Weekend Estimates: ‘Venom’ Stands Ground ($32M+); ‘A Star Is Born’ Holds Strong ($29M+); ‘First Man’ ($16.5M+) Leads ‘Goosebumps 2’ ($16M) & ‘Bad Times’ ($7.4M)
Saturday Update: Sony’s Venom held its ground on Friday, retaking first place after a brief concession on Thursday. The hit antihero comic pic added $9.785 million yesterday, bringing its eight-day domestic haul to $116.9 million. Projections for the weekend have swayed back in its favor with what is expected to be a sophomore frame around $32 million or slightly higher, withstanding its loss of IMAX screens in generally healthy fashion.
Its primary competition, A Star Is Born posted another excellent hold — easing just 46 percent from opening day last week to $8.5 million on Friday. The film continues its impressive run with an updated tally of $74.66 million through eight days. Current weekend projections now stand at $29.5 million as the hit remake remains in contention with Venom for the top spot but will likely take a few more days before it returns there.
First Man opened to $5.86 million on Friday, slightly below forecasts but generally in line with expectations. The strongly reviewed award season candidate was on par with the first days of Bridge of Spies ($5.4 million) and Argo ($5.9 million). Universal expects around $16.8 million for the weekend, while we’re a bit more optimistic about weekend holds.
Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween earned a healthy $4.85 million opening day, putting it on course for a debut in the mid-to-high teen millions (Sony expects $15.75 million). By comparison, the first Goosebumps pic earned $7.35 million on its first day.
Meanwhile, Bad Times at the El Royale earned $2.825 million to start its run yesterday, pacing for a weekend north of $7 million (Fox projects $7.8 million as of this morning). Opening day was comparable to mother!‘s $3.1 million start last fall.
Early weekend estimates are below with updated studio estimates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, OCT. 12 – SUN, OCT. 14
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Venom
|$32,000,000
|-60%
|4,250
|0
|$7,529
|$139,102,151
|2
|Sony / Columbia
|2
|A Star is Born
|$29,500,000
|-31%
|3,708
|22
|$7,956
|$95,660,360
|2
|Warner Bros.
|3
|First Man
|$17,000,000
|—
|3,640
|—
|$4,670
|$17,000,000
|1
|Universal
|4
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|$16,000,000
|—
|3,521
|—
|$4,544
|$16,000,000
|1
|Sony
|5
|Smallfoot
|$9,200,000
|-36%
|3,606
|-525
|$2,551
|$57,508,221
|3
|Warner Bros.
|6
|Night School
|$7,700,000
|-38%
|2,780
|-239
|$2,770
|$59,508,950
|3
|Universal
|7
|Bad Times At The El Royale
|$7,400,000
|—
|2,808
|—
|$2,635
|$7,400,000
|1
|20th Century Fox
|8
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|$3,900,000
|-47%
|2,791
|-672
|$1,397
|$62,175,500
|4
|Universal Pictures
|9
|A Simple Favor
|$1,300,000
|-62%
|1,452
|-956
|$895
|$51,957,508
|5
|Lionsgate
|10
|The Nun
|$1,300,000
|-52%
|1,174
|-1090
|$1,107
|$115,855,046
|6
|Warner Bros.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Hate U Give
|$1,550,000
|203%
|248
|212
|$6,250
|$2,262,314
|2
|20th Century Fox
|2
|Crazy Rich Asians
|$1,100,000
|-49%
|738
|-728
|$1,491
|$171,389,368
|9
|Warner Bros.
|3
|The Old Man & The Gun
|$1,000,000
|148%
|228
|179
|$4,386
|$1,784,924
|3
|Fox Searchlight
|4
|Incredibles 2
|$280,000
|0%
|194
|-50
|$1,443
|$607,542,593
|18
|Disney
|5
|The Sisters Brothers
|$260,000
|28%
|129
|75
|$2,016
|$1,072,484
|4
|Annapurna Pictures
|6
|The Predator
|$195,000
|-79%
|376
|-1267
|$519
|$50,684,921
|5
|Fox
|7
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|$180,000
|-59%
|465
|-1173
|$387
|$98,631,444
|11
|Disney
|8
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|$165,000
|-49%
|221
|-140
|$747
|$220,095,330
|12
|Paramount
|9
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|$90,000
|-33%
|132
|-46
|$682
|$216,519,940
|15
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Jane and Emma
|$150,000
|—
|21
|—
|$7,143
|$150,000
|1
|Excel Entertainment / Purdie Distribution
|2
|Bigger
|$30,000
|—
|61
|—
|$492
|$30,000
|1
|Freestyle Releasing
|3
|God Bless the Broken Road
|$8,700
|-61%
|53
|0
|$164
|$2,837,347
|6
|Freestyle Releasing
|4
|A.X.L.
|$5,161
|-77%
|25
|-30
|$206
|$5,161
|8
|Global Road Entertainment
===
Friday Report: Universal’s First Man earned a solid $1.1 million from last night’s first shows beginning at 7pm in 2,850 locations. That comes in 28 percent ahead of Deepwater Horizon ($860K), 18 percent behind Sully ($1.35 million), and 120 percent ahead of Bridge of Spies ($500K). As a film likely to generate healthy walk-up business from an older audience, this start bodes well for an opening weekend on target with expectations in the high teen millions to low $20 million range.
Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween brought in $750K for Sony last night, 11 percent behind The House With A Clock In Its Walls ($840K) and 25 percent ahead of the first Goosebumps ($600K). As a sequel with shows beginning at 5pm, it could be more front-loaded than either of those comps, but this is a healthy start nonetheless.
Fox reports that Bad Times at the El Royale took in $575K last night. That figure comes in identical to White Boy Rick ($575K), 18 percent behind mother! ($700K), and 33 percent behind Crimson Peak ($860K).
Among holdovers, A Star Is Born added $4.515 million for another excellent drop of just 2 percent from Wednesday. With $66.16 million in the domestic bank thus far, the word-of-mouth phenom is building a strong case for a run toward the first place crown this weekend against Venom.
Follow us for continued updates.
