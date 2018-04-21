Weekend Estimates: ‘A Quiet Place’ Adds $22.7M; ‘I Feel Pretty’ Eyes $17M+; ‘Super Troopers 2’ Overperforms w/ Possible $15M
Saturday Update: Super Troopers 2 significantly overperformed on opening day with an estimated $7.9 million, landing in first place for Friday and already exceeding pre-release expectations for the entire weekend. The sequel to the cult classic earned 243 percent more in its first day of release than Hot Tub Time Machine 2‘s $2.3 million, although Troopers 2‘s unique crowdfunding and ticket pledges continue to skew internal weekend projections (not to mention the film’s fan friendly 4/20 “holiday” release). For the weekend, Fox projects $15.2 million, making the sequel an immediate success given its low budget.
A Quiet Place added $6.4 million to begin its third weekend yesterday, bringing its domestic cume to $116.8 million in just 15 days. As expected, the survival thriller remains on target to return to first place this weekend with an estimated $22.7 million.
I Feel Pretty opened to $6.25 million opening day on Friday as Amy Schumer’s fans drove attendance. That bests the $5.0 million opening day of her Mother’s Day comedy Snatched last year and sets the film on course for a debut weekend close to $17 million (although distributor STX currently projects closer to $18.1 million).
Rampage took in $5.0 million yesterday, giving it $50.6 million earned through eight days of domestic play. Based on that, it could bring in around $18 million for its sophomore frame, keeping it in a close race for second this weekend with Pretty.
Truth or Dare rounded out the top five yesterday with $2.5 million and an updated $24.98 million eight-day total.
Also opening this weekend, Traffik came in slightly ahead of expectations with a $1.4 million opening day. Lionsgate estimates a $3.8 million weekend.
Early weekend estimates from Boxoffice and the studios are below. Check back for updated studio estimates on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, APR. 20 – SUN, APR. 22
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|A Quiet Place
|$22,700,000
|-31%
|3,808
|219
|$5,961
|$133,058,711
|3
|Paramount
|2
|Rampage
|$18,000,000
|-50%
|4,115
|14
|$4,374
|$63,600,066
|2
|Warner Bros
|3
|I Feel Pretty
|$17,000,000
|—
|3,440
|—
|$4,942
|$17,000,000
|1
|STX Entertainment
|4
|Super Troopers 2
|$15,000,000
|—
|2,038
|—
|$7,360
|$15,000,000
|1
|20th Century Fox
|5
|Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare
|$7,800,000
|-58%
|3,068
|39
|$2,542
|$30,275,415
|2
|Universal
|6
|Ready Player One
|$7,300,000
|-37%
|3,208
|-453
|$2,276
|$125,981,326
|4
|Warner Bros. / DreamWorks
|7
|Blockers
|$7,000,000
|-35%
|3,134
|-284
|$2,234
|$48,267,045
|3
|Universal
|8
|Black Panther
|$4,900,000
|-15%
|1,930
|-250
|$2,539
|$681,342,109
|10
|Disney
|9
|Traffik
|$3,800,000
|—
|1,046
|—
|$3,633
|$3,800,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films
|10
|Isle of Dogs
|$3,200,000
|-42%
|1,947
|8
|$1,644
|$24,160,538
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|11
|I Can Only Imagine
|$2,600,000
|-37%
|1,994
|-579
|$1,304
|$79,563,902
|6
|Roadside Attractions
|12
|Chappaquiddick
|$1,900,000
|-38%
|1,455
|-190
|$1,306
|$14,355,101
|3
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|13
|Sherlock Gnomes
|$1,800,000
|-25%
|1,459
|-657
|$1,234
|$39,951,456
|5
|Paramount / MGM
|14
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$1,800,000
|-51%
|1,148
|-184
|$1,568
|$40,814,883
|4
|Lionsgate
|15
|The Miracle Season
|$1,100,000
|-50%
|1,122
|-585
|$980
|$8,805,565
|3
|LD Entertainment
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$780,000
|-43%
|665
|-447
|$1,173
|$93,766,619
|7
|Walt Disney Pictures
|2
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|$530,000
|-63%
|646
|-891
|$820
|$58,616,740
|5
|Universal
|3
|Love, Simon
|$450,000
|-58%
|491
|-398
|$916
|$40,162,402
|6
|20th Century Fox
|4
|Paul, Apostle of Christ
|$335,000
|-45%
|377
|-204
|$889
|$17,015,119
|5
|Sony Pictures Entertainment
|5
|Peter Rabbit
|$320,000
|-17%
|344
|-175
|$930
|$114,313,563
|11
|Sony / Columbia
|6
|The Greatest Showman
|$140,000
|-38%
|169
|-40
|$828
|$173,515,696
|18
|Fox
|7
|God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
|$70,000
|-43%
|111
|-82
|$631
|$5,560,090
|4
|Pure Flix
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Strangers: Prey At Night
|$60,000
|-34%
|90
|29
|$667
|$24,312,307
|7
|Aviron Pictures
|2
|Midnight Sun
|$44,000
|-53%
|90
|-161
|$489
|$9,487,159
|5
|Open Road
|3
|Coco
|$31,000
|-17%
|59
|-26
|$525
|$209,724,761
|22
|Disney
|4
|Hostiles
|$1,800
|-4%
|3
|-4
|$600
|$29,815,431
|18
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|5
|The Hurricane Heist
|$1,200
|-42%
|5
|-3
|$240
|$6,110,385
|7
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
===
Friday Report: Super Troopers 2 earned a strong $1.35 million from opening shows at 1,850 theaters on Thursday, according to Fox/Fox Searchlight. The studio adds that the gross includes earnings from double-bill screenings which included the original film beginning at 4:20pm. Notably, the sequel’s Indiegogo campaign included pre-sold Fandango tickets for fans who crowdfunded the film, which will skew usual comparisons to typical theatrical releases. The most similar fan-driven situation in recent years was perhaps the Veronica Mars film, although that film only premiered on 95 screens with $260,000 on Thursday night in March 2014.
Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty got off to a positive start last night as well with $1.0 million in earnings. That comes in well ahead of the $650,000 earned by the star’s Snatched last year and sets the stage for a healthy weekend.
Meanwhile, Traffik opened to $225,000 last night, according to Lionsgate. The studio is comparing the title to Meet the Blacks, which earned $200,000 from early shows two years ago.
For the weekend, A Quiet Place remains expected to return to the top of the chart while Rampage and I Feel Pretty could duke it out for the second spot. Read more of our weekend forecast, and follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for official daily estimates and early weekend estimates.
I thought you guys were low-balling Super Troopers 2 wayyyy too much. Even if the movie sucks, its become an iconic comedy and is guaranteed to open strongly. You guys had it doing business that a no-name indie would’ve.
Where is the long range tracking report?
super troopers rules