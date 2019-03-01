Weekend Estimates: How to Train Your Dragon 3 Pacing for $28M Repeat #1 Finish; Madea Family Funeral Opens Strong at $24M+

Saturday Update: Lionsgate reports A Madea Family Funeral came in with a strong $9.2 million opening day on Friday, taking first place for the day as Tyler Perry fans are turning out for his Madea finale. Yesterday’s take came in 23.5 percent ahead of Boo 2!‘s $7.45 million first day and just 3 percent behind Boo!‘s $9.47 million opening. Studio estimates peg the weekend between $23-25 million, although we think it could go a bit higher based on current trajectories.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World added $6.46 million to begin its second weekend. With $74.1 million in the domestic bank so far, it should enjoy a strong bump from matinee business on Saturday. A sophomore frame around $28 million appears likely at the moment, although that could inch a little higher.

Alita: Battle Angel capped the top three with $1.7 million and an updated $66.9 million total, while Greta debuted with $1.6 million in fourth place and Isn’t It Romantic added $1.35 million for an updated $37.0 million cume.

Meanwhile, Best Picture winner Green Book enjoyed an expansion to 2,641 locations with $1.2 million yesterday. Its total now stands at $72.4 million.

Early weekend estimates are below. Updated studio estimates will follow tomorrow.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAR. 1 – SUN, MAR. 3

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $28,000,000 -49% 4,286 27 $6,533 $95,650,275 5 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 2 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $25,500,000 — 2,442 — $10,442 $25,500,000 1 Lionsgate 3 Alita: Battle Angel $6,800,000 -45% 3,096 -706 $2,196 $72,031,308 3 20th Century Fox 4 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $6,100,000 -37% 3,458 -375 $1,764 $91,160,040 6 Warner Bros. 5 Greta $4,700,000 — 2,411 — $1,949 $4,700,000 1 Focus Features 6 Green Book $4,600,000 116% 2,641 1388 $1,742 $75,809,611 16 Universal Pictures 7 Isn’t It Romantic $4,500,000 -37% 3,325 -119 $1,353 $40,154,003 3 Warner Bros. 8 Fighting With My Family $4,300,000 -45% 2,855 144 $1,506 $14,554,621 3 MGM 9 What Men Want $2,600,000 -50% 2,018 -371 $1,288 $49,541,004 4 Paramount 10 Happy Death Day 2U $2,300,000 -53% 2,331 -881 $987 $25,066,610 3 Universal Pictures 11 The Upside $2,000,000 -37% 1,607 -541 $1,245 $102,788,620 8 STX Entertainment 12 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $1,825,000 106% 2,404 1661 $759 $187,111,210 12 Sony / Columbia 13 A Star is Born $1,700,000 179% 1,235 490 $1,377 $212,729,339 22 Warner Bros. 14 Cold Pursuit $1,600,000 -50% 1,765 -555 $907 $29,862,129 4 Lionsgate / Summit

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Bohemian Rhapsody $875,000 40% 839 415 $1,043 $214,366,597 18 20th Century Fox 2 Glass $850,000 -52% 756 -690 $1,124 $109,420,250 7 Universal 3 The Favourite $750,000 35% 742 454 $1,011 $33,142,039 15 Fox Searchlight 4 Total Dhamaal $390,000 -61% 208 6 $1,875 $1,686,926 2 FIP 5 The Prodigy $390,000 -65% 533 -798 $732 $390,000 4 Orion Pictures 6 Ralph Breaks the Internet $240,000 -36% 204 -202 $1,176 $200,202,690 15 Disney 7 Vice $230,000 -64% 262 -440 $878 $47,549,610 10 Annapurna 8 Mary Poppins Returns $190,000 -2% 245 11 $776 $171,202,892 11 Disney 9 If Beale Street Could Talk $130,000 -13% 126 -1 $1,032 $14,636,014 12 Annapurna

Friday Update: Lionsgate reports this morning that Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral grossed $1.1 million from an estimated 2,100 locations last night to kick off opening weekend. By comparison, that comes in 12 percent behind What Men Want ($1.25 million), 18.5 percent behind Night School ($1.35 million), 10 percent ahead of Acrimony ($1.0 million), 45 percent ahead of Boo 2! A Madea Halloween ($760K), and 28 percent ahead of the first Boo! ($860K).

Perry’s Madea finale is expected to earn a healthy debut in second place this weekend behind the sophomore performance of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.