Weekend Estimates: ‘A Quiet Place’ Shatters Expectations w/ $45M Debut; ‘Ready Player One’ Adds $22M; ‘Blockers’ Strong at $20M+

Saturday Update: A Quiet Place is anything but silent at the box office, amassing a remarkable $19 million opening day on Friday and blowing away all pre-release tracking. That take includes Thursday night’s $4.3 million opening shows.

To put things into perspective, AQP soared 27 percent higher than Annabelle: Creation‘s $15.01 million opening day last summer, 30 percent higher than Split‘s $14.6 million first day, 75 percent higher than Get Out‘s $10.84 million, and 112 percent above 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s $8.98 million. Although spring break skews daily projections to some degree, it looks very likely that the strongly reviewed film will cross $40 million for the weekend and has a solid chance to reach $45 million at its current pace.

Blockers had an excellent debut of its own with an estimated $7.81 million first day. That bests Game Night‘s $5.6 million by 39.5 percent and sets the film on course for a weekend north of $20 million (Universal’s official projection this morning). Our current projection stands at $21 million.

Ready Player One took third place with $6.8 million yesterday, bumping its nine-day domestic haul to $78.66 million. We’re projecting a weekend around $22.4 million at this point, which could be enough to give it second place for the weekend unless Blockers holds even better than expected.

In other notable performances, Black Panther climbed to $659.3 million domestically on Friday and today will officially pass Titanic‘s $659.4 million lifetime gross as the third highest earning film of all-time in North America.

Meanwhile, Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs expanded to 554 locations in successful fashion with $1.418 million on Friday. The film stands at $8.87 million in all through Friday, with distributor Fox projecting a $4.435 million weekend.

This weekend’s remaining openers came in slightly ahead of expectations as Chappaquiddick posted $1.9 million and The Miracle Season bowed to $1.4 million yesterday. Entertainment Studios projects a $6.0 million weekend for the former, while we’re expecting between $3.7 million and $4.0 million for the latter title.

Early weekend estimates are below with updated estimates from all studios to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 6 – SUN, APR. 8

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 A Quiet Place $45,000,000 — 3,508 — $12,828 $45,000,000 1 Paramount 2 Ready Player One $22,400,000 -46% 4,234 0 $5,291 $94,260,525 2 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 3 Blockers $21,000,000 — 3,379 — $6,215 $21,000,000 1 Universal 4 Black Panther $7,800,000 -32% 2,747 -241 $2,839 $664,725,740 8 Disney 5 I Can Only Imagine $7,400,000 -29% 2,894 246 $2,557 $68,127,202 4 Roadside Attractions 6 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $7,400,000 -57% 2,006 0 $3,689 $30,684,580 2 Lionsgate 7 Chappaquiddick $6,000,000 — 1,560 — $3,846 $6,000,000 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 8 Sherlock Gnomes $5,000,000 -29% 2,733 -929 $1,829 $33,298,061 3 Paramount / MGM 9 Pacific Rim Uprising $4,200,000 -55% 2,627 -1081 $1,599 $54,210,060 3 Universal 10 The Miracle Season $3,700,000 — 1,707 — $2,168 $3,700,000 1 LD Entertainment 11 A Wrinkle in Time $3,200,000 -34% 1,701 -666 $1,881 $90,172,756 5 Walt Disney Pictures 12 Love, Simon $2,700,000 -43% 1,464 -560 $1,844 $37,477,264 4 20th Century Fox 13 Tomb Raider $1,800,000 -63% 1,673 -1115 $1,076 $54,944,090 4 Warner Bros. 14 Paul, Apostle of Christ $1,700,000 -51% 1,262 -211 $1,347 $14,930,851 3 Sony Pictures Entertainment 15 God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness $1,000,000 -63% 1,377 -316 $726 $4,818,081 2 Pure Flix 16 Peter Rabbit $890,000 -58% 1,027 -640 $867 $113,199,994 9 Sony / Columbia

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Isle of Dogs $4,435,000 51% 554 389 $8,005 $11,883,934 3 Fox Searchlight 2 Game Night $1,100,000 -56% 804 -531 $1,368 $67,243,670 7 Warner Bros. 3 Midnight Sun $450,000 -75% 751 -1377 $599 $9,227,021 3 Open Road 4 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $440,000 -35% 478 -305 $921 $403,651,093 16 Sony / Columbia 5 The Greatest Showman $340,000 -51% 248 -516 $1,371 $172,931,432 16 Fox 6 Red Sparrow $255,000 -65% 244 -264 $1,045 $46,277,541 6 20th Century Fox 7 Baaghi 2 $235,000 -64% 124 1 $1,895 $1,150,574 2 FIP 8 Annihilation $160,000 -54% 145 -98 $1,103 $32,505,720 7 Paramount Pictures 9 The Strangers: Prey At Night $140,000 -79% 249 -288 $562 $24,021,066 5 Aviron Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Coco $70,000 -6% 99 -21 $707 $209,623,025 20 Disney 2 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $40,000 -40% 61 -48 $656 $620,171,021 17 Disney 3 Getting Grace $6,800 -63% 7 -8 $971 $6,800 3 Hannover House 4 Hostiles $3,800 -79% 53 0 $72 $3,800 16 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 5 The Hurricane Heist $2,200 -93% 36 0 $61 $2,200 5 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 6 Samson $1,100 -86% 6 -16 $183 $4,718,416 8 Pure Flix

Friday Report: A Quiet Place took in a huge $4.3 million in its Thursday night debut, enough to mark the third highest opening of 2018 after only Black Panther and Fifty Shades Freed.

Within its own genre, Quiet Place soared past similar titles like Split ($2.0 million), Don’t Breathe ($1.88 million), 10 Cloverfield Lane ($1.8 million), and Get Out ($1.8 million). Last night’s take even came in north of Annabelle: Creation‘s $4.0 million debut last August. The latter film may end up being a fair comparison since schools were out in early summer for Creation — as many have been this week during Spring Break — and buzz for Quiet Place had been stronger than normal for a non-sequel. A three-day opening north of $30 million appears likely at this point, but ultimately, it’s too early for Friday or weekend projections due to this type of early performance.

Blockers got off to an excellent start in its own right with $1.5 million last night, exceeding Game Night‘s $1.0 million and coming close to Neighbors: Sorority Rising‘s $1.67 million. It looks to be on target for an opening weekend approaching or exceeding the $20 million mark.

Chappaquiddick posted $175,000 from its early shows, not far behind the $200,000 of The Promise two years ago. No earnings were yet reported for The Miracle Season at the time of this story’s publishing.

Ready Player One, the market’s current top film entering the weekend, added $3.515 million in its eighth day of release of Thursday. The pic’s domestic total now stands at a healthy $71.9 million.

Check back on Saturday morning for official Friday estimates from the studios and early weekend estimates.