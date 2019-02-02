Weekend Estimates: ‘Glass’ ($9M) Eyes Repeat #1 Finish, ‘The Upside’ ($8.6M) & ‘Green Book’ ($4.3M) Hold Impressively; ‘Miss Bala’ ($6.1M) Bows Modestly

As many Americans emerge from this week’s arctic blast and prepare for tomorrow’s Super Bowl game, the box office is shaping up to be as slow as previously expected. Fortunately, the narrative should begin to change next week with a slew of widely appealing new releases.

For now, though, Universal’s Glass held on to the top spot by a slim margin on Friday with an estimated $2.76 million, bringing its 15-day domestic total to $81.9 million. The M. Night Shyamalan sequel now stands 8 percent behind the pace of its predecessor, Split ($88.9 million through 15 days). It could be a close finish with Upside, but — for now — we’re projecting a third straight #1 finish for Glass with an estimated $9.1 million weekend.

Miss Bala opened to $2.755 million on Friday, just a hair outside first place for the day. For comparison purposes, Peppermint bowed to $4.65 million last fall and Proud Mary earned $3.2 million on its first day early last year. Sony expects Bala will pull around $6.1 million this weekend.

The Upside continues to over-perform for STX with another $2.53 million added to its haul yesterday, down just 18 percent from last Friday. The hit dramedy now stands at $69.3 million after 22 days. The studio expects around $8.65 million this weekend.

Likewise posting another strong hold, Green Book‘s exceptional word of mouth led to $1.27 million yesterday — easing a mere 10 percent from last Friday. The Oscar nominee has grossed $52.8 million stateside thus far as it continues to build momentum and earn repeat views as one of the year’s most discussed audience-friendly films. A $4.3 million weekend looks to be in play.

Meanwhile, Aquaman crossed the $320 million domestic threshold with another $1.27 million yesterday, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse crossed $172 million with a $1.12 million Friday take, and They Shall Not Grow Old expanded to 735 locations with an estimated $880K Friday estimate.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Glass $9,000,000 -52% 3,665 -179 $2,456 $88,120,100 3 Universal 2 The Upside $8,600,000 -28% 3,568 191 $2,410 $75,340,128 4 STX Entertainment 3 Miss Bala $6,100,000 — 2,203 — $2,769 $6,100,000 1 Sony Pictures 4 Aquaman $4,400,000 -39% 2,926 -208 $1,504 $323,142,240 8 Warner Bros. 5 Green Book $4,300,000 -22% 2,648 218 $1,624 $55,804,331 12 Universal Pictures 6 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $4,250,000 -30% 2,234 -149 $1,902 $175,126,069 8 Sony / Columbia 7 The Kid Who Would Be King $4,100,000 -43% 3,528 7 $1,162 $13,073,676 2 20th Century Fox 8 A Dog’s Way Home $3,400,000 -33% 2,962 -119 $1,148 $35,792,871 4 Sony Pictures 9 Escape Room $2,700,000 -35% 1,942 -250 $1,390 $51,889,300 5 Sony Pictures 10 Mary Poppins Returns $1,900,000 -43% 1,704 -281 $1,115 $168,181,840 7 Disney 11 Bumblebee $1,800,000 -40% 1,781 -327 $1,011 $124,153,188 7 Paramount Pictures 12 Serenity $1,700,000 -61% 2,561 0 $664 $7,536,031 2 Aviron Pictures 13 Bohemian Rhapsody $1,700,000 -31% 1,354 -69 $1,256 $208,436,373 14 20th Century Fox 14 The Favourite $1,400,000 -45% 1,554 14 $901 $28,497,605 11 Fox Searchlight 15 Vice $1,000,000 -46% 1,337 -220 $748 $43,916,530 6 Annapurna 16 The Mule $880,000 -48% 1,051 -344 $837 $101,707,862 8 Warner Bros.

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 They Shall Not Grow Old $2,600,000 — 735 — $3,537 $2,600,000 7 Warner Bros. 2 On The Basis Of Sex $980,000 -52% 917 -355 $1,069 $22,795,667 6 Focus Features 3 A Star is Born $870,000 -33% 952 -240 $914 $207,784,984 18 Warner Bros. 4 Ralph Breaks the Internet $740,000 -36% 795 -234 $931 $197,034,779 11 Disney 5 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga $600,000 — 193 — $3,109 $600,000 1 FIP 6 If Beale Street Could Talk $430,000 -54% 454 -152 $947 $13,202,418 8 Annapurna 7 Destroyer $280,000 56% 235 158 $1,191 $1,257,628 6 Annapurna Pictures