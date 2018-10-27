Weekend Estimates: ‘Halloween’ Slashing Another $30M+; ‘Hunter Killer’ Eyes $7M+; ‘mid90s’ Expands to $3M+

Universal’s Halloween is on target for a sophomore weekend north of $30 million with the studio reporting Friday’s official estimate at $10.02 million. That’s off an expected 70 percent from opening day last week, which was fueled by a fan rush during the first 30-or-so hours of shows. The horror breakout crossed the $100 million domestic threshold yesterday, just its eighth of release, and now stands at $104.7 million going into Saturday. The studio projects a $30.05 million weekend, while Boxoffice is a little more bullish with a $32 million projection as of this morning.

A Star Is Born held its ground in second place with another $4.185 million yesterday, giving it just a 26 percent Friday-to-Friday drop and an updated domestic cume of $138.8 million. We’re projecting around $14 million for its fourth weekend in release.

Venom fell another 44 percent from last Friday despite no significant competition entering the market this weekend, taking in $2.865 million yesterday for an updated domestic haul of $179.35 million. The film has out-performed all pre-release expectations at this point as it heads toward a fourth frame near $10.2 million.

Lionsgate’s Hunter Killer bowed to $2.55 million on opening day Friday, including $420K from Thursday night’s early shows. That’s 41 percent behind fellow Gerard Butler pic Geostorm when it opened to $4.3 million on its first Friday one year ago. These results are within the realm of pre-release expectations though as we currently project an opening weekend around $8 million.

Goosebumps 2 rounded out the top five with a strong hold from last Friday, down just 29 percent to $1.8 million as it eyes a $7.1 million weekend.

mid90s scored a strong $1.307 million in its expansion to 1,206 locations yesterday, giving it $1.66 million in all thus far after debuting in platform release last week. Jonah Hill’s directorial debut could bring in north of $3.5 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, Indivisible opened to $605K yesterday, while Johnny English Strikes Again debuted to $515K. Universal projects a $1.54 million frame for the latter.

Early weekend estimates are below. Follow Boxoffice for more updates as they come.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 26 – SUN, OCT. 28

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Halloween (2018) $32,000,000 -58% 3,990 62 $8,020 $126,656,400 2 Universal Pictures 2 A Star is Born $14,000,000 -27% 3,904 20 $3,586 $148,577,400 4 Warner Bros. 3 Venom $10,200,000 -43% 3,567 -320 $2,860 $186,682,314 4 Sony / Columbia 4 Hunter Killer $8,000,000 — 2,728 — $2,933 $8,000,000 1 Lionsgate / Summit 5 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween $7,100,000 -27% 3,723 202 $1,907 $37,948,809 3 Sony 6 The Hate U Give $4,900,000 -36% 2,375 72 $2,063 $18,100,005 4 20th Century Fox 7 Smallfoot $4,900,000 -25% 2,662 -370 $1,841 $72,741,050 5 Warner Bros. 8 First Man $4,800,000 -42% 2,959 -681 $1,622 $37,743,080 3 Universal 9 Mid90s $3,600,000 1295% 1,206 1202 $2,985 $3,950,170 2 A24 10 Night School $3,200,000 -35% 1,991 -305 $1,607 $68,673,015 5 Universal 11 The Old Man & The Gun $1,800,000 -16% 1,042 240 $1,727 $7,214,097 5 Fox Searchlight 12 Bad Times At The El Royale $1,400,000 -59% 1,798 -1010 $779 $16,593,736 3 20th Century Fox 13 The House With A Clock In Its Walls $970,000 -47% 1,042 -546 $931 $970,000 6 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Indivisible $1,700,000 — 830 — $2,048 $1,700,000 1 Pure Flix 2 Johnny English Strikes Again $1,600,000 — 544 — $2,941 $1,600,000 1 Universal Pictures 3 The Sisters Brothers $265,000 -65% 774 -367 $342 $265,000 6 Annapurna Pictures 4 Hell Fest $190,000 142% 907 644 $209 $10,991,623 5 Lionsgate / CBS Films 5 Incredibles 2 $145,000 -17% 160 -16 $906 $607,905,484 20 Disney 6 A Simple Favor $140,000 -61% 222 -270 $631 $53,215,320 7 Lionsgate 7 Disney’s Christopher Robin $95,000 56% 148 40 $642 $98,836,950 13 Disney