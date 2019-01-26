Weekend Estimates: ‘Glass’ Repeats ($17M+); ‘The Upside’ Holds Up ($10.4M+); ‘Kid Who Would Be King’ & ‘Serenity’ Debut Modestly; ‘Green Book’ Shines Among Oscar Noms

As expected, Glass is on track to repeat at the top of the box office in its second weekend. The M. Night Shyamalan trilogy-capper earned $4.98 million on Friday, down 69 percent from opening day last week. That brings the film’s eight-day haul to $59.5 million, just under Split‘s $59.6 million total and 18 percent ahead of Unbreakable‘s $50.6 million through the same points, respectively. Current weekend projections stand around $17.3 million.

The Upside continues to represent one of the new year’s early bright spots as it posted another $3.1 million yesterday, down just 26 percent from last Friday and giving it $54 million earned in 15 days. STX expects a third frame between $10 million and $10.4 million, although we’re a bit more bullish at $11 million with the lack of competition from NFL playoffs on Sunday before next weekend’s Super Bowl.

Debuting noticeably below expectations, unfortunately, was Fox’s The Kid Who Would Be King as it earned $1.7 million on Friday with no Thursday pre-shows. Its weekend multiple should prove strong, but it will likely fall short of pre-release tracking as it looks to take in around $6.8 million this weekend, per Fox’s own projections this morning.

Meanwhile, Aviron’s Serenity bowed to $1.615 million on Friday as it looks to land around expectations with a $4.9 million opening weekend (the distributor’s current projection).

On the Oscar front, here’s how five of the Best Picture nominees fared in their various expansions yesterday:

A Star Is Born ($310K Friday / $205.4 million domestic total)

Bohemian Rhapsody ($615K Friday / $204.0 million)

The Favourite ($650K Friday / $24.2 million)

Green Book ($1.4 million Friday / $45.0 million)

Vice ($477K Friday / $40.8 million)

Early weekend estimates are below. Updated studio estimates to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 25 – SUN, JAN. 27

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Glass $17,300,000 -57% 3,844 3 $4,501 $71,841,135 2 Universal 2 The Upside $11,000,000 -27% 3,377 57 $3,257 $61,904,846 3 STX Entertainment 3 The Kid Who Would Be King $6,800,000 — 3,521 — $1,931 $6,800,000 1 20th Century Fox 4 Aquaman $6,300,000 -38% 3,134 -341 $2,010 $315,504,074 7 Warner Bros. 5 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $6,200,000 -18% 2,383 -329 $2,602 $169,090,116 7 Sony / Columbia 6 Green Book $5,600,000 159% 2,430 1518 $2,305 $49,189,486 11 Universal Pictures 7 A Dog’s Way Home $5,000,000 -30% 3,081 -9 $1,623 $30,609,525 3 Sony Pictures 8 Serenity $5,000,000 — 2,561 — $1,952 $5,000,000 1 Aviron Pictures 9 Dragon Ball Super: Broly $4,200,000 -57% 1,105 -133 $3,801 $29,413,823 2 FUNimation Entertainment 10 Escape Room $3,700,000 -34% 2,192 -517 $1,688 $47,340,074 4 Sony Pictures 11 Mary Poppins Returns $3,100,000 -41% 1,985 -825 $1,562 $164,991,010 6 Disney 12 Bumblebee $2,900,000 -39% 2,108 -603 $1,376 $121,321,152 6 Paramount Pictures 13 The Favourite $2,400,000 194% 1,540 1023 $1,558 $25,967,164 10 Fox Searchlight 14 Bohemian Rhapsody $2,300,000 0% 1,423 246 $1,616 $205,646,796 13 20th Century Fox 15 On The Basis Of Sex $2,000,000 -48% 1,272 -685 $1,572 $20,974,007 5 Focus Features 16 Vice $1,900,000 7% 1,557 382 $1,220 $42,246,722 5 Annapurna 17 The Mule $1,600,000 -51% 1,395 -1293 $1,147 $100,084,703 7 Warner Bros. 18 A Star is Born $1,200,000 97% 1,192 777 $1,007 $206,265,785 17 Warner Bros. 19 Ralph Breaks the Internet $1,100,000 -50% 1,029 -907 $1,069 $195,903,086 10 Disney

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 If Beale Street Could Talk $980,000 -41% 606 -412 $1,617 $12,484,740 7 Annapurna 2 Instant Family $200,000 -19% 168 -85 $1,190 $67,336,406 11 Paramount Pictures