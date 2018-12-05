Weekend Forecast: ‘Ralph,’ ‘Grinch,’ & ‘Creed II’ To Lead Another Quiet December Weekend

For the first time since Super Bowl weekend ten months ago, it’s possible that no film will reach $20 million at the coming weekend’s box office as studios again steer clear of the early December market in favor of saving their biggest releases for closer to Christmas and New Year’s. The positive side to that, however, is that movies already in release will generally score strong holds across the board with no significant competition coming into play.

Worth noting is that the lone semi-wide release of the weekend is Universal’s Schindler’s List 25th anniversary re-release, estimated to open in around 1,000 locations — including premium screens like Dolby Cinema. The film could be a dark horse candidate to enter the top ten depending on the shifting theater counts of other holdovers.

Top 10 vs. Last Year

Boxoffice projects this weekend’s top ten films will earn approximately $72.5 million. That would represent a 3 percent increase over the same frame last year when Just Getting Started was the sole wide opener in a top ten that generated $70.6 million.

Weekend Forecast

Film Distributor 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, December 9 % Change from Last Wknd Ralph Breaks the Internet Disney $16,800,000 $141,400,000 -34% Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Universal $14,000,000 $221,900,000 -22% Creed II MGM $11,000,000 $96,700,000 -34% Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros. $6,800,000 $144,900,000 -40% Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $6,200,000 $173,600,000 -23% Instant Family Paramount $5,500,000 $54,000,000 -23% Green Book Universal $3,300,000 $19,300,000 -16% The Possession of Hannah Grace Sony / Screen Gems $3,000,000 $11,200,000 -53% Widows Fox $3,000,000 $38,000,000 -32% Robin Hood Lionsgate / Summit $2,900,000 $26,400,000 -40%

Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday.

