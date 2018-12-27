New Year’s Weekend Forecast: ‘Aquaman’ & ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Look to Repeat as Top Two; ‘Holmes and Watson’ & ‘Vice’ Open
The final weekend of 2018 will see a number of strong holdovers as the Christmas-New Year’s corridor carries on, offering something for a variety of audiences. Holmes & Watson and Vice debuted in wide release on Christmas Day this past Tuesday and are included in the forecast below.
Note: Theater counts for Mary Queen of Scots and The Favourite were not available at this time of publishing. Expansions wide enough could help one or both titles make the top ten over the coming holiday weekend.
Top 10 vs. Last Year
Boxoffice projects this weekend’s top ten films will earn approximately $160 million. That would represent a 8 percent decline from the same weekend last year when Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ruled the box office on New Year’s Eve weekend as part of an overall $173.3 million top ten frame.
Weekend Forecast
|Film
|Distributor
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, December 30
|% Change from Last Wknd
|Aquaman
|Warner Bros.
|$48,700,000
|$185,700,000
|-28%
|Mary Poppins Returns
|Disney
|$26,200,000
|$92,700,000
|+11%
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|Sony / Columbia
|$19,000,000
|$104,500,000
|+14%
|Bumblebee
|Paramount
|$17,900,000
|$63,700,000
|-17%
|Holmes and Watson
|Sony / Columbia
|$11,000,000
|$24,000,000
|NEW
|The Mule
|Warner Bros.
|$10,600,000
|$59,400,000
|+12%
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$9,000,000
|$19,400,000
|NEW
|Second Act
|STX
|$8,100,000
|$22,900,000
|+25%
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
|Universal
|$5,100,000
|$266,300,000
|-40%
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|Disney
|$4,000,000
|$171,600,000
|-15%
Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday.
Glad to see Spiderverse crossing 100 million. Looking like it wasn’t going to for a bit
Vice is doing pretty good for it’s first week. Let’s see how it hold up.
Annapurna will need a lot of luck to avoid another loss, although Destroyer and If Beatle Street Could Talk are doing well in their limited release
Nice to see Spiderverse holding up 🙂 I hope we can see more animated movies like Spiderverse
i feel sorry for bumblebee it got a bad release date going up against aquaman and spiderverse
Don’t feel too sorry for it. Even though it’s going up against tough competition “Bumblebee” is going to definitely make it over $100 million domestic with no problem. It has great reviews and strong word of mouth, it’s going to leg it out to good numbers. Remember last year “The Greatest Showman” had a very soft opening going against TLJ and “Jumanji” and it ended up legging it out to very impressive numbers. Sometimes it’s not always how you start but how you finish.
Sorry so late. I know many of you were waiting for words of wisdom and those words are this…if you think Holmes & Watson is making $11mm this weekend, Big Mem says you cray-cray. Happy New Year to you all! See you in 2019…every. single. Wednesday!