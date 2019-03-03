Studio Weekend Estimates: How to Train Your Dragon 3 Wings It to No. 1 w/ $30M; A Madea Family Funeral Strong Runner-Up w/ $27M

Just a week out from the release of Marvel’s surefire mega-blockbuster Captain Marvel, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World enjoyed one last weekend at the top of the domestic box office with a solid $30 million in its sophomore frame. But thanks to the better-than-expected debut of Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, the win was quite a bit narrower than expected.

Dipping 45% from its franchise-best $55 million debut, The Hidden World actually fell to second place on Friday against newcomer A Madea Family Funeral, but strong matinee business from families on Saturday pushed it high enough to reclaim the No. 1 spot. The Dreamworks Animation production now has $97.7 million in the bank, pacing it about 6% ahead of the first How to Train Your Dragon and 3% ahead of How to Train Your Dragon 2 at the same point in their respective runs. Look for the threequel to cross $100 million by next weekend.

In second place, Lionsgate’s Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral grossed an estimated $27 million, putting it a notch or two above industry projections going into the weekend. Indeed, with a strong $9.2 million Friday, fans of the long-running franchise clearly came out of the gate for what has been billed as the final entry in the series. That opening puts it in fourth place among all Madea films, just below 2016’s Boo! A Madea Halloween ($28.5 million) and just ahead of 2012’s Madea’s Witness Protection ($25.3 million). Reviews for the film were par for the course for the franchise (it’s currently at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes), but fans, as usual, liked it much better, with opening day audiences awarding it an “A-” Cinemascore. If this indeed turns out to be the last Madea installment, it concludes the run of an astoundingly-successful series that never failed to keep its core fanbase coming back for more.

Third place went to the third weekend of Alita: Battle Angel, which brought in an estimated $7 million for a cume of $72.2 million to date – a disappointing total for the Fox release, which cost upwards of $200 million by some estimates. Still, its overseas performance has been much more robust (more on that below), thereby taking some of the edge off of its underperformance Stateside.

In fourth place, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part brought in an estimated $6.6 million, giving the animated sequel a $91.6 million total after four weeks of release. That’s a pretty severe underperformance for the sequel, which has made less than half what the first installment did at the same point in its run.

Rising six spots to fifth place was Green Book, which added 1,388 locations following its Best Picture win at the Oscars last Sunday. With an estimated $4.7 million, the total for the Universal drama now stands at an impressive $75.9 million after 16 weeks – a remarkable total when you consider that it grossed just $5.5 million in its first weekend of wide release way back in November and never rose above the $5 million threshold on any subsequent weekend. Notably, this marks Green Book‘s ninth non-consecutive weekend in the Top 10.

MGM’s Fighting With My Family landed in sixth place with an estimated $4.69 million, giving the Dwayne Johnson wrestling dramedy a total of $14.9 million after three weeks of release (and two weeks of wide release). Also in its third weekend, Warner Bros./New Line’s Isn’t It Romantic brought in an estimated $4.64 million in seventh, giving the Rebel Wilson rom-com a total of $40.1 million so far.

The weekend’s other new wide release, Focus Features’ horror-thriller Greta, failed to make much of an impression on the chart, debuting in eighth place with an estimated $4.6 million. That’s more or less in line with expectations (or even a tad below), and a rather weak performance overall for a film that debuted in 2,409 locations. Reviews were mixed (it has a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes), and the “C+” Cinemascore suggests audiences were similarly lukewarm on the film. For comparison purposes, the debut came in just slightly ahead of this year’s Serenity, which opened to $4.4 million and will finish its run with about $8.5 million in North America.

Rounding out the Top 10 were What Men Want and Happy Death Day 2U, which brought in an estimated $2.7 million and $2.5 million in their fourth and third weekends, respectively. The Taraji P. Henson comedy now stands at a healthy $49.6 million, while the Universal horror sequel has brought in a weak $25.2 million to date.

Limited Release:

Debuting on 120 IMAX screens this weekend was the NEON documentary Apollo 11, which grossed an estimated $1.7 million, giving it a per-screen average of nearly $14,000. The film about the historic 1969 moon landing has a one-week exclusive on IMAX screens before expanding to additional theaters.

Internationally-renowned director Gaspar Noe’s latest film, the psychedelic dance-horror film Climax, boasted the weekend’s highest per-screen average in its limited debut, grossing just over $121K on five screens for a PSA of over $24K. It will expand to several more markets next weekend before going wide on March 15.

Overseas Update:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World grossed an estimated $52 million internationally this weekend. That number includes a $33.4 million opening weekend in China, where the second film opened to $26.3 million (the first installment wasn’t released in the country). That brings its overseas cume to $277.7 million and its global total to $375.4 million after about two months of play internationally.

Alita: Battle Angel brought in an estimated $40.4 million this weekend from 81 markets, including $24.2 million in its second weekend in China. The total for the James Cameron-produced sci-fi now stands at $278.2 million internationally – or nearly four times its tally in North America. Its worldwide cume is $350.4 million through Sunday.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAR. 1 – SUN, MAR. 3

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $30,050,000 -45% 4,286 27 $7,011 $97,700,275 5 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 2 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $27,050,000 — 2,442 — $11,077 $27,050,000 1 Lionsgate 3 Alita: Battle Angel $7,000,000 -43% 3,096 -706 $2,261 $72,231,308 3 20th Century Fox 4 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $6,615,000 -32% 3,458 -375 $1,913 $91,675,040 6 Warner Bros. 5 Green Book $4,710,000 121% 2,641 1388 $1,783 $75,919,611 16 Universal Pictures 6 Fighting With My Family $4,691,284 -40% 2,855 144 $1,643 $14,945,905 3 MGM 7 Isn’t It Romantic $4,645,000 -35% 3,325 -119 $1,397 $40,299,003 3 Warner Bros. 8 Greta $4,585,000 — 2,411 — $1,902 $4,585,000 1 Focus Features 9 What Men Want $2,700,000 -49% 2,018 -371 $1,338 $49,641,004 4 Paramount 10 Happy Death Day 2U $2,520,000 -48% 2,331 -881 $1,081 $25,286,610 3 Universal Pictures 11 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $2,100,000 138% 2,404 1661 $874 $187,386,210 12 Sony / Columbia 12 The Upside $2,070,000 -35% 1,607 -541 $1,288 $102,858,620 8 STX Entertainment 13 A Star is Born $1,885,000 209% 1,235 490 $1,526 $212,914,339 22 Warner Bros. 14 Cold Pursuit $1,650,000 -49% 1,765 -555 $935 $29,912,129 4 Lionsgate / Summit

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Apollo 11 $1,650,000 — 120 — $13,750 $1,650,000 1 Neon 2 Bohemian Rhapsody $975,000 56% 839 415 $1,162 $214,466,597 18 20th Century Fox 3 Glass $895,000 -49% 756 -690 $1,184 $109,465,250 7 Universal 4 The Favourite $825,000 48% 742 454 $1,112 $33,217,039 15 Fox Searchlight 5 Total Dhamaal $460,000 -54% 208 6 $2,212 $1,756,926 2 FIP 6 The Prodigy $413,718 -63% 533 -798 $776 $14,367,283 4 Orion Pictures 7 Free Solo $364,100 150% 238 148 $1,530 $16,947,781 23 National Geographic Entertainment 8 Arctic $362,124 -27% 268 11 $1,351 $1,629,633 5 Bleecker Street 9 Vice $249,411 -61% 262 -440 $952 $47,569,021 10 Annapurna 10 Ralph Breaks the Internet $233,000 -38% 204 -202 $1,142 $200,195,690 15 Disney 11 Mary Poppins Returns $206,000 6% 245 11 $841 $171,218,892 11 Disney 12 Bumblebee $150,000 -31% 157 -71 $955 $127,143,087 11 Paramount Pictures 13 Cold War $143,616 -52% 128 -131 $1,122 $4,368,187 11 Amazon Studios 14 If Beale Street Could Talk $137,546 -8% 126 -1 $1,092 $14,643,560 12 Annapurna 15 Never Look Away $136,474 -11% 122 42 $1,119 $671,886 6 Sony Pictures Classics