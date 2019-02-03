Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Glass’ Threepeats at No. 1 w/ $9.5M; ‘The Upside’ Close 2nd w/ $8.8M; ‘Miss Bala’ Catches $6.7M

On a typically slow Super Bowl weekend, holdovers Glass and The Upside maintained a hold on the top two slots, finishing with an estimated $9.5 million and $8.8 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the weekend’s lone wide new release Miss Bala debuted with modest results while Peter Jackson’s WWI documentary They Shall Not Grow Old had a strong showing in just 735 theaters.

Threepeating at No. 1, Universal’s Glass dropped 49%, bringing the Universal superhero thriller to $88.7 million after 17 days of release. The M. Night Shyamalan-directed threequel has been fading much more rapidly than the series’ previous installment Split, which had taken in $102.9 million at the same point in its release (it finished with $138.1 million in North America). Nonetheless, Glass should soon cross the $100 million threshold.

Just a hair behind Glass in second place was word-of-mouth hit The Upside, which brought in an estimated $8.8 million, a drop of just 26% from last weekend. After four weeks, the STX release has racked up an impressive $75.5 million, which is a fantastic total considering that it debuted with $20.3 million back in mid-January. Indeed, the Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston dramedy has kept its weekend-to-weekend drops below 30% for the entirety of its run, indicating just how strong word-of-mouth has been.

Debuting in third place with an estimated $6.7 million was Miss Bala, the remake of the 2011 Mexican thriller of the same name that stars Gina Rodriguez as an American woman kidnapped by a Mexican drug cartel. The $15 million Sony release garnered largely negative reviews (it has a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes) and had soft social media and trailer metrics leading up to release, making it an uphill battle for the film despite the talent involved, including Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke. Nonetheless, the woman-driven plot may have made it less-susceptible to a Super Bowl Sunday dip.

Fourth place went to perennial Top 10 finisher Aquaman, which brought in an estimated $4.7 million in its seventh weekend. With $323.5 million so far, the Warner Bros. release should surpass the lifetime domestic totals of both Suicide Squad ($325.1 million) and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.3 million) over the next couple of weeks.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came in fifth place with an estimated $4.4 million, a drop of just 27% from last weekend. The animated superhero flick now has a total of $175.2 million after eight weeks of release.

Sixth place went to Universal’s Green Book, which added 216 locations this weekend and brought in an estimated $4.3 million, representing a drop of just 21% for the period drama that racked up five Oscar nominations including Best Picture two weeks ago. With a tidy $55.8 million after 12 weeks of release, the film is notable for its leggy run; indeed, this is its third-highest weekend total despite having been in release for a full three months. It’s certainly the Best Picture contender that has benefitted most from its nomination this year.

In seventh place, The Kid Who Would Be King brought in an estimated $4.2 million in its second weekend of release, a drop of 41% from its $7.1 million debut. The total for the Fox release now stands at a rather disappointing $13.1 million.

In eighth, A Dog’s Way Home brought in an estimated $3.5 million in ninth for a total of $35.9 million after four weeks, and in ninth, Escape Room tallied an estimated $2.9 million in its fifth weekend for a $52 million cume.

Rounding out the Top 10, Warner Bros.’ They Shall Not Grow Old brought in an estimated $2.4 million from 735 locations in its first weekend of formal release. That brings the total for the Peter Jackson-directed documentary – which features colorized footage of British soldiers on the western front in WWI – to $10.7 million. The film previously brought in $8.3 million from three limited-event engagements over the last several weeks.

Overseas Update:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World continued its international rollout this weekend with an estimated $40.2 million in 41 territories. The Universal release opened in 23 markets this weekend including Mexico, the UK, Korea, and Italy. It’s international tally now stands at $84.4 million ahead of its North American release on February 22.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 1 – SUN, FEB. 3

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Glass $9,540,000 -49% 3,665 -179 $2,603 $88,660,100 3 Universal 2 The Upside $8,850,000 -26% 3,568 191 $2,480 $75,590,128 4 STX Entertainment 3 Miss Bala $6,700,000 — 2,203 — $3,041 $6,700,000 1 Sony Pictures 4 Aquaman $4,785,000 -34% 2,926 -208 $1,635 $323,527,240 8 Warner Bros. 5 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $4,410,000 -28% 2,234 -149 $1,974 $175,286,069 8 Sony / Columbia 6 Green Book $4,320,000 -21% 2,648 218 $1,631 $55,824,331 12 Universal Pictures 7 The Kid Who Would Be King $4,200,000 -41% 3,528 7 $1,190 $13,173,676 2 20th Century Fox 8 A Dog’s Way Home $3,510,000 -31% 2,962 -119 $1,185 $35,902,871 4 Sony Pictures 9 Escape Room $2,900,000 -30% 1,942 -250 $1,493 $52,089,300 5 Sony Pictures 10 Mary Poppins Returns $1,924,000 -42% 1,704 -281 $1,129 $168,205,840 7 Disney 11 Bumblebee $1,900,000 -36% 1,781 -327 $1,067 $124,253,188 7 Paramount Pictures 12 Bohemian Rhapsody $1,800,000 -27% 1,354 -69 $1,329 $208,536,373 14 20th Century Fox 13 Serenity $1,700,000 -61% 2,561 0 $664 $7,536,031 2 Aviron Pictures 14 The Favourite $1,500,000 -41% 1,554 14 $965 $28,597,605 11 Fox Searchlight 15 Vice $1,167,434 -37% 1,337 -220 $873 $44,083,964 6 Annapurna 16 The Mule $947,000 -44% 1,051 -344 $901 $101,774,862 8 Warner Bros. 17 Second Act $400,000 78% 1,250 949 $320 $38,908,419 8 STX Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 They Shall Not Grow Old $2,405,000 — 735 — $3,272 $2,405,000 7 Warner Bros. 2 Free Solo $1,387,000 508% 483 382 $2,872 $14,987,020 19 National Geographic Entertainment 3 On The Basis Of Sex $1,020,000 -50% 917 -355 $1,112 $22,835,667 6 Focus Features 4 A Star is Born $922,000 -29% 952 -240 $968 $207,836,984 18 Warner Bros. 5 Stan & Ollie $873,186 -29% 754 29 $1,158 $3,591,192 6 Sony Pictures Classics 6 Ralph Breaks the Internet $721,000 -37% 795 -234 $907 $197,015,779 11 Disney 7 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga $600,000 — 193 — $3,109 $600,000 1 FIP 8 Cold War $564,336 2% 217 106 $2,601 $2,182,281 7 Amazon Studios 9 If Beale Street Could Talk $462,288 -51% 454 -152 $1,018 $13,234,706 8 Annapurna 10 Destroyer $234,391 31% 235 158 $997 $1,212,019 6 Annapurna Pictures 11 The Wife $162,997 42% 202 97 $807 $8,938,412 25 Sony Pictures Classics