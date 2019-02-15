Weekend Report: Alita Tops Valentine’s Day w/ $8.7M Debut; Isn’t It Romantic and Happy Death Day 2U See Date Night Bumps

Friday Report: Fox’s Alita: Battle Angel scored an $8.7 million opening on Thursday, leading all films in the market on Valentine’s Day. That tally includes $2.425 million from preview shows on both Wednesday night and Tuesday night, meaning Thursday’s proper gross was $6.275 million.

Landing in second place on its second day of release, Isn’t It Romantic grabbed $4.44 million in a strong Valentine’s turnout. That gives the Rebel Wilson-led rom-com a $6.265 million two-day domestic total heading into the long weekend.

Rounding out the openers, Happy Death Day 2U reportedly earned $2.7 million yesterday for an updated two-day haul of $3.68 million.

Meanwhile, The LEGO Movie 2 posted $2.23 million in its seventh day of release, now standing at $41.5 million domestically.

Further updates ahead on Saturday and throughout the weekend.