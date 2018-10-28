Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Halloween’ Repeats at No. 1 w/ $32M; ‘Hunter Killer’ Opens to Soft $6.6M

Halloween is a repeat winner at the North American box office this weekend, snagging the top spot for the second weekend in a row with an estimated $32 million. Elsewhere, new wide and semi-wide releases Hunter Killer, Indivisible, and Johnny English Strikes Again failed to make much of an impact in a crowded frame.

Dropping 58% from its powerful $76.2 million debut last weekend, Halloween demonstrated better-than-average legs for a horror sequel thanks to positive word-of-mouth, proximity to the titular holiday, a lack of competition in the horror space, and the addition of IMAX screens to the film’s theater-count tally. Looking at other recent blockbuster R-rated horror titles, it held up better than the sophomore weekends of The Nun (-66.1%), The Conjuring 2 (-63.2%) and Paranormal Activity 3 (-65.5%), though it couldn’t match It‘s mere 51.3% dip from last year. Nonetheless, this is an impressive hold that brings the sequel/reboot’s total to $126.7 million after just ten full days of release.

Finishing in second place for the fourth weekend in a row, A Star Is Born continued its incredible run with an estimated $14.1 million, a dip of just 26% from last weekend’s total. Owing to incredible word-of-mouth, the Warner Bros. musical romance hasn’t experienced a weekend-to-weekend drop of more than 35% since its debut. Its total now stands at a starry $148.7 million, and at this rate it’s certain to continue a leggy run well into the holiday season.

Sony’s Venom remained in third place for the second weekend in a row with an estimated $10.8 million, lifting its cume to $187.2 million after four weeks of release. The early-fall hit has held up better than expected since its record $80.2 million opening at the beginning of the month, and it will soon surpass the $200 million mark.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween held steady in fourth place in its third weekend of release, taking in an estimated $7.5 million for a total of $38.3 million to date. The PG-rated horror-comedy debuted much softer than the first film but has held up well in subsequent weeks, clearly benefitting from the upcoming holiday and a dearth of competition in the family space.

In fifth place, the submarine action film Hunter Killer debuted about as expected with an estimated $6.6 million, which counts as a slow start for a Gerard Butler title. That’s far less than his two most recent releases Geostorm and Den of Thieves, which brought in $13.7 million and $15.2 million in their respective debuts. Co-starring Gary Oldman and Common, the Lionsgate release was panned by critics but received an “A-” Cinemascore from opening day audiences. Based on its debut numbers, it looks destined for a swift fall from the Top 10 in a crowded season.

Remaining steady in sixth was Fox’s The Hate U Give, which brought in a healthy $7.6 million in its wide expansion last weekend and dipped just 33% this weekend to an estimated $5.1 million. With $18.3 million to date, the acclaimed YA drama starring Amandla Stenberg has been one of the fall season’s true sleeper success stories.

Seventh and eighth went to two holdovers, Universal’s First Man and Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot, which brought in an estimated $4.9 million and $4.7 million in their third and fifth weekends, respectively. The former now has a total of $37.8 million, which counts as a disappointing result for a film from La La Land dream team Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling. Smallfoot, meanwhile, has been a decent performer this fall and now has a total of $72.5 million.

Coming in ninth, Universal’s Night School took in an estimated $3.2 million for a healthy $71.4 million total to date as it winds down its theatrical release.

Slipping into the Top 10 in its wide expansion this weekend was Mid90s, which brought in an estimated $3 million from 1,206 theaters following an excellent limited release last weekend. The total for the Jonah Hill-directed skater flick now stands at $3.35 million.

Two new titles debuting in semi-wide release fell outside the Top 10 this weekend. Opening on 830 screens, Pure Flix’s faith-based drama Indivisible brought in an estimated $1.57 million, while the international hit Johnny English Strikes Again brought in an estimated $1.6 million from 544 theaters. The latter’s worldwide total now stands at $107.7 million.

Limited Release:

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria opened in just two locations and brought in an estimated $179,806, giving the Amazon Studios release a sizzling per-screen average of $89,903. The horror remake, which stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton in a story about a macabre women’s dance academy in 1977 Berlin, expands nationwide next weekend.

Following two solid weeks of limited release, Amazon Studio’s Beautiful Boy expanded to 189 locations and brought in an estimated $592,897, giving the Steve Carell-Timothee Chalamet drama an okay per-screen average of $3,121. Its total now stands at $1.43 million.

After debuting in just five theaters last weekend, the Melissa McCarthy comedy-drama Can You Ever Forgive Me? expanded to 25 locations and brought in an estimated $380K, giving it a healthy per-screen average of $15,200 and a total of $610,139 to date.

Overseas Update:

20th Century Fox opened Bohemian Rhapsody in the U.K. and took in an impressive $12.2 million, which is significantly higher than other recent musical hits including La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Les Miserables. The biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (something of a national hero in his native U.K., which helps explain the film’s impressive debut there) is slated to open in U.S. theaters next Friday.

Halloween became the No. 1 title worldwide this weekend after grossing an estimated $25.6 million from 62 territories. Its international cume is now $45.6 million and its global total stands at a whopping $172.3 million after less than two weeks of release.

A Star Is Born brought in an estimated $17.6 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international total to $104.6 million and its global cume to a sensational $253.3 million. Totals so far include $25 million in the U.K., $10.2 million in Australia, and $8.7 million in France.

Venom crossed the $500 million mark worldwide this weekend after bringing in an estimated $17.3 million from 65 markets. Its international tally is $321.1 million while its global cume now stands at $508.4 million. This is all without China, where the Sony title is slated to open on Nov. 9.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 26 – SUN, OCT. 28