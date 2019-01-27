Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Glass’ Remains No. 1 w/ $19M; ‘Kid Who Would Be King’ Takes 4th w/ $7.2M

It was a slow frame for new releases at the North American box office, allowing last weekend’s champ Glass to stay on top with an estimated $19 million. Meanwhile, freshman entries The Kid Who Would Be King and Serenity opened soft, The Upside remained strong thanks to continued positive word of mouth, and a crop of Oscar nominees either increased their screen counts or made their way back into theaters.

Remaining No. 1 for the second weekend in a row was Universal’s Glass, which fell 52% from last weekend’s $40.3 million three-day opening. That’s a much steeper second-weekend drop than 2017’s Split, which dipped roughly 36% to $25.6 million after opening to about the same amount in January 2017. That film, of course, was much better-received critically and seems to have benefitted from positive word-of-mouth. Glass now has $73.5 million in the bank after ten days of release.

Coming in second was STX’s crowd-pleasing dramedy The Upside, which eased just 18% to an estimated $12.2 million in its third weekend of release. The Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston dramedy is really living up to its “A+” Cinemascore and now stands at an impressive $63.1 million after seventeen days.

Third place went to the continuing powerhouse Aquaman, which grossed an estimated $7.35 million in its sixth weekend of release. The total for the Warner Bros. title is inching closer to DCEU cohorts Suicide Squad ($325.1 million) and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.3 million) domestically. If it can continue demonstrating strong holds (it was off just 28% from last weekend), it should have no problem catching up to those titles.

Sliding its way into fourth was The Kid Who Would Be King, the PG-rated fantasy-adventure written and directed by Joe Cornish (Attack the Block). Unlike so many similar titles these days, this one wasn’t based on a pre-existing property, meaning it had an uphill battle in appealing to its target kid demo who are so used to films based on popular books and other IPs. With an estimated opening of $7.25 million, King finished the weekend on the low end of expectations despite largely positive critical notices (it has a “Certified Fresh” rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes) and little competition for family audiences. It doesn’t help that the Fox release comes saddled with a steep reported budget of $60 million.

In fifth, Sony Animation’s leggy Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse boasted another impressive hold, dipping just 19% to an estimated $6.1 million in its seventh weekend of release. With a domestic total of $169 million, the newly-minted Oscar nominee (for Best Animated Feature) is close to surpassing Hotel Transylvania 2 ($169.7 million) to become the highest-grossing Sony Animation title ever in North America.

Sixth place went to Green Book, which cracked the Top 10 thanks to the addition of nearly 2,000 screens to its total, nearly doubling its previous high of 1,215. Like several other awards-season favorites this weekend – including Vice, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, The Favourite, and BlacKkKlansman – the film added screens thanks to its receiving a coveted Best Picture nomination. With an estimated $5.4 million in its eleventh weekend of release, the period drama now has $49 million in the bank. Notably, the film has reached that total without ever cracking $6 million on any given weekend. Additionally, it made roughly the same amount this weekend as it did in its wide opening back in late November, albeit with the benefit of a much higher screen count.

In seventh, A Dog’s Way Home had another good hold, barking up an estimated $5.2 million in its third weekend of release, a drop of just 26%. The family drama now has $30.8 million in the bank.

Debuting with a disappointing $4.9 million in eighth place was Serenity, the Anne Hathaway-Matthew McConaughey thriller that simply couldn’t gain enough traction despite its marquee leads. Couple that with poor reviews (it pulled a mere 21% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a terrible “D+” Cinemascore, and it’s no wonder the release from upstart distributor Aviron had difficulty breaking through.

In ninth, Sony’s Escape Room had a strong hold, dropping roughly 24% to an estimated $4.2 million for an excellent total of $47.9 million, while in tenth, the FUNimation anime Dragon Ball Super: Broly – a surprise Top 3 finisher last weekend – brought in an estimated $3.6 million for a total of $28.9 million to date.

Overseas Update:

With another $7.8 million overseas this weekend, Aquaman‘s international total has risen to $774.2 million while its global come is now $1.09 billion. That officially makes it the highest-grossing film based on a DC property ever worldwide, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises.

Glass brought in an estimated $23.6 million internationally this weekend, bringing its overseas total to $89.1 million and its worldwide cume to $162.7 million to date. Notably, the film’s international release is being handled by Disney, which released the first film in the trilogy (2000’s Unbreakable) in North America.

After missing out on a Chinese release in its R-rated form, Fox’s PG-13 Once Upon a Deadpool re-release snagged a No. 1 opening in China over the weekend with an estimated $21.4 million. The combined international total for both versions is $443 million.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 25 – SUN, JAN. 27

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Glass $19,050,000 -53% 3,844 3 $4,956 $73,591,135 2 Universal 2 The Upside $12,240,000 -18% 3,377 57 $3,625 $63,144,846 3 STX Entertainment 3 Aquaman $7,350,000 -28% 3,134 -341 $2,345 $316,554,074 7 Warner Bros. 4 The Kid Who Would Be King $7,250,000 — 3,521 — $2,059 $7,250,000 1 20th Century Fox 5 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $6,150,000 -19% 2,383 -329 $2,581 $169,040,116 7 Sony / Columbia 6 Green Book $5,410,000 150% 2,430 1518 $2,226 $48,999,486 11 Universal Pictures 7 A Dog’s Way Home $5,225,000 -27% 3,081 -9 $1,696 $30,834,525 3 Sony Pictures 8 Serenity $4,800,000 — 2,561 — $1,874 $4,800,000 1 Aviron Pictures 9 Escape Room $4,275,000 -24% 2,192 -517 $1,950 $47,915,074 4 Sony Pictures 10 Dragon Ball Super: Broly $3,600,000 -63% 1,105 -133 $3,258 $28,813,823 2 FUNimation Entertainment 11 Mary Poppins Returns $3,113,000 -40% 1,985 -825 $1,568 $165,004,010 6 Disney 12 Bumblebee $2,920,000 -39% 2,108 -603 $1,385 $121,341,152 6 Paramount Pictures 13 The Favourite $2,560,000 214% 1,540 1023 $1,662 $26,127,164 10 Fox Searchlight 14 Bohemian Rhapsody $2,475,000 8% 1,423 246 $1,739 $205,821,796 13 20th Century Fox 15 On The Basis Of Sex $2,089,000 -46% 1,272 -685 $1,642 $21,063,007 5 Focus Features 16 Vice $1,750,568 -1% 1,557 382 $1,124 $42,097,290 5 Annapurna 17 The Mule $1,640,000 -49% 1,395 -1293 $1,176 $100,124,703 7 Warner Bros. 18 A Star is Born $1,260,000 107% 1,192 777 $1,057 $206,325,785 17 Warner Bros. 19 Ralph Breaks the Internet $1,101,000 -50% 1,029 -907 $1,070 $195,904,086 10 Disney

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 If Beale Street Could Talk $1,261,240 -24% 606 -412 $2,081 $12,765,980 7 Annapurna 2 Cold War $571,650 117% 111 72 $5,150 $1,443,989 6 Amazon Studios 3 Second Act $220,000 -67% 301 -750 $731 $38,410,574 7 STX Entertainment 4 Free Solo $212,540 -19% 101 3 $2,104 $13,485,137 18 National Geographic Entertainment 5 Instant Family $175,000 -29% 168 -85 $1,042 $67,311,406 11 Paramount Pictures