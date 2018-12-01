Weekend Estimates: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Eyes $25M+ Second Frame; ‘Grinch’ Adding $17M+; ‘Creed II’ Looks to Ring Up $16M+; ‘Hannah Grace’ Bows to $6M+
Saturday Update: Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is on course for another first place finish this weekend following a $5.744 million estimated Friday haul, giving it a domestic total of $99.3 million through ten days of release. The hit animated sequel stands 12 percent ahead of the pace of last year’s Coco and appears to be heading for a sophomore weekend north of $25 million.
Creed II also continues its strong early run with $4.95 million to begin the weekend yesterday, giving it $69.3 million earned since debuting the day before Thanksgiving last week. That total marks a 28 percent day-to-day improvement over its 2015 predecessor. Current estimates for the three-day frame sit around $16.4 million.
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch added another $3.9 million on Friday, boosting its domestic total to $189.7 million. As the holiday-driven animated hit continues to reel in families with Christmas approaching, the film looks toward another strong frame with a $17 million+ estimate as of this morning.
Fourth place belonged to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald yesterday as the Wizarding World sequel added $3.1 million for an updated domestic cume of $126.2 million. Weekend estimates stand around $11.3 million.
Lone wide opener The Possession of Hannah Grace capped off the top five on Friday with a $2.56 million opening (including $625K on Thursday night). The low-budget horror pic is exceeding expectations at this stage as it looks toward a studio estimate of $6.4 million this weekend.
Early weekend estimates are below, to be followed by updated figures from studios on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, NOV. 30 – SUN, DEC. 2
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$25,300,000
|-55%
|4,017
|0
|$6,298
|$118,838,233
|2
|Disney
|2
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
|$17,100,000
|-44%
|3,934
|-26
|$4,347
|$202,879,195
|4
|Universal
|3
|Creed II
|$16,400,000
|-54%
|3,576
|135
|$4,586
|$80,736,284
|2
|MGM / Warner Bros
|4
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|$11,300,000
|-62%
|3,851
|-312
|$2,934
|$134,441,406
|3
|Warner Bros.
|5
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|$8,200,000
|-41%
|3,007
|80
|$2,727
|$164,523,150
|5
|20th Century Fox
|6
|Instant Family
|$7,100,000
|-42%
|3,376
|90
|$2,103
|$45,877,769
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|7
|The Possession of Hannah Grace
|$6,400,000
|—
|2,064
|—
|$3,101
|$6,400,000
|1
|Sony / Screen Gems
|8
|Robin Hood
|$4,400,000
|-52%
|2,827
|0
|$1,556
|$21,427,682
|2
|Lionsgate / Summit
|9
|Widows
|$4,200,000
|-49%
|2,393
|-410
|$1,755
|$32,860,245
|3
|20th Century Fox
|10
|Green Book
|$3,900,000
|-29%
|1,065
|2
|$3,662
|$14,014,491
|3
|Universal Pictures
|11
|A Star is Born
|$2,000,000
|-34%
|1,081
|-121
|$1,850
|$193,917,436
|9
|Warner Bros.
|12
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|$1,200,000
|-57%
|1,392
|-365
|$862
|$50,959,909
|5
|Walt Disney Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Boy Erased
|$650,000
|-44%
|660
|-12
|$985
|$5,642,437
|5
|Focus Features
|2
|Nobody’s Fool
|$470,000
|-48%
|385
|-223
|$1,221
|$31,158,059
|5
|Paramount
|3
|Overlord
|$405,000
|-64%
|533
|-690
|$760
|$21,014,015
|4
|Paramount Pictures
|4
|Venom
|$370,000
|-52%
|425
|-160
|$871
|$212,260,652
|9
|Sony / Columbia
|5
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|$335,000
|-44%
|272
|-154
|$1,232
|$6,576,770
|7
|Fox Searchlight
|6
|The Front Runner
|$320,000
|-49%
|807
|0
|$397
|$1,677,318
|4
|Sony / Columbia
|7
|The Hate U Give
|$210,000
|-36%
|250
|-10
|$840
|$29,226,139
|9
|20th Century Fox
|8
|The Old Man & The Gun
|$86,000
|-17%
|114
|23
|$754
|$10,927,749
|10
|Fox Searchlight
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Favourite
|$980,000
|132%
|34
|30
|$28,824
|$1,554,310
|2
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|At Eternity’s Gate
|$175,000
|-21%
|48
|17
|$3,646
|$664,584
|3
|CBS Films
|3
|Anna And The Apocalypse
|$60,000
|—
|5
|—
|$12,000
|$60,000
|1
|Orion Pictures
|4
|A Private War
|$45,000
|-66%
|66
|-160
|$682
|$1,513,107
|5
|Aviron Pictures
|5
|Incredibles 2
|$27,000
|-53%
|93
|-13
|$290
|$608,544,638
|25
|Disney
