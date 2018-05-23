Weekend Forecast: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’
It’s been a long and winding road for the second anthology film in the Star Wars franchise, but its release is finally here. Fittingly, this marks the series’ return to its summer roots for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith — and it so happens to land on the exact 41st anniversary of the original Star Wars, which released in 32 theaters on Wednesday, May 25, 1977.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Opening Weekend Range: $100 – 125 million (3-day) / $125 – 150 million (4-day)
This week’s tracking for Solo again sees a drop from previous indications. A number of factors are in play as social media buzz stalled last week after having been significantly ahead (by a factor of nearly 2) of Rogue One and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Twitter footprints earlier this month.
Of note, Disney enters the weekend with official projections of $130 – 150 million for the four-day opening.
Let’s break things down one last time before the weekend:
The Good
Ultimately, this is still Star Wars. The brand has endured its share of criticisms in decades past and gone on to still produce blockbuster runs at the box office. Appealing to families and casual moviegoers is the name of Disney’s game with this film as it’s well positioned at the start of summer vacation for most in North America.
In addition, the strong reception of Force Awakens and Rogue One — plus Last Jedi‘s own supporters — have expanded the franchise’s base to include a new generation of moviegoers that may be more welcoming to a prequel about one of its most popular characters without his iconic originating actor.
As a young Lando, Donald Glover’s own cross-media popularity is a considerable advantage here, too.
The Bad
Aforementioned tracking has come down from previous heights, but perspective is paramount. This is ultimately a prequel film whose title character’s fate — plus two other leads — are well known among even casual Star Wars viewers.
Doubling down on the lack of fervent intrigue that Rogue One‘s entirely new cast of characters provided it, critics’ reviews — while generally positive — aren’t up to the higher standards of the previous three films (which isn’t a surprise to anyone who followed news surrounding the directorial change). In an era where more than just die hard fans pay attention to things like a Tomatometer, that’s important coming at the tail-end of a month that has already been carried by two fan-driven blockbusters — both of which look to perform well over the holiday.
None of the recent Star Wars films have opened in a market this competitive, something that’s reflected in this entry’s significantly more modest presales reports.
…And The Ugly
The elephant in the room is the fact that some die hard “fans” have been exceptionally vocal about their displeasure with the direction of the franchise. It quietly began when Disney purchased the brand almost six years ago, but quickly escalated into more noticeable complaints among internet circles as the announced Force Awakens and Rogue One casts proved to be increasingly diverse.
Certain plot elements and character fates of The Last Jedi further alienated some of those critics just five months ago, leading to a grassroots campaign that purposefully deflated its Rotten Tomatoes audience score — a strategy used soon after to “vote down” audience scores for Black Panther. A similar campaign seems to have occurred again with Solo as the target: its audience score dropped from 92 percent two months ago to an abnormal 37 percent as of this writing. (Even The Emoji Movie earned a 62 percent rating before release, which had been the lowest of any wide release in the past four years.)
The franchise has overcome obstacles and preconceptions both large and small in years past, but typically with larger breaks between films that allowed time for anticipation and enthusiasm to marinate again. This time around, even with the broader appeal to average moviegoers having potential to offset the more negative components, some of the existing backlash may have snowballed with such rapid momentum that (former?) fans who usually show up even after swearing off the franchise will indeed sit this one out… or will they?
Final Analysis
Expect a run similar to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which opened to $126.9 million over its four-day debut in May 2008. Although that was a different era with a different set of circumstances leading up to release, there’s an odd symmetry to the fact that a former Harrison Ford character is returning to the big screen exactly ten years after that long-awaited sequel split fans.
Overall, tracking metrics still suggest the film has a shot at unseating Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End‘s eleven-year-old Memorial Day record $139.8 million four-day frame, although it’s tough to call that a sure thing anymore. Even if it falls short, Disney isn’t going to be hurting.
Top 10 Comparisons
Boxoffice projects this four-day weekend’s top ten films will amass close to $250 million or more. That would represent at least a 47 percent increase over 2017’s extended Memorial Day weekend, which tallied $169.8 million and was led by the $78.5 million debut of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
Weekend Forecast
|Film
|Distributor
|4-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Monday, May 28
|% Change from Last Wknd
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|Disney / Lucasfilm
|$133,000,000*
|$133,000,000*
|NEW
|Deadpool 2
|Fox
|$66,000,000
|$231,500,000
|-47%
|Avengers: Infinity War
|Disney / Marvel
|$21,600,000
|$628,100,000
|-27%
|Book Club
|Paramount
|$12,500,000
|$34,000,000
|-8%
|Show Dogs
|Global Road
|$5,100,000
|$12,900,000
|-16%
|Life of the Party
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|$5,000,000
|$39,000,000
|-34%
|A Quiet Place
|Paramount
|$3,800,000
|$181,600,000
|-3%
|Breaking In
|Universal
|$3,700,000
|$35,200,000
|-46%
|Overboard
|Pantelion
|$3,200,000
|$41,500,000
|-30%
|RBG
|Magnolia
|$1,500,000
|$6,000,000
|+22%
* = Official Weekend Forecast Range: $100 – 125 million (3-day) / $125 – 150 million (4-day)
Someone has confused fans with internet trolls. But we will see…
Your right about that, they’re trolls not fans. I have absolutely no respect for anyone who goes online to give a film a bad score when they’ve yet to even see it, that’s why I don’t respect those fake a.. audience scores. At least with film critics you know they’ve seen the film before judging it, rather you end up agreeing with them or not. I think these internet trolls are delusional people who like to hate something for some reason and they’re also racists and they’re punks who hide behind computers. Yeah you’re right, those are not REAL fans of anything but hate, jealousy and envy.
But plants put good reviews for movies online before the film opens so it goes both ways.
Hate drives people. Hateful people revel in getting others to join their hate. It takes minutes to program bots (I’m a developer) to flood sites and social media with hate. People that enjoy things don’t really feel the need to do that. Society as a whole is driven by hate. News organizations focus on hate to drive engagement. Hate sells advertising. Fluff pieces and happy stories don’t get clicks and don’t drive engagement. The internet has created a world where hate sells more than sex sells. Yet so many people still choose to believe and engage in the hatred the has become prevelent everywhere. It’s disgusting, but no one knows how to fight against it because hate is still free speech.
The days of “if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all” are long gone. If you have something nice to say, no one wants to hear it, and you surely won’t be able to profit from it like you can from hate.
Couldn’t have said it better myself!
I’m disappointed that Marvel/Disney have whatever reason has refused to put Black Panther back in more theaters for a few weeks so they can assure it reaches $700 million domestic with no problem. Just a few weeks Disney put “A Wrinkle In Time” back in more theaters, in fact they added 1500 more theaters to it if i’m not mistaken. Why not give BP the same treatment, i’m not understanding what that studio is thinking.
I think Disney believes (and I agree) that Black Panther will get there without having to “pump up” the theater count a la Wrinkle in Time. I think BP will get there 1st weekend in June at the latest. The thing is, if Disney were to pump up that theater count for a week or two BP would have a chance at passing Avengers (2012) adjusted gross of $704M. BP would then be the undisputed domestic box office king of superhero movies. Not that I dispute it now, but some will still through out that adjusted number to diminish the accomplishment.
Yeah i know BP will eventually get there, i was thinking along the lines that it could beat “The Avengers” adjusted inflated gross of $704m domestic but o guess they don’t want that to happen. I remember “The Avengers” bring put back in more theaters during Labor Day and that took it gross from $615 to $623 million in 3 weeks. It would have been cool if Marvel/Disney had giving Black Panther the same treatment, nothing more.
1. It would ikely get there anyway.
2. From where? It is a lot easier to add screens when there’s no real hit out there, but when you already have 2 films needing screens because they are making big money (Solo and Infinity War) let alone the screens for Deadpool and other recent releases, getting those is not as easy, or cheap, as you would think. The film seems likely to get there on ts own steam and they can wait if they have to and not risk taking screens from two films making more money right now and returning more as well.
You say ‘for whatever reason,’ but it’s also worth asking what reason there is to try to boost what is already a huge, huge hit …. ? The $700 million milestone, which Black Panther is sure to pass anyway, is ultimately just arbitrary. It doesn’t mean anything.
I get thst. When i mean put it back in theaters i don’t mean 3500-4000 screens, nothing rediculous like that. It’s on about 900 screens currently, i mean putting back on about 2000-2500 screens for a week. Studios do it a lot. In fact Disney added 1500 screens or so about 2 weeks ago to “A Wrinkle In Time”, and that was with it’s Disney’s labelmates Black Panther and Infinity War playing in theaters, so what’s the difference now?
Re: Solo… I’m not a real SW fan (only saw ESB when it was rereleased over 20 years ago), and although i was excited to see a movie without all the characters I’ve grown tired of, I have to say my excitement’s waned quite a bit. I promised to take my son, so we’ll go. I just wish it didn’t seem like it’s going to be a real drag to sit through.
how did you get tired of something if you only saw 1 movie once 20 years ago? rhetorical question….
I get your point. But, you’d have to admit – it’s possible to not have seen a single second of any SW movie, and still be inundated with “everything Star Wars”, right? It’s been 40 years, hasn’t it? I guess it never really struck a chord with me. My son, however, just finished watching all the previous films, and really likes them. This movie seems different…not a single actor from any of the previous movies (as far as I can tell), and not a whole lot of the characters I’ve “grown tired of”. Honestly, I hope I love it…but I hope he loves it even more.
Not at all
How does it seem like it’s going to be a real drag to sit through? What about the synopsis of the movie makes it sound like a drag? Are you saying internet trolls, usually sent out from self proclaimed racist and hateful groups and websites, have convinced you this movie would be bad? Are people really so easily swayed by what they read on the internet now? Talk to real people, step away from the easily manipulated world of the internet that’s designed to provoke you into believing a narrative that can’t even possibly be known at this time. The absurdity is insane.
And after tonight when real people actually get to start seeing it, how many will rush to the internet to see what the opinion is? Yet none of these opinion sites, and especially not the bot haven that is social media, verify that people even see the movie. It’s astonishing so many people just want to be told what to think by either strangers or bots.