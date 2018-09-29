Weekend Estimates: ‘Night School’ In Session at $26M+; ‘Smallfoot’ Captures $23M+; ‘House With A Clock’ Adds $12M+; ‘Hell Fest’ Scares Up $4.8M+
Saturday Update: Universal reports that Night School posted an opening day of $9.5 million on Friday. That’s in line with the $9.5 million first day of Boo! A Madea Halloween two autumns ago, while registering 26 percent below the $12.9 million opening day of Get Hard back in March 2015. The Hart/Haddish comedy is performing closer to the lower end of expectations at the moment as the studio projects a weekend around $26.4 million.
Smallfoot posted $6.5 million for its first day in release, 12 and 13 percent ahead of The LEGO Ninjago Movie ($5.8 million) and Storks ($5.7 million), respectively. Initial weekend projections stand around $23 million, generally in line with pre-release tracking.
The House With A Clock In Its Walls slid 60 percent from opening day last week due to direct competition from the new WB animation opener, claiming $6.5 million yesterday. With $35.3 million earned through eight days, the film still has room to stabilize as it enters the kid-friendly Halloween corridor of October. Boxoffice projects a $12.5 million sophomore frame.
Rounding out the openers this weekend, Hell Fest pulled $2.0 million on Friday. The studio projects a $4.8 million weekend, while Boxoffice is slightly more bullish at $5.0 million. Meanwhile, Pinnacle Peak’s Little Women remake took in $350,000 from 643 locations on opening day as it eyes a weekend around $1 million+.
This weekend’s early estimates are below. Updated studio estimates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, SEP. 28 – SUN, SEP. 30
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Night School (2017)
|$26,000,000
|—
|3,010
|—
|$8,638
|$26,000,000
|69
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|2
|Smallfoot
|$23,000,000
|—
|4,131
|—
|$5,568
|$23,000,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|3
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|$12,500,000
|-53%
|3,592
|0
|$3,480
|$44,753,225
|2
|Universal Pictures
|4
|A Simple Favor
|$6,800,000
|-34%
|3,073
|-29
|$2,213
|$43,266,808
|3
|Lionsgate
|5
|The Nun
|$5,400,000
|-46%
|3,331
|-376
|$1,621
|$108,983,048
|4
|Warner Bros.
|6
|Hell Fest
|$5,000,000
|—
|2,297
|—
|$2,177
|$5,000,000
|1
|Lionsgate / CBS Films
|7
|Crazy Rich Asians
|$4,200,000
|-34%
|2,347
|-455
|$1,790
|$165,731,775
|7
|Warner Bros.
|8
|The Predator
|$3,600,000
|-61%
|2,926
|-1144
|$1,230
|$47,534,251
|3
|Fox
|9
|White Boy Rick
|$2,600,000
|-46%
|2,017
|-487
|$1,289
|$21,929,781
|3
|Sony / Studio 8
|10
|Peppermint
|$1,800,000
|-51%
|2,002
|-678
|$899
|$33,556,908
|4
|STX Entertainment
|11
|The Meg
|$1,000,000
|-56%
|1,243
|-760
|$805
|$141,948,105
|8
|Warner Bros.
|12
|Searching
|$940,000
|-56%
|1,014
|-773
|$927
|$24,823,582
|6
|Sony Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Little Women (2018)
|$1,100,000
|—
|643
|—
|$1,711
|$1,100,000
|1
|Pinnacle Peak
|2
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|$610,000
|-48%
|538
|-333
|$1,134
|$219,178,933
|10
|Paramount
|3
|Unbroken: Path to Redemption
|$475,000
|-63%
|741
|-743
|$641
|$5,583,119
|3
|Pure Flix
|4
|BlacKkKlansman
|$440,000
|-32%
|436
|-18
|$1,009
|$47,824,180
|8
|Focus Features
|5
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|$400,000
|-63%
|670
|-582
|$597
|$97,601,497
|9
|Disney
|6
|Incredibles 2
|$300,000
|-44%
|338
|-162
|$888
|$606,791,582
|16
|Disney
|7
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|$260,000
|-4%
|258
|-2
|$1,008
|$216,150,872
|13
|Disney
|8
|God Bless the Broken Road
|$38,000
|-57%
|111
|-113
|$342
|$2,785,714
|4
|Freestyle Releasing
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Old Man & The Gun
|$150,000
|—
|5
|—
|$30,000
|$150,000
|1
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|Ya Veremos
|$55,000
|-59%
|58
|-56
|$948
|$4,117,563
|5
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|3
|The Riot Act
|$5,500
|-48%
|5
|-5
|$1,100
|$5,500
|3
|Hannover House
===
Friday Update: Universal’s Night School reported in with a $1.35 million start last night, a very encouraging start to the weekend for the Kevin Hart/Tiffany Haddish-led comedy. Shows began at 7pm in an estimated 2,500 locations. Last night’s earnings compare like this:
- 78 percent ahead of Boo 2! A Madea Halloween ($760K)
- 21 percent behind Girls Trip ($1.7 million)
- 25 percent behind Get Hard ($1.8 million)
Also displaying a healthy start, Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot took in $850K from 3,100+ locations yesterday. Shows began at 4pm, getting a leg up on weekend business that will skew Friday/weekend projections for now, but the animated pic came in 93 percent ahead of Storks‘ $440K Thursday start two Septembers ago.
Meanwhile, Hell Fest scored an estimated $435K last night, coming in 29 percent behind Winchester ($615K) and 40 percent ahead of The Belko Experiment ($310K).
More updates to follow throughout the weekend.
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.