Weekend Estimates: ‘The Upside’ ($19M) Surprises, Tops ‘Aquaman’; ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ Eyes $11M+; ‘On the Basis of Sex’ ($6.5M) Bests ‘Replicas’ ($3M)
Saturday Update: Significantly over-performing against pre-release tracking, The Upside scored a strong $6.95 million opening day on Friday and is now positioned to dethrone Aquaman as the #1 film in the country for the weekend. As STX’s 25th release in studio history, such a finish would make it the first time one of their films has debuted at the top of the box office. The film bested Book Club‘s $4.8 million first day take by 45 percent and The Intern‘s $6.2 million by nearly 12 percent. Boxoffice projects a weekend finish close to $19 million.
Moving into second place, Aquaman added $4.56 million on Friday, down a sharper-than-expected 51 percent from last Friday. Domestically, the DC blockbuster has earned $275.2 million and appears headed for a fourth frame around $15.8 million. Overseas, the pic took in another $5.7 million yesterday, giving it $713.4 million internationally. The global total stands at $988.6 million through Friday and will cross the $1 billion benchmark sometime on Saturday.
Sony’s A Dog’s Way Home opened to $3.3 million on Friday, about 37 percent less than A Dog’s Purpose ($5.3 million) two years ago. The family-driven adaptation could see a strong multiple over the weekend. The studio projects an $11 million frame, while our internal projections are a bit more optimistic at $12 million. Barring major weekend jumps, the film seems to have slightly over-tracked compared to Dog’s Purpose, but still has a window for staying power.
Escape Room ($2.65 million) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($2.2 million) finished off the top five yesterday, followed by the wide expansion of On the Basis of Sex. That film pulled $2.14 million from 1,923 locations and could bring in around $6.5 million this weekend.
Meanwhile, Replicas took in $950K on opening day Friday — comparable to Hotel Artemis ($1.1 million) and The Hurricane Heist ($947K). Its weekend tally should land close to $3 million.
Early weekend estimates are below. Updated studio estimates will follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 11 – SUN, JAN. 13
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Upside
|$19,000,000
|—
|3,080
|—
|$6,169
|$19,000,000
|1
|STX Entertainment
|2
|Aquaman
|$15,800,000
|-49%
|3,863
|-321
|$4,090
|$286,396,781
|5
|Warner Bros.
|3
|A Dog’s Way Home
|$12,000,000
|—
|3,090
|—
|$3,884
|$12,000,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|4
|Escape Room
|$8,300,000
|-54%
|2,717
|0
|$3,055
|$31,832,931
|2
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$7,500,000
|-43%
|3,029
|-390
|$2,476
|$146,275,445
|5
|Sony / Columbia
|6
|On The Basis Of Sex
|$6,500,000
|304%
|1,923
|1811
|$3,380
|$10,831,847
|3
|Focus Features
|7
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$6,000,000
|-62%
|3,253
|-837
|$1,844
|$149,441,985
|4
|Disney
|8
|Bumblebee
|$5,900,000
|-55%
|3,303
|-294
|$1,786
|$107,594,977
|4
|Paramount Pictures
|9
|The Mule
|$5,800,000
|-36%
|3,329
|117
|$1,742
|$90,833,396
|5
|Warner Bros.
|10
|Vice
|$3,700,000
|-35%
|1,724
|-810
|$2,146
|$36,357,843
|3
|Annapurna
|11
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|$3,100,000
|31%
|1,334
|254
|$2,324
|$198,396,306
|11
|20th Century Fox
|12
|Replicas
|$3,000,000
|—
|2,329
|—
|$1,288
|$3,000,000
|1
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|13
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|$2,500,000
|36%
|1,018
|683
|$2,456
|$7,799,425
|5
|Annapurna
|14
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$1,600,000
|-66%
|1,554
|-496
|$1,030
|$189,835,603
|8
|Disney
|15
|Holmes and Watson
|$575,000
|-83%
|1,013
|-1767
|$568
|$30,045,153
|4
|Sony Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Green Book
|$2,200,000
|22%
|742
|176
|$2,965
|$38,660,706
|9
|Universal Pictures
|2
|The Favourite
|$1,100,000
|-42%
|512
|-259
|$2,148
|$21,473,182
|8
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|A Star is Born
|$1,100,000
|73%
|394
|126
|$2,792
|$203,556,149
|15
|Warner Bros.
|4
|Creed II
|$275,000
|-70%
|355
|-538
|$775
|$114,873,733
|8
|MGM / Warner Bros
|5
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|$31,000
|-66%
|110
|-62
|$282
|$54,842,620
|11
|Walt Disney Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Destroyer
|$170,000
|73%
|27
|21
|$6,296
|$444,518
|3
|Annapurna Pictures
===
Friday Report: STX’s The Upside is out front early among the weekend’s new releases, taking in a healthy $1.1 million from 2,460 locations last night. That compares favorably with titles like Instant Family ($550K), Book Club ($625K), Game Night ($1.0 million), Kevin Hart: What Now? ($740K), and The Intern ($650K). The dramedy starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart expands to 3,080 locations today. If post-Thursday evening performance holds up in line with those titles, Upside is looking to over-perform studio expectations with a potential opening weekend in the mid-teen millions.
Sony’s A Dog’s Way Home also started off in positive fashion with $535K from 2,657 locations at 5pm last night. That’s 16 percent ahead of A Dog’s Purpose ($460K), whose first shows began at 6pm in 2,255 locations two years ago. A mid-teen millions weekend remains likely based on our current projections, north of the studio’s conservative expectations.
Meanwhile, Replicas bowed to $200K from 7pm onward at 1,630 locations last night. That’s comparable to Hotel Artemis ($271K from 1,800 locations).
At this time, Aquaman remains expected to win the weekend for a fourth straight frame — although Upside and Dog have outside shots if they over-perform our earlier forecasts starting today.
Follow Boxoffice for continued updates and the first full slate of weekend estimates on Saturday morning.
