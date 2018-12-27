New Year’s Weekend Forecast: ‘Aquaman’ & ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Look to Repeat as Top Two; ‘Holmes and Watson’ & ‘Vice’ Open

The final weekend of 2018 will see a number of strong holdovers as the Christmas-New Year’s corridor carries on, offering something for a variety of audiences. Holmes & Watson and Vice debuted in wide release on Christmas Day this past Tuesday and are included in the forecast below.

Note: Theater counts for Mary Queen of Scots and The Favourite were not available at this time of publishing. Expansions wide enough could help one or both titles make the top ten over the coming holiday weekend.

Top 10 vs. Last Year

Boxoffice projects this weekend’s top ten films will earn approximately $160 million. That would represent a 8 percent decline from the same weekend last year when Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ruled the box office on New Year’s Eve weekend as part of an overall $173.3 million top ten frame.

Weekend Forecast

Film Distributor 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, December 30 % Change from Last Wknd
Aquaman Warner Bros. $48,700,000 $185,700,000 -28%
Mary Poppins Returns Disney $26,200,000 $92,700,000 +11%
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony / Columbia $19,000,000 $104,500,000 +14%
Bumblebee Paramount $17,900,000 $63,700,000 -17%
Holmes and Watson Sony / Columbia $11,000,000 $24,000,000 NEW
The Mule Warner Bros. $10,600,000 $59,400,000 +12%
Vice Annapurna $9,000,000 $19,400,000 NEW
Second Act STX $8,100,000 $22,900,000 +25%
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Universal $5,100,000 $266,300,000 -40%
Ralph Breaks the Internet Disney $4,000,000 $171,600,000 -15%

Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday.

5 Comments

    December 27, 2018

    Glad to see Spiderverse crossing 100 million. Looking like it wasn’t going to for a bit

    December 27, 2018

    Vice is doing pretty good for it’s first week. Let’s see how it hold up.
    Annapurna will need a lot of luck to avoid another loss, although Destroyer and If Beatle Street Could Talk are doing well in their limited release

    Nice to see Spiderverse holding up 🙂 I hope we can see more animated movies like Spiderverse

    December 27, 2018

    i feel sorry for bumblebee it got a bad release date going up against aquaman and spiderverse

      December 27, 2018

      Don’t feel too sorry for it. Even though it’s going up against tough competition “Bumblebee” is going to definitely make it over $100 million domestic with no problem. It has great reviews and strong word of mouth, it’s going to leg it out to good numbers. Remember last year “The Greatest Showman” had a very soft opening going against TLJ and “Jumanji” and it ended up legging it out to very impressive numbers. Sometimes it’s not always how you start but how you finish.

    December 27, 2018

    Sorry so late. I know many of you were waiting for words of wisdom and those words are this…if you think Holmes & Watson is making $11mm this weekend, Big Mem says you cray-cray. Happy New Year to you all! See you in 2019…every. single. Wednesday!

