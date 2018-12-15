Weekend Estimates: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Swings to $35M+, ‘The Mule’ Eyes $17M+, & ‘Mortal Engines’ Misfires; ‘Aquaman’ Adds $27M Overseas

Saturday Update: Sony reports this morning that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse grabbed $12.6 million on opening day Friday, including Thursday night’s 5pm-onward shows. (The studio has not confirmed with Boxoffice how much the pic’s December 8 screenings earned or if they’re included in the Friday total.) Yesterday’s take came in just 13 percent behind The LEGO Batman Movie ($14.5 million), an encouraging start given the long holiday corridor coming up at the end of this month. The studio projects $35.5 million for the weekend, while our projections remain at $36.0 million as of this morning.

Warner Bros.’ The Mule scored $5.85 million in second place to begin its first weekend, 39 percent ahead of Widows ($4.2 million) and 56 percent ahead of The 15:17 to Paris ($3.7 million). Clint Eastwood’s latest is poised to ride positive word of mouth and strong appeal to older audiences through a holiday season dominated by franchises and younger-leaning tentpoles. Opening weekend is on track for around $17.5 million.

Mortal Engines took in $2.82 million on opening day for Universal, an unfortunate start for the big-budget adaptation that came in 19 percent behind The Fifth Wave ($3.5 million). The studio projects an $8.0 million opening weekend.

The Grinch continues to exceed even optimistic holdover expectations with another slight 17 percent drop from last Friday to $2.77 million yesterday — despite competition from the new Spidey flick. With $230.5 million in the domestic bank so far, Grinch is pacing for a sixth frame around $12.3 million in third place.

Ralph Breaks the Internet capped the top five with another $2.114 million yesterday, giving it $147.0 million domestically. This weekend should land around $10 million.

On the Oscar season front:

The Favourite expanded to 439 locations with an estimated $835K, giving it $5.0 million total thus far. Fox projects a $2.6 million weekend.

expanded to 439 locations with an estimated $835K, giving it $5.0 million total thus far. Fox projects a $2.6 million weekend. Mary Queen of Scots expanded to 66 locations with $233K yesterday, bringing its total to $496K.

expanded to 66 locations with $233K yesterday, bringing its total to $496K. If Beale Street Could Talk debuted in strong form with $81,575 from four locations on Friday.

Internationally, Aquaman continued its rollout with $27.0 million from 43 markets on Friday. The international total stands at $179.1 million, with updated estimates from China standing at $147.4 million (including Friday’s $12.4 million from the country).

Early domestic weekend estimates are below.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 14 – SUN, DEC. 16

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $36,000,000 — 3,813 — $9,441 $36,000,000 1 Sony / Columbia 2 The Mule $17,500,000 — 2,588 — $6,762 $17,500,000 1 Warner Bros. 3 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch $12,300,000 -18% 3,759 -82 $3,272 $240,009,710 6 Universal 4 Ralph Breaks the Internet $10,000,000 -38% 3,575 -220 $2,797 $154,875,878 4 Disney 5 Mortal Engines $8,000,000 — 3,103 — $2,578 $8,000,000 1 Universal 6 Creed II $5,600,000 -44% 3,107 -645 $1,802 $105,084,146 4 MGM / Warner Bros 7 Bohemian Rhapsody $4,300,000 -30% 2,213 -740 $1,943 $180,598,200 7 20th Century Fox 8 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald $3,900,000 -44% 2,606 -845 $1,497 $151,903,410 5 Warner Bros. 9 Instant Family $3,900,000 -32% 2,860 -566 $1,364 $60,398,054 5 Paramount Pictures 10 Green Book $2,800,000 -28% 1,215 34 $2,305 $24,680,366 5 Universal Pictures 11 Once Upon A Deadpool $2,300,000 — 1,566 — $1,469 $3,583,920 1 20th Century Fox 12 Widows $1,300,000 -59% 1,228 -933 $1,059 $40,915,656 5 20th Century Fox 13 Robin Hood $1,300,000 -63% 1,720 -853 $756 $29,883,833 4 Lionsgate / Summit 14 The Possession of Hannah Grace $1,200,000 -62% 1,307 -991 $918 $13,924,905 3 Sony / Screen Gems

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Favourite $2,600,000 73% 439 348 $5,923 $6,769,903 4 Fox Searchlight 2 A Star is Born $1,000,000 -59% 842 -789 $1,188 $199,138,074 11 Warner Bros. 3 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms $640,000 -42% 644 -526 $994 $53,741,799 7 Walt Disney Pictures 4 At Eternity’s Gate $195,000 -39% 178 4 $1,096 $1,453,360 5 CBS Films 5 Can You Ever Forgive Me? $138,000 -46% 166 -99 $831 $7,262,860 9 Fox Searchlight 6 Anna And The Apocalypse $138,000 -3% 138 92 $1,000 $138,000 3 Orion Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Mary Queen of Scots $680,000 249% 66 62 $10,303 $942,835 2 Focus Features 2 If Beale Street Could Talk $230,000 — 4 — $57,500 $230,000 1 Annapurna 3 A Private War $13,000 -46% 50 15 $260 $1,596,875 7 Aviron Pictures

===

Friday Report: Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse got off to an excellent start Thursday evening with an estimated $3.5 million from shows beginning at 5pm in 3,321 locations. That figure does not include earnings from sneak previews held on Saturday, December 8.

Comparisons are slim around this time of year, especially for fan-driven animated titles, but this early result is 35 percent ahead of the studio’s Hotel Transylvania 3 ($2.6 million) this past summer, 59 percent ahead of The LEGO Batman Movie ($2.2 million), and close to the $3.6 million start of Tron: Legacy in December 2010. The caveat with that latter title is that pre-opening day moviegoing habits have dramatically shifted in the last eight years.

Universal’s Mortal Engines didn’t fare as well, unfortunately, with a $675K start from shows starting at 7pm in 2,600 locations last night. Again, comps this close to Christmas shouldn’t be taken as strictly as others, but that gross came in just 23 percent ahead of Darkest Minds ($550K) and 41 percent ahead of The Fifth Wave ($480K).

Warner Bros. confirmed earlier in the week that The Mule would not begin screenings until Friday morning.

Follow Boxoffice for more updates throughout the weekend.