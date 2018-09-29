Weekend Estimates: ‘Night School’ In Session at $26M+; ‘Smallfoot’ Captures $23M+; ‘House With A Clock’ Adds $12M+; ‘Hell Fest’ Scares Up $4.8M+

Saturday Update: Universal reports that Night School posted an opening day of $9.5 million on Friday. That’s in line with the $9.5 million first day of Boo! A Madea Halloween two autumns ago, while registering 26 percent below the $12.9 million opening day of Get Hard back in March 2015. The Hart/Haddish comedy is performing closer to the lower end of expectations at the moment as the studio projects a weekend around $26.4 million.

Smallfoot posted $6.5 million for its first day in release, 12 and 13 percent ahead of The LEGO Ninjago Movie ($5.8 million) and Storks ($5.7 million), respectively. Initial weekend projections stand around $23 million, generally in line with pre-release tracking.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls slid 60 percent from opening day last week due to direct competition from the new WB animation opener, claiming $6.5 million yesterday. With $35.3 million earned through eight days, the film still has room to stabilize as it enters the kid-friendly Halloween corridor of October. Boxoffice projects a $12.5 million sophomore frame.

Rounding out the openers this weekend, Hell Fest pulled $2.0 million on Friday. The studio projects a $4.8 million weekend, while Boxoffice is slightly more bullish at $5.0 million. Meanwhile, Pinnacle Peak’s Little Women remake took in $350,000 from 643 locations on opening day as it eyes a weekend around $1 million+.

This weekend’s early estimates are below. Updated studio estimates to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, SEP. 28 – SUN, SEP. 30

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Night School (2017) $26,000,000 — 3,010 — $8,638 $26,000,000 69 Oscilloscope Laboratories 2 Smallfoot $23,000,000 — 4,131 — $5,568 $23,000,000 1 Warner Bros. 3 The House With A Clock In Its Walls $12,500,000 -53% 3,592 0 $3,480 $44,753,225 2 Universal Pictures 4 A Simple Favor $6,800,000 -34% 3,073 -29 $2,213 $43,266,808 3 Lionsgate 5 The Nun $5,400,000 -46% 3,331 -376 $1,621 $108,983,048 4 Warner Bros. 6 Hell Fest $5,000,000 — 2,297 — $2,177 $5,000,000 1 Lionsgate / CBS Films 7 Crazy Rich Asians $4,200,000 -34% 2,347 -455 $1,790 $165,731,775 7 Warner Bros. 8 The Predator $3,600,000 -61% 2,926 -1144 $1,230 $47,534,251 3 Fox 9 White Boy Rick $2,600,000 -46% 2,017 -487 $1,289 $21,929,781 3 Sony / Studio 8 10 Peppermint $1,800,000 -51% 2,002 -678 $899 $33,556,908 4 STX Entertainment 11 The Meg $1,000,000 -56% 1,243 -760 $805 $141,948,105 8 Warner Bros. 12 Searching $940,000 -56% 1,014 -773 $927 $24,823,582 6 Sony Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Little Women (2018) $1,100,000 — 643 — $1,711 $1,100,000 1 Pinnacle Peak 2 Mission: Impossible – Fallout $610,000 -48% 538 -333 $1,134 $219,178,933 10 Paramount 3 Unbroken: Path to Redemption $475,000 -63% 741 -743 $641 $5,583,119 3 Pure Flix 4 BlacKkKlansman $440,000 -32% 436 -18 $1,009 $47,824,180 8 Focus Features 5 Disney’s Christopher Robin $400,000 -63% 670 -582 $597 $97,601,497 9 Disney 6 Incredibles 2 $300,000 -44% 338 -162 $888 $606,791,582 16 Disney 7 Ant-Man and the Wasp $260,000 -4% 258 -2 $1,008 $216,150,872 13 Disney 8 God Bless the Broken Road $38,000 -57% 111 -113 $342 $2,785,714 4 Freestyle Releasing

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Old Man & The Gun $150,000 — 5 — $30,000 $150,000 1 Fox Searchlight 2 Ya Veremos $55,000 -59% 58 -56 $948 $4,117,563 5 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 3 The Riot Act $5,500 -48% 5 -5 $1,100 $5,500 3 Hannover House

Friday Update: Universal’s Night School reported in with a $1.35 million start last night, a very encouraging start to the weekend for the Kevin Hart/Tiffany Haddish-led comedy. Shows began at 7pm in an estimated 2,500 locations. Last night’s earnings compare like this:

78 percent ahead of Boo 2! A Madea Halloween ($760K)

21 percent behind Girls Trip ($1.7 million)

25 percent behind Get Hard ($1.8 million)

Also displaying a healthy start, Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot took in $850K from 3,100+ locations yesterday. Shows began at 4pm, getting a leg up on weekend business that will skew Friday/weekend projections for now, but the animated pic came in 93 percent ahead of Storks‘ $440K Thursday start two Septembers ago.

Meanwhile, Hell Fest scored an estimated $435K last night, coming in 29 percent behind Winchester ($615K) and 40 percent ahead of The Belko Experiment ($310K).

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.