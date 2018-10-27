Weekend Estimates: ‘Halloween’ Slashing Another $30M+; ‘Hunter Killer’ Eyes $7M+; ‘mid90s’ Expands to $3M+
Universal’s Halloween is on target for a sophomore weekend north of $30 million with the studio reporting Friday’s official estimate at $10.02 million. That’s off an expected 70 percent from opening day last week, which was fueled by a fan rush during the first 30-or-so hours of shows. The horror breakout crossed the $100 million domestic threshold yesterday, just its eighth of release, and now stands at $104.7 million going into Saturday. The studio projects a $30.05 million weekend, while Boxoffice is a little more bullish with a $32 million projection as of this morning.
A Star Is Born held its ground in second place with another $4.185 million yesterday, giving it just a 26 percent Friday-to-Friday drop and an updated domestic cume of $138.8 million. We’re projecting around $14 million for its fourth weekend in release.
Venom fell another 44 percent from last Friday despite no significant competition entering the market this weekend, taking in $2.865 million yesterday for an updated domestic haul of $179.35 million. The film has out-performed all pre-release expectations at this point as it heads toward a fourth frame near $10.2 million.
Lionsgate’s Hunter Killer bowed to $2.55 million on opening day Friday, including $420K from Thursday night’s early shows. That’s 41 percent behind fellow Gerard Butler pic Geostorm when it opened to $4.3 million on its first Friday one year ago. These results are within the realm of pre-release expectations though as we currently project an opening weekend around $8 million.
Goosebumps 2 rounded out the top five with a strong hold from last Friday, down just 29 percent to $1.8 million as it eyes a $7.1 million weekend.
mid90s scored a strong $1.307 million in its expansion to 1,206 locations yesterday, giving it $1.66 million in all thus far after debuting in platform release last week. Jonah Hill’s directorial debut could bring in north of $3.5 million this weekend.
Meanwhile, Indivisible opened to $605K yesterday, while Johnny English Strikes Again debuted to $515K. Universal projects a $1.54 million frame for the latter.
Early weekend estimates are below. Follow Boxoffice for more updates as they come.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, OCT. 26 – SUN, OCT. 28
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Halloween (2018)
|$32,000,000
|-58%
|3,990
|62
|$8,020
|$126,656,400
|2
|Universal Pictures
|2
|A Star is Born
|$14,000,000
|-27%
|3,904
|20
|$3,586
|$148,577,400
|4
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Venom
|$10,200,000
|-43%
|3,567
|-320
|$2,860
|$186,682,314
|4
|Sony / Columbia
|4
|Hunter Killer
|$8,000,000
|—
|2,728
|—
|$2,933
|$8,000,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Summit
|5
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|$7,100,000
|-27%
|3,723
|202
|$1,907
|$37,948,809
|3
|Sony
|6
|The Hate U Give
|$4,900,000
|-36%
|2,375
|72
|$2,063
|$18,100,005
|4
|20th Century Fox
|7
|Smallfoot
|$4,900,000
|-25%
|2,662
|-370
|$1,841
|$72,741,050
|5
|Warner Bros.
|8
|First Man
|$4,800,000
|-42%
|2,959
|-681
|$1,622
|$37,743,080
|3
|Universal
|9
|Mid90s
|$3,600,000
|1295%
|1,206
|1202
|$2,985
|$3,950,170
|2
|A24
|10
|Night School
|$3,200,000
|-35%
|1,991
|-305
|$1,607
|$68,673,015
|5
|Universal
|11
|The Old Man & The Gun
|$1,800,000
|-16%
|1,042
|240
|$1,727
|$7,214,097
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|12
|Bad Times At The El Royale
|$1,400,000
|-59%
|1,798
|-1010
|$779
|$16,593,736
|3
|20th Century Fox
|13
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|$970,000
|-47%
|1,042
|-546
|$931
|$970,000
|6
|Universal Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Indivisible
|$1,700,000
|—
|830
|—
|$2,048
|$1,700,000
|1
|Pure Flix
|2
|Johnny English Strikes Again
|$1,600,000
|—
|544
|—
|$2,941
|$1,600,000
|1
|Universal Pictures
|3
|The Sisters Brothers
|$265,000
|-65%
|774
|-367
|$342
|$265,000
|6
|Annapurna Pictures
|4
|Hell Fest
|$190,000
|142%
|907
|644
|$209
|$10,991,623
|5
|Lionsgate / CBS Films
|5
|Incredibles 2
|$145,000
|-17%
|160
|-16
|$906
|$607,905,484
|20
|Disney
|6
|A Simple Favor
|$140,000
|-61%
|222
|-270
|$631
|$53,215,320
|7
|Lionsgate
|7
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|$95,000
|56%
|148
|40
|$642
|$98,836,950
|13
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|$380,000
|135%
|25
|20
|$15,200
|$610,139
|2
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|$25,000
|-51%
|68
|-37
|$368
|$216,640,024
|17
|Disney
