Weekend Estimates: ‘Glass’ Repeats ($17M+); ‘The Upside’ Holds Up ($10.4M+); ‘Kid Who Would Be King’ & ‘Serenity’ Debut Modestly; ‘Green Book’ Shines Among Oscar Noms
As expected, Glass is on track to repeat at the top of the box office in its second weekend. The M. Night Shyamalan trilogy-capper earned $4.98 million on Friday, down 69 percent from opening day last week. That brings the film’s eight-day haul to $59.5 million, just under Split‘s $59.6 million total and 18 percent ahead of Unbreakable‘s $50.6 million through the same points, respectively. Current weekend projections stand around $17.3 million.
The Upside continues to represent one of the new year’s early bright spots as it posted another $3.1 million yesterday, down just 26 percent from last Friday and giving it $54 million earned in 15 days. STX expects a third frame between $10 million and $10.4 million, although we’re a bit more bullish at $11 million with the lack of competition from NFL playoffs on Sunday before next weekend’s Super Bowl.
Debuting noticeably below expectations, unfortunately, was Fox’s The Kid Who Would Be King as it earned $1.7 million on Friday with no Thursday pre-shows. Its weekend multiple should prove strong, but it will likely fall short of pre-release tracking as it looks to take in around $6.8 million this weekend, per Fox’s own projections this morning.
Meanwhile, Aviron’s Serenity bowed to $1.615 million on Friday as it looks to land around expectations with a $4.9 million opening weekend (the distributor’s current projection).
On the Oscar front, here’s how five of the Best Picture nominees fared in their various expansions yesterday:
A Star Is Born ($310K Friday / $205.4 million domestic total)
Bohemian Rhapsody ($615K Friday / $204.0 million)
The Favourite ($650K Friday / $24.2 million)
Green Book ($1.4 million Friday / $45.0 million)
Vice ($477K Friday / $40.8 million)
Early weekend estimates are below. Updated studio estimates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 25 – SUN, JAN. 27
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Glass
|$17,300,000
|-57%
|3,844
|3
|$4,501
|$71,841,135
|2
|Universal
|2
|The Upside
|$11,000,000
|-27%
|3,377
|57
|$3,257
|$61,904,846
|3
|STX Entertainment
|3
|The Kid Who Would Be King
|$6,800,000
|—
|3,521
|—
|$1,931
|$6,800,000
|1
|20th Century Fox
|4
|Aquaman
|$6,300,000
|-38%
|3,134
|-341
|$2,010
|$315,504,074
|7
|Warner Bros.
|5
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$6,200,000
|-18%
|2,383
|-329
|$2,602
|$169,090,116
|7
|Sony / Columbia
|6
|Green Book
|$5,600,000
|159%
|2,430
|1518
|$2,305
|$49,189,486
|11
|Universal Pictures
|7
|A Dog’s Way Home
|$5,000,000
|-30%
|3,081
|-9
|$1,623
|$30,609,525
|3
|Sony Pictures
|8
|Serenity
|$5,000,000
|—
|2,561
|—
|$1,952
|$5,000,000
|1
|Aviron Pictures
|9
|Dragon Ball Super: Broly
|$4,200,000
|-57%
|1,105
|-133
|$3,801
|$29,413,823
|2
|FUNimation Entertainment
|10
|Escape Room
|$3,700,000
|-34%
|2,192
|-517
|$1,688
|$47,340,074
|4
|Sony Pictures
|11
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$3,100,000
|-41%
|1,985
|-825
|$1,562
|$164,991,010
|6
|Disney
|12
|Bumblebee
|$2,900,000
|-39%
|2,108
|-603
|$1,376
|$121,321,152
|6
|Paramount Pictures
|13
|The Favourite
|$2,400,000
|194%
|1,540
|1023
|$1,558
|$25,967,164
|10
|Fox Searchlight
|14
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|$2,300,000
|0%
|1,423
|246
|$1,616
|$205,646,796
|13
|20th Century Fox
|15
|On The Basis Of Sex
|$2,000,000
|-48%
|1,272
|-685
|$1,572
|$20,974,007
|5
|Focus Features
|16
|Vice
|$1,900,000
|7%
|1,557
|382
|$1,220
|$42,246,722
|5
|Annapurna
|17
|The Mule
|$1,600,000
|-51%
|1,395
|-1293
|$1,147
|$100,084,703
|7
|Warner Bros.
|18
|A Star is Born
|$1,200,000
|97%
|1,192
|777
|$1,007
|$206,265,785
|17
|Warner Bros.
|19
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$1,100,000
|-50%
|1,029
|-907
|$1,069
|$195,903,086
|10
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|$980,000
|-41%
|606
|-412
|$1,617
|$12,484,740
|7
|Annapurna
|2
|Instant Family
|$200,000
|-19%
|168
|-85
|$1,190
|$67,336,406
|11
|Paramount Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Destroyer
|$200,000
|33%
|77
|27
|$2,597
|$918,498
|5
|Annapurna Pictures
|2
|Replicas
|$35,000
|-92%
|84
|-1975
|$417
|$3,993,122
|3
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
