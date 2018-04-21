Weekend Estimates: ‘A Quiet Place’ Adds $22.7M; ‘I Feel Pretty’ Eyes $17M+; ‘Super Troopers 2’ Overperforms w/ Possible $15M

Saturday Update: Super Troopers 2 significantly overperformed on opening day with an estimated $7.9 million, landing in first place for Friday and already exceeding pre-release expectations for the entire weekend. The sequel to the cult classic earned 243 percent more in its first day of release than Hot Tub Time Machine 2‘s $2.3 million, although Troopers 2‘s unique crowdfunding and ticket pledges continue to skew internal weekend projections (not to mention the film’s fan friendly 4/20 “holiday” release). For the weekend, Fox projects $15.2 million, making the sequel an immediate success given its low budget.

A Quiet Place added $6.4 million to begin its third weekend yesterday, bringing its domestic cume to $116.8 million in just 15 days. As expected, the survival thriller remains on target to return to first place this weekend with an estimated $22.7 million.

I Feel Pretty opened to $6.25 million opening day on Friday as Amy Schumer’s fans drove attendance. That bests the $5.0 million opening day of her Mother’s Day comedy Snatched last year and sets the film on course for a debut weekend close to $17 million (although distributor STX currently projects closer to $18.1 million).

Rampage took in $5.0 million yesterday, giving it $50.6 million earned through eight days of domestic play. Based on that, it could bring in around $18 million for its sophomore frame, keeping it in a close race for second this weekend with Pretty.

Truth or Dare rounded out the top five yesterday with $2.5 million and an updated $24.98 million eight-day total.

Also opening this weekend, Traffik came in slightly ahead of expectations with a $1.4 million opening day. Lionsgate estimates a $3.8 million weekend.

Early weekend estimates from Boxoffice and the studios are below. Check back for updated studio estimates on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 20 – SUN, APR. 22

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 A Quiet Place $22,700,000 -31% 3,808 219 $5,961 $133,058,711 3 Paramount 2 Rampage $18,000,000 -50% 4,115 14 $4,374 $63,600,066 2 Warner Bros 3 I Feel Pretty $17,000,000 — 3,440 — $4,942 $17,000,000 1 STX Entertainment 4 Super Troopers 2 $15,000,000 — 2,038 — $7,360 $15,000,000 1 20th Century Fox 5 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $7,800,000 -58% 3,068 39 $2,542 $30,275,415 2 Universal 6 Ready Player One $7,300,000 -37% 3,208 -453 $2,276 $125,981,326 4 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 7 Blockers $7,000,000 -35% 3,134 -284 $2,234 $48,267,045 3 Universal 8 Black Panther $4,900,000 -15% 1,930 -250 $2,539 $681,342,109 10 Disney 9 Traffik $3,800,000 — 1,046 — $3,633 $3,800,000 1 Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films 10 Isle of Dogs $3,200,000 -42% 1,947 8 $1,644 $24,160,538 5 Fox Searchlight 11 I Can Only Imagine $2,600,000 -37% 1,994 -579 $1,304 $79,563,902 6 Roadside Attractions 12 Chappaquiddick $1,900,000 -38% 1,455 -190 $1,306 $14,355,101 3 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 13 Sherlock Gnomes $1,800,000 -25% 1,459 -657 $1,234 $39,951,456 5 Paramount / MGM 14 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $1,800,000 -51% 1,148 -184 $1,568 $40,814,883 4 Lionsgate 15 The Miracle Season $1,100,000 -50% 1,122 -585 $980 $8,805,565 3 LD Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 A Wrinkle in Time $780,000 -43% 665 -447 $1,173 $93,766,619 7 Walt Disney Pictures 2 Pacific Rim Uprising $530,000 -63% 646 -891 $820 $58,616,740 5 Universal 3 Love, Simon $450,000 -58% 491 -398 $916 $40,162,402 6 20th Century Fox 4 Paul, Apostle of Christ $335,000 -45% 377 -204 $889 $17,015,119 5 Sony Pictures Entertainment 5 Peter Rabbit $320,000 -17% 344 -175 $930 $114,313,563 11 Sony / Columbia 6 The Greatest Showman $140,000 -38% 169 -40 $828 $173,515,696 18 Fox 7 God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness $70,000 -43% 111 -82 $631 $5,560,090 4 Pure Flix

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Strangers: Prey At Night $60,000 -34% 90 29 $667 $24,312,307 7 Aviron Pictures 2 Midnight Sun $44,000 -53% 90 -161 $489 $9,487,159 5 Open Road 3 Coco $31,000 -17% 59 -26 $525 $209,724,761 22 Disney 4 Hostiles $1,800 -4% 3 -4 $600 $29,815,431 18 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 5 The Hurricane Heist $1,200 -42% 5 -3 $240 $6,110,385 7 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

===

Friday Report: Super Troopers 2 earned a strong $1.35 million from opening shows at 1,850 theaters on Thursday, according to Fox/Fox Searchlight. The studio adds that the gross includes earnings from double-bill screenings which included the original film beginning at 4:20pm. Notably, the sequel’s Indiegogo campaign included pre-sold Fandango tickets for fans who crowdfunded the film, which will skew usual comparisons to typical theatrical releases. The most similar fan-driven situation in recent years was perhaps the Veronica Mars film, although that film only premiered on 95 screens with $260,000 on Thursday night in March 2014.

Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty got off to a positive start last night as well with $1.0 million in earnings. That comes in well ahead of the $650,000 earned by the star’s Snatched last year and sets the stage for a healthy weekend.

Meanwhile, Traffik opened to $225,000 last night, according to Lionsgate. The studio is comparing the title to Meet the Blacks, which earned $200,000 from early shows two years ago.

For the weekend, A Quiet Place remains expected to return to the top of the chart while Rampage and I Feel Pretty could duke it out for the second spot. Read more of our weekend forecast, and follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for official daily estimates and early weekend estimates.