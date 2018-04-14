Weekend Estimates: ‘Rampage’ Crashes Into $34M Debut; ‘A Quiet Place’ Still Strong w/ Possible $30M+; ‘Truth or Dare’ Rallies Teens on Friday the 13th

Saturday Update: Rampage bowed to an estimated $11.5 million opening on Friday, including Thursday night’s early shows. The film also scored a $27.1 million day overseas — including $15.6 million in China — and now stands at a running total of $36.7 million internationally. Although the domestic first day came in slightly below expectations, we continue to place a high probability on strong matinee business throughout the weekend. Boxoffice currently projects a $34 million weekend in North America.

A Quiet Place continued its stellar run with another $10.5 million on Friday, no doubt gaining some benefit from horror/thriller fans on Friday the 13th. The strongly received hit has earned $77.54 million in just eight days of release. Although weekend business is challenging to gauge given the boost of the 13th, a sophomore frame around $30 million is in the cards.

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare likewise played to its strengths with an $8.25 million opening day as teens came out in full force for Friday the 13th. That figure is slightly ahead of expectations, although word of mouth will be key to watch given direct competition with Quiet Place. Universal projects a $19.3 million weekend, but we’re a bit more conservative with around $15-17 million at this time given the possibility of a sharp Saturday drop.

Blockers and Ready Player One rounded out the top five yesterday with $3.24 million and $2.93 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Isle of Dogs expanded to 1,939 locations this weekend and earned $1.555 million yesterday. With $15.0 million in the bank, Wes Anderson’s latest is on track for $4.8 million this weekend, according to distributor Fox.

Last but not least, Black Panther added another $1.447 million yesterday. The third highest grossing film of all-time in North America now stands at $669.9 million through 57 days of release.

Check out early weekend estimates from us and select studios below. Updated estimates from the studios to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 13 – SUN, APR. 15

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Rampage $34,000,000 — 4,101 — $8,291 $34,000,000 1 Warner Bros 2 A Quiet Place $30,000,000 -40% 3,589 81 $8,359 $30,000,000 2 Paramount 3 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $17,000,000 — 3,029 — $5,612 $17,000,000 1 Universal 4 Blockers $11,500,000 -44% 3,418 39 $3,365 $38,133,670 2 Universal 5 Ready Player One $10,700,000 -57% 3,661 -573 $2,923 $114,102,798 3 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 6 Black Panther $5,400,000 -38% 2,180 -567 $2,477 $673,855,522 9 Disney 7 Isle of Dogs $4,800,000 5% 1,939 1385 $2,476 $18,250,864 4 Fox Searchlight 8 I Can Only Imagine $4,000,000 -49% 2,563 -331 $1,561 $75,151,565 5 Roadside Attractions 9 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $3,700,000 -56% 1,332 -674 $2,778 $37,875,477 3 Lionsgate 10 Chappaquiddick $3,000,000 -48% 1,645 85 $1,824 $10,981,382 2 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 11 The Miracle Season $2,100,000 -47% 1,707 0 $1,230 $6,928,836 2 LD Entertainment 12 Sherlock Gnomes $1,600,000 -71% 2,116 -617 $756 $36,423,487 4 Paramount / MGM 13 Pacific Rim Uprising $1,400,000 -71% 1,537 -1090 $911 $57,554,135 4 Universal 14 Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero $1,300,000 — 1,685 — $772 $1,300,000 1 Fun Academy 15 A Wrinkle in Time $1,200,000 -64% 1,112 -589 $1,079 $92,296,220 6 Walt Disney Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Beirut $1,500,000 — 755 — $1,987 $1,872,698 1 Bleecker Street 2 Love, Simon $1,000,000 -64% 889 -575 $1,125 $39,269,001 5 20th Century Fox 3 Paul, Apostle of Christ $600,000 -66% 581 -681 $1,033 $16,383,299 4 Sony Pictures Entertainment 4 Tomb Raider $485,000 -75% 502 -1171 $966 $56,251,569 5 Warner Bros. 5 Peter Rabbit $270,000 -72% 519 -508 $520 $113,752,652 10 Sony / Columbia 6 The Greatest Showman $210,000 -43% 209 -39 $1,005 $173,280,475 17 Fox 7 God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness $109,000 -90% 193 -1184 $565 $5,423,292 3 Pure Flix 8 Annihilation $100,000 -36% 119 -26 $840 $32,682,930 8 Paramount Pictures 9 Midnight Sun $90,000 -79% 251 -500 $359 $9,403,361 4 Open Road

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Strangers: Prey At Night $64,000 -67% 61 -188 $1,049 $24,200,847 6 Aviron Pictures 2 Baaghi 2 $54,500 -78% 48 -75 $1,135 $1,305,452 3 FIP 3 Coco $27,000 -62% 85 -14 $318 $209,669,761 21 Disney 4 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $7,000 -79% 28 -33 $250 $620,179,750 18 Disney 5 Hostiles $2,000 -48% 7 -6 $286 $29,812,144 17 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 6 The Hurricane Heist $1,300 -44% 8 0 $163 $6,107,687 6 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Rampage earned an estimated $2.4 million from Thursday night’s opening shows. That represents a very positive start for the latest Dwayne Johnson actioner, coming in just ahead of Pacific Rim Uprising‘s $2.35 million start last month. As a non-sequel and with Johnson’s significant appeal to a variety of audiences, weekend playability should be strong — particularly for Saturday matinees.

Meanwhile, Truth or Dare took in $750,000 last night ahead of its full Friday the 13th opening. That figure lands in the expected range, coming in behind Happy Death Day‘s $1.0 million start last October but still representing an encouraging start for Blumhouse’s latest micro-budget flick.

Follow us throughout the weekend and check this post for official Friday estimates and early weekend estimates on Saturday morning.