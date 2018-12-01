Weekend Estimates: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Eyes $25M+ Second Frame; ‘Grinch’ Adding $17M+; ‘Creed II’ Looks to Ring Up $16M+; ‘Hannah Grace’ Bows to $6M+

Saturday Update: Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is on course for another first place finish this weekend following a $5.744 million estimated Friday haul, giving it a domestic total of $99.3 million through ten days of release. The hit animated sequel stands 12 percent ahead of the pace of last year’s Coco and appears to be heading for a sophomore weekend north of $25 million.

Creed II also continues its strong early run with $4.95 million to begin the weekend yesterday, giving it $69.3 million earned since debuting the day before Thanksgiving last week. That total marks a 28 percent day-to-day improvement over its 2015 predecessor. Current estimates for the three-day frame sit around $16.4 million.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch added another $3.9 million on Friday, boosting its domestic total to $189.7 million. As the holiday-driven animated hit continues to reel in families with Christmas approaching, the film looks toward another strong frame with a $17 million+ estimate as of this morning.

Fourth place belonged to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald yesterday as the Wizarding World sequel added $3.1 million for an updated domestic cume of $126.2 million. Weekend estimates stand around $11.3 million.

Lone wide opener The Possession of Hannah Grace capped off the top five on Friday with a $2.56 million opening (including $625K on Thursday night). The low-budget horror pic is exceeding expectations at this stage as it looks toward a studio estimate of $6.4 million this weekend.

Early weekend estimates are below, to be followed by updated figures from studios on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, NOV. 30 – SUN, DEC. 2

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Ralph Breaks the Internet $25,300,000 -55% 4,017 0 $6,298 $118,838,233 2 Disney 2 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch $17,100,000 -44% 3,934 -26 $4,347 $202,879,195 4 Universal 3 Creed II $16,400,000 -54% 3,576 135 $4,586 $80,736,284 2 MGM / Warner Bros 4 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald $11,300,000 -62% 3,851 -312 $2,934 $134,441,406 3 Warner Bros. 5 Bohemian Rhapsody $8,200,000 -41% 3,007 80 $2,727 $164,523,150 5 20th Century Fox 6 Instant Family $7,100,000 -42% 3,376 90 $2,103 $45,877,769 3 Paramount Pictures 7 The Possession of Hannah Grace $6,400,000 — 2,064 — $3,101 $6,400,000 1 Sony / Screen Gems 8 Robin Hood $4,400,000 -52% 2,827 0 $1,556 $21,427,682 2 Lionsgate / Summit 9 Widows $4,200,000 -49% 2,393 -410 $1,755 $32,860,245 3 20th Century Fox 10 Green Book $3,900,000 -29% 1,065 2 $3,662 $14,014,491 3 Universal Pictures 11 A Star is Born $2,000,000 -34% 1,081 -121 $1,850 $193,917,436 9 Warner Bros. 12 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms $1,200,000 -57% 1,392 -365 $862 $50,959,909 5 Walt Disney Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Boy Erased $650,000 -44% 660 -12 $985 $5,642,437 5 Focus Features 2 Nobody’s Fool $470,000 -48% 385 -223 $1,221 $31,158,059 5 Paramount 3 Overlord $405,000 -64% 533 -690 $760 $21,014,015 4 Paramount Pictures 4 Venom $370,000 -52% 425 -160 $871 $212,260,652 9 Sony / Columbia 5 Can You Ever Forgive Me? $335,000 -44% 272 -154 $1,232 $6,576,770 7 Fox Searchlight 6 The Front Runner $320,000 -49% 807 0 $397 $1,677,318 4 Sony / Columbia 7 The Hate U Give $210,000 -36% 250 -10 $840 $29,226,139 9 20th Century Fox 8 The Old Man & The Gun $86,000 -17% 114 23 $754 $10,927,749 10 Fox Searchlight