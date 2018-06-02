Weekend Estimates: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ ($29M) & ‘Deadpool 2’ ($23.5M) Lead Way Over ‘Adrift’ ($11.4M), ‘Upgrade’ ($4.5M), & ‘Action Point’ ($2M)

Saturday Update: Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story will claim first place again in its second weekend with an early estimate of $29.3 million. Friday’s take accounted for $8.153 million, slipping 77 percent from opening day last week. The film looks to be falling in line with past Memorial Day openers like X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Fast & Furious 6 with a projected weekend decline around 65 percent. With $127.75 million earned domestically through eight days of play, Solo unfortunately stands 8 percent behind the pace of DoFP and 48 percent behind Rogue One.

Deadpool 2 scored another $6.66 million to begin its third frame yesterday, bringing its domestic cume to a solid $237.99 million after 15 days — off about 10 percent from the pace of the first film, which was generally expected by this point in its run. The weekend estimate stands at $23.5 million.

Adrift posted an opening day of $4.23 million yesterday, coming in just 3 percent behind the $4.37 million first day of last summer’s 47 Meters Down. Distributor STX projects an $11.42 million weekend as of this morning.

Avengers: Infinity War posted another $2.8 million on Friday, bringing its domestic haul to a whopping $635.3 million. As it paces for a weekend around $10.2 million, the Marvel behemoth remains on course to overtake Jurassic World ($652.3 million) as the fifth highest grossing film of all-time in North America during the early portion of June.

Book Club rounded out the top five with another $2.11 million as it continues to counter-program in very successful fashion. With $42.6 million in the bank so far, look for a weekend around $7.1 million.

Meanwhile, Upgrade opened higher than expected with an estimated $1.671 million on Friday from just 1,457 locations, setting up the latest BH Tilt micro-budget release for a debut weekend around $4.5 million.

Action Point, however, proved to be a misfire with just $790,000 on opening day and a likely weekend around $2 million.

Early weekend estimates are below with updated numbers from the studios to follow on Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Solo: A Star Wars Story $29,300,000 -65% 4,381 0 $6,688 $148,892,692 2 Disney 2 Deadpool 2 $23,500,000 -46% 4,161 -188 $5,648 $254,827,438 3 Fox 3 Adrift $11,420,000 — 3,015 — $3,788 $11,420,000 1 STX Entertainment 4 Avengers: Infinity War $10,200,000 -41% 3,570 -198 $2,857 $642,698,932 6 Disney 5 Book Club $7,100,000 -30% 3,169 359 $2,240 $47,616,748 3 Paramount Pictures 6 Upgrade $4,500,000 — 1,457 — $3,089 $4,500,000 1 OTL Releasing 7 Life Of The Party $3,400,000 -37% 2,511 -426 $1,354 $46,245,630 4 Warner Bros. / New Line 8 Breaking In $2,700,000 -37% 1,682 -303 $1,605 $41,230,015 4 Universal Pictures 9 Overboard $2,100,000 -33% 1,228 32 $1,710 $45,648,194 5 Lionsgate / Pantelion 10 Action Point $2,000,000 — 2,032 — $984 $2,000,000 1 Paramount Pictures 11 Show Dogs $1,500,000 -54% 2,327 -885 $645 $14,575,481 3 Global Road Entertainment 12 A Quiet Place $1,500,000 -38% 1,156 -368 $1,298 $183,249,198 9 Paramount

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 RBG $900,000 -30% 432 16 $2,083 $7,675,859 5 Magnolia Pictures 2 Rampage $580,000 -31% 502 -186 $1,155 $95,071,209 8 Warner Bros 3 Super Troopers 2 $285,000 -53% 138 -83 $2,065 $30,321,895 7 20th Century Fox 4 Black Panther $245,000 -49% 284 -156 $863 $699,127,949 16 Disney 5 A Wrinkle in Time $145,000 -37% 187 -15 $775 $97,960,629 13 Walt Disney Pictures 6 Isle of Dogs $145,000 -32% 129 -33 $1,124 $31,410,447 11 Fox Searchlight 7 Blockers $125,000 -40% 152 -45 $822 $59,623,140 9 Universal

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 2001: A Space Odyssey (2018 re-issue) $50,000 -50% 5 1 $10,000 $895,838 3 Warner Bros. 2 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $43,000 23% 80 40 $538 $43,517,222 10 Lionsgate 3 Chappaquiddick $42,000 -17% 68 -6 $618 $17,346,049 9 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Friday Update: STX’s Adrift set sail in positive fashion with an estimated $725,000 from Thursday night’s opening shows. Key comparisons include films like The Age of Adaline ($580,000) and Me Before You ($1.37 million), which opened to $13.2 million and $18.7 million weekends, respectively.

Meanwhile, Action Point‘s midnight show earnings are not being reported by Paramount until tomorrow when they are expected to be included with Friday’s gross.

BH Tilt’s Upgrade did not hold Thursday night screenings.

Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for further updates.