Weekend Estimates: ‘Grinch’ Steals First-Day Christmas Pic Record, Eyes $65M+; ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ ($28M+) Doesn’t Stop Now
'Overlord' ($9M) Tops 'Spider's Web' ($8.5M)
Saturday Update: There’s an early holiday present for Universal this morning as Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch bowed to $18.67 million on Friday, including Thursday night’s early shows, setting a new opening day record for Christmas films (besting the 2000 live-action Grinch‘s $15.64 million) and scoring the second biggest opening day for an animated film in November (trailing only The Incredibles‘ $20.5 million in 2004).
Early projections vary this morning, but appear to be on par with our pre-release expectations for a weekend in the upper $60 million range and still having an outside shot at besting Incredibles‘ standing November animation record of $70.47 million. Universal itself is expecting around $67 million as of today’s update, but if it follows the post-Thursday trajectory of Big Hero 6, a landing around $65 million would be more likely. Either way, this is a fantastic start for the film as it begins to settle into the lengthy holiday corridor that will attract families and kids through year’s end.
Easing 55 percent to $8.465 million yesterday, Bohemian Rhapsody withstood the loss of IMAX and PLF screens in respectable fashion thanks to positive audience reception. With $77.6 million domestically through eight days of play, its sophomore frame could net north of $28 million this weekend (Fox projects $29 million).
Debuting in third, Paramount and Bad Robot’s Overlord pulled $3.75 million on opening day. Weekend projections stand close to $9 million.
Capping the top four, The Girl In the Spider’s Web opened to $3.0 million with Sony projecting $8.5 million for the weekend, while Disney’s Nutcracker and the Four Realms added $2.373 million for an updated domestic total of $28.1 million. The latter’s sophomore weekend looks to hit around $9.5 million.
Early weekend estimates are below with updated studio numbers to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, NOV. 9 – SUN, NOV. 11
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
|$65,000,000
|—
|4,141
|—
|$15,697
|$65,000,000
|1
|Universal
|2
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|$28,200,000
|-45%
|4,000
|0
|$7,050
|$97,360,548
|2
|20th Century Fox
|3
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|$9,500,000
|-53%
|3,766
|0
|$2,523
|$35,191,534
|2
|Walt Disney Pictures
|4
|Overlord
|$9,000,000
|—
|2,859
|—
|$3,148
|$9,000,000
|1
|Paramount Pictures
|5
|The Girl in the Spider’s Web
|$8,300,000
|—
|2,929
|—
|$2,834
|$8,300,000
|1
|Sony / Columbia
|6
|A Star is Born
|$7,900,000
|-28%
|2,848
|-583
|$2,774
|$177,910,388
|6
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Nobody’s Fool
|$5,900,000
|-57%
|2,468
|0
|$2,391
|$23,636,108
|2
|Paramount
|8
|Venom
|$4,800,000
|-39%
|2,351
|-716
|$2,042
|$206,183,603
|6
|Sony / Columbia
|9
|Halloween (2018)
|$3,600,000
|-67%
|2,717
|-1058
|$1,325
|$156,569,845
|4
|Universal Pictures
|10
|The Hate U Give
|$2,125,000
|-37%
|1,108
|-399
|$1,918
|$26,760,883
|6
|20th Century Fox
|11
|Smallfoot
|$1,600,000
|-59%
|1,318
|-684
|$1,214
|$80,401,553
|7
|Warner Bros.
|12
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|$900,000
|-76%
|1,519
|-1309
|$592
|$45,880,844
|5
|Sony
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|$1,250,000
|21%
|391
|211
|$3,197
|$3,384,977
|4
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|Night School
|$975,000
|-51%
|717
|-554
|$1,360
|$75,971,745
|7
|Universal
|3
|First Man
|$875,000
|-60%
|815
|-897
|$1,074
|$43,687,705
|5
|Universal
|4
|Hunter Killer
|$720,000
|-80%
|957
|-1763
|$752
|$15,196,151
|3
|Lionsgate / Summit
|5
|The Old Man & The Gun
|$460,000
|-55%
|395
|-370
|$1,165
|$10,220,835
|7
|Fox Searchlight
|6
|Indivisible
|$170,000
|-78%
|202
|-540
|$842
|$170,000
|3
|Pure Flix
|7
|Incredibles 2
|$150,000
|-11%
|140
|-10
|$1,071
|$608,303,459
|22
|Disney
|8
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|$70,000
|-50%
|122
|-43
|$574
|$99,118,784
|15
|Disney
|9
|A Simple Favor
|$55,000
|-16%
|127
|25
|$433
|$53,450,267
|9
|Lionsgate
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Boy Erased
|$700,000
|238%
|77
|72
|$9,091
|$973,164
|2
|Focus Features
|2
|A Private War
|$200,000
|231%
|38
|34
|$5,263
|$282,443
|2
|Aviron Pictures
|3
|The Front Runner
|$42,000
|—
|4
|—
|$10,500
|$62,199
|1
|Sony / Columbia
===
Friday Update: Universal reports that Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch came away with an estimated $2.2 million from last night’s first showings, which began at 6pm in around 3,200 locations. That figures comes in 29 percent higher than Zootopia‘s $1.7 million start in March 2016 and 57 percent higher than Big Hero 6 ($1.4 million) in early November 2014. With strong family business expected throughout the weekend, this represents an excellent start to the film’s run.
Paramount and Bad Robot’s Overlord grossed $900K from last night’s first shows in 2,330 theaters, more than doubling the $435K start of Hell Fest earlier this fall and matching the $900K start of Annihilation back in February.
Meanwhile, The Girl In the Spider’s Web posted a lukewarm $635K start from 2,620 locations beginning at 7pm last night. That figure stands 29 percent behind Annihilation and 47 percent behind Red Sparrow ($1.2 million).
As reported earlier, Bohemian Rhapsody is expected to easily top the latter two new releases for a second place showing this weekend.
Follow us throughout the weekend for continued updates.
nobody’s fool is MIA???
my bad — it’s in like magic ;p