Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Stays on Top w/ $16.1M; ‘Grinch’ a Close 2nd w/ $15.1M

Another slow frame at the North American box office saw the Top 6 films remain unchanged from last weekend, with only one new semi-wide release – actually a re-release of Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List – making its way to theaters. Ralph Breaks the Internet retained the top spot with an estimated $16.1 million in its third weekend of release, while holdovers including Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Creed II also boasting strong holds.

Dipping roughly 36% from its gross last weekend, Ralph Breaks the Internet (now a Golden Globe nominee for Best Animated Film) now stands at $140.9 million in North America after 19 days of release, putting it roughly 14% ahead of its predecessor Wreck-It Ralph at the same point in its run. It’s currently the fourth-highest grossing animated film of 2018 after Incredibles 2, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. The Disney sequel may well take a sizable hit next weekend when the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters.

Second place again went to Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which brought in an estimated $15.1 million in its fifth weekend. That’s a drop of just 15% from its gross last weekend, giving the Universal title a total of $223.4 million to date. With still over three weeks to go until New Year’s, the animated comedy should continue to boast impressive holds through the end of the holiday season.

Creed II again finished in third with an estimated $10.3 million, bringing the boxing sequel’s total to $96.4 million after 19 days. The follow-up is now pacing 18% ahead of the first Creed, which finished its run with a total of $109.7 million in North America.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald remained in fourth place with an estimated $6.8 million in its fourth weekend, bringing the total for the fantasy sequel to $145.2 million so far. Grindelwald continues to pace significantly behind the first Fantastic Beasts, which had brought in $198.9 million by the same point in its run.

Bohemian Rhapsody continued its incredible run in fifth place with an estimated $6 million in its sixth weekend of release, bringing the musical biopic to $173.5 million to date. The film received another boost last week due to its two Golden Globe nominations, for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for star Rami Malek.

Sixth place went to Instant Family, which brought in an estimated $5.6 million in its fourth weekend of release. That’s a small drop of just 21%, continuing the family dramedy’s sturdy run. It now $54.1 million in the bank.

Expanding to over 100 more theaters this weekend was Universal’s Green Book, which scored five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and acting nods for stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. With an estimated $3.94 million – roughly even with last weekend’s gross – the crowd-pleasing title has obviously continued to generate strong word-of-mouth. Its total is $19.9 million to date.

The Possession of Hannah Grace finished in eighth place in its second weekend, bringing in an estimated $3.17 million. The Sony horror film now has $11.4 million to date, putting it in roughly the same ballpark as last year’s Flatliners remake, which had grossed $12.5 million by the same point in its run.

Rounding out the Top 10, Robin Hood brought in an estimated $3.5 million in ninth place, giving the big-budget Lionsgate title just $27.2 million after 19 days of release. In tenth, the heist thriller Widows brought in an estimated $3.1 million for a total of $38.1 million so far.

Landing just outside the Top 10 was Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite, which brought in an estimated $1.43 million in its expansion to 90 locations, a per-screen average of $15,714. The acclaimed period satire has been ranking high on many critics’ year-end Top 10 lists and was nominated for five Golden Globes last week, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It has $3.46 million so far and is slated to expand to over 500 locations next weekend.

Also outside the Top 10 was the re-release of Schindler’s List, the 1993 Holocaust drama directed by Steven Spielberg that was fully remastered for this 25th anniversary re-release. The film brought in an estimated $551K from 1,029 theaters and was also screened free for close to 10,000 students in partnership with USC’s Shoah Foundation. The film grossed over $96 million during its original run and also won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Limited Release:

Roadside Attractions’ Ben Is Back opened to an estimated $80K on four screens, giving the Julia Roberts-Lucas Hedges drama a per-screen average of $20K.

Mary Queen of Scots opened to an estimated $200K on four screens, giving the Focus Features historical drama a $50K per-screen average. The film stars Saoirse Ronan as the title character and Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I. Reviews for the film have been mixed-to-positive; it currently has a 68% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Debuting in six theaters, NEON’s Vox Lux brought in an estimated $162K, representing an okay per-screen average of $27K. The Natalie Portman film, a satirical drama about an internationally-famous pop star, currently has a 66% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Overseas Update:

Arguably the biggest story this weekend was the fantastic debut of Aquaman in China, which grossed $93.6 million on approximately 33,000 screens two weeks ahead of its release in the U.S. That represents the largest opening weekend ever for a Warner Bros. title in the country, as well as the largest opening weekend there for a DC title. You can read a more in-depth analysis of the numbers here.

Universal’s Mortal Engines opened in 43 international markets this weekend ahead of its U.S. release, bringing in an estimated $17.9 million. The Peter Jackson co-written and produced YA actioner opens Stateside on December 14.

Ralph Breaks the Internet brought in $18 million overseas, bringing its international total to $117.3 million and its worldwide cume to $258.2 million.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch grossed an estimated $25.9 million in 63 territories, bringing its international cume to $98.9 million and its global tally to $322.4 million.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald grossed an estimated $22 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international cume to $423.3 million and its global total to $568.5 million.

Bohemian Rhapsody grossed an estimated $29.2 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international total to $423 million. That makes it Fox International’s highest-grossing film of 2018, surpassing Deadpool 2‘s $417.9 million total internationally. Its global cume is a stunning $596.5 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 7 – SUN, DEC. 9