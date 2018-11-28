Weekend Forecast: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet,’ ‘Creed II,’ ‘Grinch,’ & Holdovers Look to Exorcise ‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’

As is common during the post-Thanksgiving frame each year, most studios are sitting out the first weekend of December and allowing a market filled with strong holdovers to suffice before the barrage of holiday tentpoles resumes later in the month. The lone exception this weekend will be Sony’s The Possession of Hannah Grace, which has been tracking modestly ahead of its release in an expected 1,700+ locations.

Top 10 vs. Last year

Boxoffice projects this weekend’s top ten films will generate approximately $105 million. That would represent an increase of 9 percent over the same weekend last year when The Disaster Artist‘s platform opening and expansions from Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stood as the only notable releases. That weekend’s top ten earned $96.7 million.

Weekend Forecast

Film Distributor 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, December 2 % Change from Last Wknd Ralph Breaks the Internet Disney $28,000,000 $122,100,000 -50% Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Universal $17,200,000 $202,900,000 -43% Creed II MGM $17,100,000 $81,800,000 -52% Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros. $12,000,000 $134,800,000 -59% Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $8,200,000 $164,600,000 -41% Instant Family Paramount $6,800,000 $45,600,000 -45% Widows Fox $4,500,000 $33,000,000 -45% Robin Hood Lionsgate / Summit $4,300,000 $21,300,000 -53% Green Book Universal $4,000,000 $14,100,000 -27% The Possession of Hannah Grace Sony / Screen Gems $3,200,000 $3,200,000 NEW

