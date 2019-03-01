Weekend Estimates: How to Train Your Dragon 3 Pacing for $28M Repeat #1 Finish; Madea Family Funeral Opens Strong at $24M+
Saturday Update: Lionsgate reports A Madea Family Funeral came in with a strong $9.2 million opening day on Friday, taking first place for the day as Tyler Perry fans are turning out for his Madea finale. Yesterday’s take came in 23.5 percent ahead of Boo 2!‘s $7.45 million first day and just 3 percent behind Boo!‘s $9.47 million opening. Studio estimates peg the weekend between $23-25 million, although we think it could go a bit higher based on current trajectories.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World added $6.46 million to begin its second weekend. With $74.1 million in the domestic bank so far, it should enjoy a strong bump from matinee business on Saturday. A sophomore frame around $28 million appears likely at the moment, although that could inch a little higher.
Alita: Battle Angel capped the top three with $1.7 million and an updated $66.9 million total, while Greta debuted with $1.6 million in fourth place and Isn’t It Romantic added $1.35 million for an updated $37.0 million cume.
Meanwhile, Best Picture winner Green Book enjoyed an expansion to 2,641 locations with $1.2 million yesterday. Its total now stands at $72.4 million.
Early weekend estimates are below. Updated studio estimates will follow tomorrow.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, MAR. 1 – SUN, MAR. 3
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|$28,000,000
|-49%
|4,286
|27
|$6,533
|$95,650,275
|5
|Universal / DreamWorks Animation
|2
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
|$25,500,000
|—
|2,442
|—
|$10,442
|$25,500,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|3
|Alita: Battle Angel
|$6,800,000
|-45%
|3,096
|-706
|$2,196
|$72,031,308
|3
|20th Century Fox
|4
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|$6,100,000
|-37%
|3,458
|-375
|$1,764
|$91,160,040
|6
|Warner Bros.
|5
|Greta
|$4,700,000
|—
|2,411
|—
|$1,949
|$4,700,000
|1
|Focus Features
|6
|Green Book
|$4,600,000
|116%
|2,641
|1388
|$1,742
|$75,809,611
|16
|Universal Pictures
|7
|Isn’t It Romantic
|$4,500,000
|-37%
|3,325
|-119
|$1,353
|$40,154,003
|3
|Warner Bros.
|8
|Fighting With My Family
|$4,300,000
|-45%
|2,855
|144
|$1,506
|$14,554,621
|3
|MGM
|9
|What Men Want
|$2,600,000
|-50%
|2,018
|-371
|$1,288
|$49,541,004
|4
|Paramount
|10
|Happy Death Day 2U
|$2,300,000
|-53%
|2,331
|-881
|$987
|$25,066,610
|3
|Universal Pictures
|11
|The Upside
|$2,000,000
|-37%
|1,607
|-541
|$1,245
|$102,788,620
|8
|STX Entertainment
|12
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$1,825,000
|106%
|2,404
|1661
|$759
|$187,111,210
|12
|Sony / Columbia
|13
|A Star is Born
|$1,700,000
|179%
|1,235
|490
|$1,377
|$212,729,339
|22
|Warner Bros.
|14
|Cold Pursuit
|$1,600,000
|-50%
|1,765
|-555
|$907
|$29,862,129
|4
|Lionsgate / Summit
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|$875,000
|40%
|839
|415
|$1,043
|$214,366,597
|18
|20th Century Fox
|2
|Glass
|$850,000
|-52%
|756
|-690
|$1,124
|$109,420,250
|7
|Universal
|3
|The Favourite
|$750,000
|35%
|742
|454
|$1,011
|$33,142,039
|15
|Fox Searchlight
|4
|Total Dhamaal
|$390,000
|-61%
|208
|6
|$1,875
|$1,686,926
|2
|FIP
|5
|The Prodigy
|$390,000
|-65%
|533
|-798
|$732
|$390,000
|4
|Orion Pictures
|6
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$240,000
|-36%
|204
|-202
|$1,176
|$200,202,690
|15
|Disney
|7
|Vice
|$230,000
|-64%
|262
|-440
|$878
|$47,549,610
|10
|Annapurna
|8
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$190,000
|-2%
|245
|11
|$776
|$171,202,892
|11
|Disney
|9
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|$130,000
|-13%
|126
|-1
|$1,032
|$14,636,014
|12
|Annapurna
Friday Update: Lionsgate reports this morning that Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral grossed $1.1 million from an estimated 2,100 locations last night to kick off opening weekend. By comparison, that comes in 12 percent behind What Men Want ($1.25 million), 18.5 percent behind Night School ($1.35 million), 10 percent ahead of Acrimony ($1.0 million), 45 percent ahead of Boo 2! A Madea Halloween ($760K), and 28 percent ahead of the first Boo! ($860K).
Perry’s Madea finale is expected to earn a healthy debut in second place this weekend behind the sophomore performance of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.
More updates to follow throughout the weekend.
