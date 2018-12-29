Weekend Estimates: ‘Aquaman’ ($48M+) & ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ ($28M+) Continue Holiday Reign; ‘Vice’ ($8M+) & ‘Holmes and Watson’ ($7M+) Debut
Saturday, December 29 Report: Warner Bros.’ Aquaman continues to float atop the box office after posting another $17.1 million on Friday. Domestically, that brings the DC title’s haul up to $154.3 million after eight days of release, putting it 32 percent ahead of the pace of Venom and 37 percent ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp. We’re projecting a sophomore weekend around $48.5 million leading into New Year’s Eve on Monday.
Internationally, Aquaman added $18.4 million on Friday — including $2.4 million in China and $2.0 million from Australia, the latter seeing the film’s opening weekend. The Chinese total stands at $251.4 million, bringing the overseas tally to $511.8 million and the global haul to $666.1 million thus far.
Back on the domestic side, Mary Poppins Returns continues to display encouraging holds with $10.62 million added on Friday. That gives the sequel $81.5 million through ten days of play, setting it on a course to potentially exceed our most recent weekend forecast. Current projections now sit around $29.8 million for the three-day frame.
Bumblebee ($6.82 million), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($6.435 million), and The Mule ($3.97 million) capped off the top five yesterday, while Vice added $2.73 million in sixth place for a four-day total thus far of $12.64 million. Holmes and Watson added $2.7 million yesterday, giving it $15.1 million earned since Tuesday.
On the award season front, If Beale Street Could Talk expanded to 65 locations with $228K yesterday, while Mary Queen of Scots ($886K) and The Favourite ($775K) continue to perform well in limited release.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, DEC. 28 – SUN, DEC. 30
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Aquaman
|$48,500,000
|-29%
|4,125
|0
|$11,758
|$185,735,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|2
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$29,800,000
|27%
|4,090
|0
|$7,286
|$100,710,758
|2
|Disney
|3
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$19,000,000
|14%
|3,813
|0
|$4,983
|$104,500,000
|3
|Sony / Columbia
|4
|Bumblebee
|$19,000,000
|-12%
|3,550
|0
|$5,352
|$65,278,020
|2
|Paramount Pictures
|5
|The Mule
|$11,200,000
|18%
|2,787
|131
|$4,019
|$60,158,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|6
|Vice
|$8,400,000
|—
|2,442
|—
|$3,440
|$18,306,116
|1
|Annapurna
|7
|Holmes and Watson
|$7,600,000
|—
|2,776
|—
|$2,738
|$19,995,000
|2
|Sony Pictures
|8
|Second Act
|$7,200,000
|11%
|2,607
|0
|$2,762
|$7,200,000
|3
|STX Entertainment
|9
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$6,800,000
|45%
|2,343
|-152
|$2,902
|$175,981,583
|6
|Disney
|10
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
|$4,600,000
|-46%
|2,555
|-225
|$1,800
|$265,935,485
|8
|Universal
|11
|Welcome to Marwen
|$2,300,000
|-2%
|1,911
|0
|$1,204
|$7,837,090
|2
|Universal Pictures
|12
|Creed II
|$1,600,000
|3%
|1,068
|-59
|$1,498
|$112,163,646
|6
|MGM / Warner Bros
|13
|Mortal Engines
|$1,000,000
|-43%
|2,995
|-108
|$334
|$14,652,905
|3
|Universal
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Mary Queen of Scots
|$2,800,000
|23%
|841
|46
|$3,329
|$9,151,320
|4
|Focus Features
|2
|The Favourite
|$2,500,000
|20%
|809
|19
|$3,090
|$15,321,022
|6
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|$2,300,000
|17%
|868
|-300
|$2,650
|$189,156,515
|9
|20th Century Fox
|4
|Green Book
|$1,900,000
|37%
|621
|-111
|$3,060
|$31,492,816
|7
|Universal Pictures
|5
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|$1,000,000
|11%
|515
|-167
|$1,942
|$156,620,000
|7
|Warner Bros.
|6
|Instant Family
|$985,000
|52%
|744
|0
|$1,324
|$64,600,775
|7
|Paramount Pictures
|7
|A Star is Born
|$500,000
|45%
|236
|-26
|$2,119
|$201,040,000
|13
|Warner Bros.
|8
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|$185,000
|-10%
|218
|-23
|$849
|$54,557,150
|9
|Walt Disney Pictures
|9
|Robin Hood
|$115,000
|28%
|189
|-41
|$608
|$30,634,519
|6
|Lionsgate / Summit
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|$725,000
|564%
|65
|60
|$11,154
|$1,923,810
|3
|Annapurna
|2
|Destroyer
|$38,000
|—
|3
|—
|$12,667
|$95,189
|1
|Annapurna Pictures
