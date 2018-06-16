Weekend Estimates: ‘Incredibles 2’ Crushes Animation Records with $160-170M+ Debut; ‘Tag’ Healthy at $14M+
Saturday Update: Disney / Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 posted a massive $71.546 million opening day, including all pre-Friday earnings. That sets a new all-time high for the animation medium, coming in 31 percent ahead of Finding Dory‘s $54.75 million first day two years ago.
As we and the studio both continue to note, weekend estimates are more volatile than usual given the unprecedented territory this sequel is in for an animated film. Of note, nearly 26 percent of Incredibles 2‘s first day earnings came from Wednesday and Thursday night’s pre-shows. That’s a higher share than Finding Dory‘s 17 percent, and slightly below the 30 percent shares of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming, confirming our previous expectation that some front-loading would skew projections away from the patterns of animated titles and more toward live action flicks.
With that being said, we’re holding close to the high end of the studio’s official estimate this morning which calls for a stellar weekend total between $160 million and $170 million. Given the sequel’s excellent word of mouth thus far, and an inevitable Father’s Day boost on Sunday, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that range climb yet again before actuals are delivered after weeks of increasingly optimistic tracking.
More records are sure to fall in the days ahead, but here are some key takeaways thus far:
- 2nd highest June opening day of all-time (ahead of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse‘s $68.5 million) and trailing only Jurassic World ($82 million)
- 14th highest opening day of all-time (ahead of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2‘s $71.2 million)
- 25th highest opening day of all-time when adjusted for inflation, topping Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ($50 million non-adjusted / $71.5 million adjusted) — Thursday opener / no pre-midnight shows
- 74 percent more than Toy Story 3‘s opening day ($41.15 million non-adjusted / $47.8 million adjusted) — no pre-midnight Friday shows
- 86 percent more than Shrek the Third‘s opening day ($38.43 million non-adjusted / $51.2 million adjusted) — no pre-midnight Friday shows
- highest opening day of all-time for a superhero film not featuring Batman or Marvel Cinematic Universe characters
- highest opening day of all-time for a non-Marvel / non-Star Wars film from Disney
On other fronts:
- Ocean’s 8 added $5.915 million for an updated $65.535 million domestic total
- Tag debuted to a healthy $5.4 million on Friday
- Solo: A Star Wars Story added $2.335 million for an updated $186.1 million domestic total
- Deadpool 2 added $2.3 million for an updated $288.2 million domestic total
- Superfly added $1.87 million on day three of release, standing at $5.865 million thus far
- Hereditary added $2.2 million for an updated $22.4 million domestic total
- Avengers: Infinity War added $1.42 million for an updated $660.3 million domestic total
Early weekend estimates are below (some official studio estimates are included).
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JUN. 15 – SUN, JUN. 17
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Incredibles 2
|$170,000,000
|—
|4,410
|—
|$38,549
|$170,000,000
|1
|Disney
|2
|Ocean’s 8
|$20,500,000
|-51%
|4,145
|0
|$4,946
|$80,120,170
|2
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Tag (2018)
|$14,800,000
|—
|3,382
|—
|$4,376
|$14,800,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|4
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|$9,000,000
|-43%
|3,182
|-1153
|$2,828
|$192,764,087
|4
|Disney
|5
|Deadpool 2
|$8,800,000
|-38%
|3,212
|-611
|$2,740
|$294,680,808
|5
|Fox
|6
|Hereditary
|$6,500,000
|-52%
|2,998
|34
|$2,168
|$26,661,119
|2
|A24
|7
|Superfly
|$5,860,000
|—
|2,200
|—
|$2,664
|$8,001,317
|1
|Sony Pictures
|8
|Avengers: Infinity War
|$5,300,000
|-27%
|2,164
|-718
|$2,449
|$664,203,950
|8
|Disney
|9
|Adrift
|$2,320,000
|-56%
|1,929
|-1086
|$1,203
|$27,025,146
|3
|STX Entertainment
|10
|Book Club
|$1,700,000
|-60%
|1,656
|-1146
|$1,027
|$61,850,093
|5
|Paramount Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Gotti
|$2,000,000
|—
|503
|—
|$3,976
|$2,000,000
|1
|Vertical Entertainment
|2
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$2,000,000
|1867%
|245
|88
|$8,163
|$100,228,127
|15
|Walt Disney Pictures
|3
|Race 3
|$1,600,000
|—
|315
|—
|$5,079
|$1,600,000
|1
|Yash Raj Films
|4
|Overboard
|$460,000
|-60%
|581
|-475
|$792
|$48,591,784
|7
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|5
|Breaking In
|$452,000
|-69%
|504
|-658
|$897
|$45,191,605
|6
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Life Of The Party
|$440,000
|-80%
|608
|-1234
|$724
|$51,841,768
|6
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|7
|A Quiet Place
|$335,000
|-68%
|397
|-507
|$844
|$186,433,807
|11
|Paramount
|8
|Show Dogs
|$211,555
|-73%
|427
|-721
|$495
|$17,144,272
|5
|Global Road Entertainment
|9
|Black Panther
|$150,000
|8%
|146
|-40
|$1,027
|$699,618,354
|18
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
|$1,000,000
|110%
|96
|67
|$10,417
|$1,707,704
|2
|Focus Features
|2
|2001: A Space Odyssey (2018 re-issue)
|$120,000
|25%
|13
|8
|$9,231
|$1,242,946
|5
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Chappaquiddick
|$5,000
|-45%
|14
|-15
|$357
|$17,371,510
|11
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
===
Friday Update: Disney announced this morning that Pixar’s Incredibles 2 blasted off to a massive $18.5 million, more than doubling the previous record Thursday night opening for an animated title — formerly Finding Dory‘s $9.2 million. An anonymous studio source confirms that figure includes earnings from Wednesday night’s double features, but those did not contribute a significant amount to the total.
All told, this is quite simply unprecedented territory for an animated film. For reference, Incredibles 2 even soared past the Thursday night openings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($17 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($15.4 million), while matching Jurassic World ($18.5 million).
Weekend projections are highly volatile at this stage as this kind of performance likely indicates the film is performing like a typical live action sequel with huge anticipation and audience interest behind it. This stellar early performance is so far backed by the loyal Pixar and Incredibles fan bases, as well as families in general with schools on break following a spring/summer season that lacked a major animated event film until now — but nothing is certain until we see how Friday proper plays out. Sunday’s holiday in the form of Father’s Day adds another X factor into the mix, one that will surely play to this film’s advantage toward the end of the weekend.
At this point, we’re not deviating significantly from our pre-weekend forecast that called for an opening weekend range of $136-165 million. For example, if the film plays out similarly to Spider-Man: Homecoming from here on out, it would take in approximately $140 million this weekend, while a performance similar to Guardians Vol. 2 would net closer to $160 million. Extrapolations from Dory, Jurassic World, and even Beauty and the Beast ($16.3 million Thursday launch) would be significantly higher, but it’s too early to speculate about those kinds of daily holds for the reasons mentioned above.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ Tag got off to a solid start with $1.325 million last night. Key comps for that ensemble-driven comedy include Blockers ($1.5 million Thursday / $20.6 million weekend), Game Night ($1.0 million / $17.0 million), and Mike & Dave Need a Wedding Date ($1.6 million / $16.6 million). The latter may be the more representative given its similar summer release date.
The weekend’s third opener, Superfly, added $935,000 in its second full day of release on Thursday. That gives it $2.14 million thus far heading into the weekend.
Of note on the comp front:
* Shrek the Third holds the opening weekend attendance record for an animated movie, with a 2018-adjusted opening of $52.4m/$62.7m/$48.1m = $163.1m. Thursday previews only took in $907k, or around $1.2m at 2018 prices – in other words, it did Tag-level Thursday business! – and its $47.1m Saturday remains the “true” single-day record for an animated movie even in raw dollars (Dory’s Friday tops it, but not when you roll out Thursday). That represents a +22.5% Saturday and a -23.3% Sunday.
* Dory was basically flat on Saturday (again, stripping out Thursday) and went -24% on Sunday.
* How to Train Your Dragon 2, which took the Father’s Day slot in 2014 (the last World Cup year, hence picking that one out for a comp) in the absence of a Pixar movie that year, had a similar pattern (up around 5% on Saturday, -20.9% Sunday) albeit at much lower levels (it even lost the weekend to 22 Jump Street!).
* Cars 3 also had a similar pattern at HtTYD2 levels of business, but with a stronger Sunday hold.
Thursday-Friday comps for animations are fragile at best, but Friday-FSS comps are not; we can reasonably figure that Saturday will be at least in line with the true Friday number, and that Sunday will hold at least 75% of Saturday. If Incredibles 2 has a Dory-like Friday and Saturday with a stronger Sunday hold given its likely dad appeal, it will have something like a $45m/$45m/$40m FSS, maybe a bit more. That will put the official opening in the $150m range, right where the forecast had it.
I think there’s genuine upside for more, purely because it seems like every time tracking and projections keep going up in the weeks before release, the actual number ends up being higher still. It happened with It, it happened with Infinity War, it happened with Beauty and the Beast, and I think it happens here.
You’re forgetting another movie that scenario recently happened with as well, “Black Panther”. Even more so with that than the other films.
How could I have forgotten that?!? I guess I forgot it was ever meant to be not as big as it was 😉
Not at all
That’s true, though i fully expecting BP to be a big hit i never thought it would be a hit of this massive scale. After this weekend it will be less than $400,000 away from becoming only the third film to reach $700 million domestic. Between that, IW, “Deadpool 2” and now “Incredibles 2”, superhero films are killing it at the box office this year.
I say this one makes $175M and beats BATB.
To beat BatB, it needs to come in just short of Shrek 3’s attendance numbers. It surely won’t get the Friday-Saturday bump that movie did, but if it can pull off a “pure” Friday in the mid-50s (for an announced Friday of $72-$75m or so), then it’s very much on.
A $55m Friday, $58m Saturday (+5.5%), $45m Sunday (-22.5%) = $176.5m opening after rolling in previews.
BatB may be in trouble here: https://deadline.com/2018/06/incredibles-2-tag-superfly-weekend-box-office-1202411262/
I’m not buying ~$175m total off that Friday number. That’s a $50m pure Friday take, and it’d need to make $105m in the following two days.
If it follows the Dory pattern of Sat/Sun (0%/-24%) coming off a $50m Friday, it will come $17m short of that estimate. If it goes +5.5%/-22.5% as I sketched out earlier, that’s a $162.1m opening weekend. I think $162m sounds like a reasonable over/under right now.
But these more-mega-than-expected openings keep on getting estimate raises all the way through to Monday actuals, so who knows?
I don’t know man, other sites has “Incredibles 2” making between $170-$180 million this weekend. I’ll definitely take the over on your prediction, because at this point $170 million seems like the low end for it this weekend. In any case it’s a monster opening weekend.