markets not opening this weekend are Russia (May 3) and China (May 11),” says Disney.

The studio provided the following breakdowns:

Territories GBO Korea $11.4M Australia $10.0M UK $8.9M France $6.5M Italy $5.1M Brazil $4.8M Philippines $4.7M Thailand $4.1M Indonesia $3.6M Germany $3.2M Taiwan $3.2M Malaysia $2.8M Hong Kong $2.5M Other $24.2M Total $95.0M

New openers

Avengers: Infinity War opened at #1 in all markets.

Brazil: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 87% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 87% market share. UK: Opening day is the 3 rd highest opening day for Disney and highest MCU opening day of all-time with an outstanding 89% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 89% market share. Germany: Opening day is the highest superhero opening day of all-time with an outstanding 85% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 85% market share. Argentina: Opening day is the 2 nd highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 83% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 83% market share. Rest of Latin America: Highest opening day in industry history in Central America, Chile, Peru and Bolivia. Market shares in each country above 90%.

in Central America, Chile, Peru and Bolivia. Market shares in each country above 90%. Rest of Europe: Highest opening day in industry history in UAE. Highest superhero opening day of all-time in Austria, Bosnia/Herz, Czech Rep, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Middle East, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and the Ukraine. Outstanding market shares include Greece (95%), Austria (85%) and Czech Rep (85%).

“Looking at the same suite of territories at today’s exchange rates, Avengers: Infinity War continues to pace ahead of all other MCU releases in most territories. However, it is not apples-to-apples at this early stage due to the varying release patterns of those comps for the territories to date. We’ll have a comprehensive look at the global debut on Sunday,” Disney added.

“Of note, premium formats are playing well domestically with IMAX previews generating an estimated $4.1M in North America, the 3rd highest IMAX previews ever behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Internationally IMAX screens have already earned an estimated $5.1M through yesterday,” the studio’s update concluded.