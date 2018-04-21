Weekend Estimates: ‘A Quiet Place’ Adds $22.7M; ‘I Feel Pretty’ Eyes $17M+; ‘Super Troopers 2’ Overperforms w/ Possible $15M

Saturday Update: Super Troopers 2 significantly overperformed on opening day with an estimated $7.9 million, landing in first place for Friday and already exceeding pre-release expectations for the entire weekend. The sequel to the cult classic earned 243 percent more in its first day of release than Hot Tub Time Machine 2‘s $2.3 million, although Troopers 2‘s unique crowdfunding and ticket pledges continue to skew internal weekend projections (not to mention the film’s fan friendly 4/20 “holiday” release). For the weekend, Fox projects $15.2 million, making the sequel an immediate success given its low budget.

A Quiet Place added $6.4 million to begin its third weekend yesterday, bringing its domestic cume to $116.8 million in just 15 days. As expected, the survival thriller remains on target to return to first place this weekend with an estimated $22.7 million.

I Feel Pretty opened to $6.25 million opening day on Friday as Amy Schumer’s fans drove attendance. That bests the $5.0 million opening day of her Mother’s Day comedy Snatched last year and sets the film on course for a debut weekend close to $17 million (although distributor STX currently projects closer to $18.1 million).

Rampage took in $5.0 million yesterday, giving it $50.6 million earned through eight days of domestic play. Based on that, it could bring in around $18 million for its sophomore frame, keeping it in a close race for second this weekend with Pretty.

Truth or Dare rounded out the top five yesterday with $2.5 million and an updated $24.98 million eight-day total.

Also opening this weekend, Traffik came in slightly ahead of expectations with a $1.4 million opening day. Lionsgate estimates a $3.8 million weekend.

Early weekend estimates from Boxoffice and the studios are below. Check back for updated studio estimates on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, APR. 20 – SUN, APR. 22

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 A Quiet Place $22,700,000 -31% 3,808 219 $5,961 $133,058,711 3 Paramount
2 Rampage $18,000,000 -50% 4,115 14 $4,374 $63,600,066 2 Warner Bros
3 I Feel Pretty $17,000,000 3,440 $4,942 $17,000,000 1 STX Entertainment
4 Super Troopers 2 $15,000,000 2,038 $7,360 $15,000,000 1 20th Century Fox
5 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $7,800,000 -58% 3,068 39 $2,542 $30,275,415 2 Universal
6 Ready Player One $7,300,000 -37% 3,208 -453 $2,276 $125,981,326 4 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks
7 Blockers $7,000,000 -35% 3,134 -284 $2,234 $48,267,045 3 Universal
8 Black Panther $4,900,000 -15% 1,930 -250 $2,539 $681,342,109 10 Disney
9 Traffik $3,800,000 1,046 $3,633 $3,800,000 1 Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films
10 Isle of Dogs $3,200,000 -42% 1,947 8 $1,644 $24,160,538 5 Fox Searchlight
11 I Can Only Imagine $2,600,000 -37% 1,994 -579 $1,304 $79,563,902 6 Roadside Attractions
12 Chappaquiddick $1,900,000 -38% 1,455 -190 $1,306 $14,355,101 3 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
13 Sherlock Gnomes $1,800,000 -25% 1,459 -657 $1,234 $39,951,456 5 Paramount / MGM
14 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $1,800,000 -51% 1,148 -184 $1,568 $40,814,883 4 Lionsgate
15 The Miracle Season $1,100,000 -50% 1,122 -585 $980 $8,805,565 3 LD Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 A Wrinkle in Time $780,000 -43% 665 -447 $1,173 $93,766,619 7 Walt Disney Pictures
2 Pacific Rim Uprising $530,000 -63% 646 -891 $820 $58,616,740 5 Universal
3 Love, Simon $450,000 -58% 491 -398 $916 $40,162,402 6 20th Century Fox
4 Paul, Apostle of Christ $335,000 -45% 377 -204 $889 $17,015,119 5 Sony Pictures Entertainment
5 Peter Rabbit $320,000 -17% 344 -175 $930 $114,313,563 11 Sony / Columbia
6 The Greatest Showman $140,000 -38% 169 -40 $828 $173,515,696 18 Fox
7 God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness $70,000 -43% 111 -82 $631 $5,560,090 4 Pure Flix

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Strangers: Prey At Night $60,000 -34% 90 29 $667 $24,312,307 7 Aviron Pictures
2 Midnight Sun $44,000 -53% 90 -161 $489 $9,487,159 5 Open Road
3 Coco $31,000 -17% 59 -26 $525 $209,724,761 22 Disney
4 Hostiles $1,800 -4% 3 -4 $600 $29,815,431 18 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
5 The Hurricane Heist $1,200 -42% 5 -3 $240 $6,110,385 7 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

 

===

Friday Report: Super Troopers 2 earned a strong $1.35 million from opening shows at 1,850 theaters on Thursday, according to Fox/Fox Searchlight. The studio adds that the gross includes earnings from double-bill screenings which included the original film beginning at 4:20pm. Notably, the sequel’s Indiegogo campaign included pre-sold Fandango tickets for fans who crowdfunded the film, which will skew usual comparisons to typical theatrical releases. The most similar fan-driven situation in recent years was perhaps the Veronica Mars film, although that film only premiered on 95 screens with $260,000 on Thursday night in March 2014.

Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty got off to a positive start last night as well with $1.0 million in earnings. That comes in well ahead of the $650,000 earned by the star’s Snatched last year and sets the stage for a healthy weekend.

Meanwhile, Traffik opened to $225,000 last night, according to Lionsgate. The studio is comparing the title to Meet the Blacks, which earned $200,000 from early shows two years ago.

For the weekend, A Quiet Place remains expected to return to the top of the chart while Rampage and I Feel Pretty could duke it out for the second spot. Read more of our weekend forecast, and follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for official daily estimates and early weekend estimates.

    dasfsk April 20, 2018

    I thought you guys were low-balling Super Troopers 2 wayyyy too much. Even if the movie sucks, its become an iconic comedy and is guaranteed to open strongly. You guys had it doing business that a no-name indie would've.

    Matt April 20, 2018

    Where is the long range tracking report?

    ang butler April 21, 2018

    super troopers rules

