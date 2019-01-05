Weekend Estimates: ‘Aquaman’ Pacing for Another $30M, Becomes Top DC Overseas Earner; ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Eyes $17M; ‘Escape Room’ Scores Strong $16M Debut
Saturday Update: Warner Bros. reports Aquaman added another $9.3 million on Friday, raising its domestic haul to $238.3 million after 15 days in release. A third domestic frame around $30 million appears likely at this point.
Perhaps even more impressively, the studio adds that the film added $12.4 million and became the highest grossing DC movie of all-time in the overseas market as it reached $649.3 million outside North America yesterday. That tops The Dark Knight Rises ($636.8 million) — with a number of asterisks — and raises Aquaman‘s global haul to an excellent $887.6 million (including $279.4 million from China).
Back on the domestic front, Sony’s Escape Room is somewhat over-performing as it posted $7.7 million on opening day. That includes Thursday’s $2.345 million start from shows beginning at 4pm, which will likely skew weekend projections at this stage. Either way, this is a great start for the low-budget thriller. Sony expects around $16 million for the weekend.
Mary Poppins Returns took third place with $5.07 million and an updated $128.03 million domestic cume, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ranked fourth with $4.055 million and an updated $124.9 million haul, and Bumblebee capped the top five with $3.94 million / $88.3 million domestic total.
Just outside the top five, The Mule continues to hold very well as it added $2.86 million and now stands at $74.9 million.
Expanding from 65 to 335 locations yesterday, award season contender If Beale Street Could Talk earned $604K and now stands at $3.2 million.
Early weekend estimates are below with studio updates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 4 – SUN, JAN. 6
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Aquaman
|$30,000,000
|-42%
|4,184
|59
|$7,170
|$259,020,880
|4
|Warner Bros.
|2
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$17,000,000
|-40%
|4,090
|0
|$4,156
|$139,956,305
|3
|Disney
|3
|Escape Room
|$16,000,000
|—
|2,717
|—
|$5,889
|$16,000,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|4
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$12,900,000
|-31%
|3,419
|-394
|$3,773
|$133,751,346
|4
|Sony / Columbia
|5
|Bumblebee
|$12,800,000
|-39%
|3,597
|47
|$3,559
|$97,153,140
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|6
|The Mule
|$8,800,000
|-28%
|3,212
|425
|$2,740
|$80,868,110
|4
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Vice
|$5,500,000
|-29%
|2,534
|92
|$2,170
|$29,492,988
|2
|Annapurna
|8
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$4,800,000
|-29%
|2,050
|-293
|$2,341
|$187,279,171
|7
|Disney
|9
|Second Act
|$4,800,000
|-35%
|2,523
|-84
|$1,902
|$32,837,075
|4
|STX Entertainment
|10
|Holmes and Watson
|$3,400,000
|-54%
|2,780
|4
|$1,223
|$28,410,922
|3
|Sony Pictures
|11
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|$2,300,000
|-2%
|1,080
|199
|$2,130
|$193,576,825
|10
|20th Century Fox
|12
|Mary Queen of Scots
|$2,200,000
|-19%
|1,052
|211
|$2,091
|$13,478,025
|5
|Focus Features
|13
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
|$1,300,000
|-68%
|1,622
|-933
|$801
|$269,753,735
|9
|Universal
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|$2,000,000
|161%
|335
|270
|$5,970
|$4,565,864
|4
|Annapurna
|2
|The Favourite
|$1,900,000
|-22%
|771
|-39
|$2,464
|$19,294,336
|7
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Green Book
|$1,700,000
|-10%
|566
|-55
|$3,004
|$35,123,256
|8
|Universal Pictures
|4
|On The Basis Of Sex
|$1,700,000
|148%
|112
|79
|$15,179
|$3,798,395
|2
|Focus Features
|5
|Creed II
|$960,000
|-39%
|893
|-175
|$1,075
|$114,333,952
|7
|MGM / Warner Bros
|6
|Robin Hood
|$770,000
|591%
|139
|-50
|$5,540
|$31,493,508
|7
|Lionsgate / Summit
|7
|Instant Family
|$720,000
|-25%
|604
|-140
|$1,192
|$66,230,028
|8
|Paramount Pictures
|8
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|$680,000
|-31%
|401
|-114
|$1,696
|$158,088,573
|8
|Warner Bros.
|9
|A Star is Born
|$610,000
|24%
|268
|32
|$2,276
|$202,085,867
|14
|Warner Bros.
|10
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|$105,000
|-41%
|172
|-46
|$610
|$54,799,921
|10
|Walt Disney Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Destroyer
|$110,000
|99%
|6
|3
|$18,333
|$259,786
|2
|Annapurna Pictures
===
Friday Report: Sony’s Escape Room got off to a strong debut as the first domestic release of 2019, earning $2.345 million yesterday. Comparisons are limited, however, since the film debuted earlier than normal — at 4pm — in an estimated 2,386 locations. The most recent comparison is last January’s Insidious: The Last Key, which opened to $1.98 million from Thursday shows beginning later in the evening (and one extra day removed from holiday vacation time).
The studio still projects around $10 million for the weekend, although that appears to be conservative at this point. Despite the early start and what is effectively three-fourths of a full opening day’s worth of showtimes yesterday, a weekend tally around or north of mid-teen millions is increasingly likely.
More updates to follow throughout the weekend.
“Robin Hood $770,000 (+)591%”
I’m calling typo on that one.