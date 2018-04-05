Weekend Forecast: ‘A Quiet Place’ & ‘Blockers’ Look Toward Strong Debuts

Paramount’s A Quiet Place continues to build momentum ahead of its opening this weekend, which is likely to dethrone Ready Player One as the top film at the North American box office.

Writer/director John Krasinski co-stars with real life spouse Emily Blunt in the original horror/thriller which has been marketed strongly for several months, resulting in over 200,000 Facebook fans before release — more than comparable films 10 Cloverfield Lane and Don’t Breathe.

Traditional tracking has shown encouraging results as well, with incredibly strong reviews as the latest marker of what could be a breakout debut. The film’s PG-13 rating compounds strong appeal to teen, young adult, and adult crowds in a genre that has consistently performed above expectations in recent years. The studio is officially expecting a weekend in the high teens to low $20 millions ahead of a leggy run, although we remain on the more bullish end of forecasts.

Universal’s Blockers is hoping to counter-program in the comedy genre with very positive reviews of its own. John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz headline the film, which is hoping to cater both to parents and adult crowds that drove Game Night to success, while also branching out to young female audiences. Given the crossover for that audience between this film and Quiet Place, this title may come in second among openers this weekend but otherwise looks to have strong playability in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, Chappaquiddick and A Miracle Season will vie for spots in the top ten with semi-wide releases in 1,550 and 1,700 theaters, respectively.

Top 10 Comparisons

Boxoffice forecasts this weekend’s top ten films will accumulate approximately $111.4 million. That would rep a five percent increase from the same frame last year when The Boss Baby and Beauty and the Beast continued to lead the market ahead of openers Smurfs: The Lost Village, Going in Style, and The Case for Christ as part of an overall $106.3 million top ten market.

Weekend Forecast