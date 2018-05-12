Weekend Report: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Crosses $500M Domestic, Pacing for $60M+; ‘Life of the Party’ ($19M+) & ‘Breaking In’ ($15M) Debut Well

Saturday Update: As expected, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is still king of the box office with another $15.998 million taken in Friday, down an estimated 49 percent from last Friday and bringing the domestic haul above the $500 million threshold in 15 days — topping Star Wars: The Last Jedi (16 days) as the second fastest film to reach that mark, behind record-holder The Force Awakens (10 days). Its third weekend remains on target to gross in the realm of $60 million or slightly more, which would make it the fourth best third weekend ever.

With $502.01 million earned in North America thus far, Infinity overtook Finding Dory ($486.3 million) for 11th place on the all-time chart. By the end of this weekend, it looks to be up to 8th place ahead of The Dark Knight ($534.9 million), Rogue One ($532.2 million), and 2015’s Beauty and the Beast ($504 million).

According to Disney, there will be no official updates on Avengers‘ overseas performance (including a highly touted opening in China) until Sunday morning.

Life of the Party remains off to a positive start with an estimated $4.91 million opening day on Friday, comparable to the $5.0 million first day of Snatched last year on the same Mother’s Day weekend. The holiday may continue skewing projections, but for now a weekend between $18-22 million remains likely.

Breaking In also bowed in healthy fashion with $4.6 million yesterday as it heads toward a weekend around $15 million.

Meanwhile, Black Panther continued its efforts of reaching the $700 million domestic plateau with another $538,000 yesterday, bringing its cume to $694.8 million.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAY. 11 – SUN, MAY. 13

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Infinity War $60,000,000 -48% 4,474 0 $13,411 $546,012,103 3 Disney 2 Life Of The Party $19,500,000 — 3,656 — $5,334 $19,500,000 1 Warner Bros. / New Line 3 Breaking In $15,000,000 — 2,537 — $5,912 $15,000,000 1 Universal Pictures 4 Overboard $9,200,000 -37% 2,006 383 $4,586 $28,693,977 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion 5 A Quiet Place $6,300,000 -19% 3,144 -269 $2,004 $169,452,634 6 Paramount 6 I Feel Pretty $4,000,000 -21% 2,858 -374 $1,400 $44,146,576 4 STX Entertainment 7 Rampage $3,200,000 -31% 2,548 -603 $1,256 $89,564,663 5 Warner Bros 8 Tully $2,300,000 -30% 1,356 3 $1,696 $7,043,060 2 Focus Features 9 Black Panther $2,100,000 -35% 1,370 -271 $1,533 $696,354,611 13 Disney 10 Blockers $1,100,000 -37% 1,111 -561 $990 $58,111,635 6 Universal 11 Super Troopers 2 $975,000 -48% 1,379 -739 $707 $27,375,577 4 20th Century Fox 12 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $900,000 -52% 1,269 -635 $709 $39,710,900 5 Universal 13 Isle of Dogs $900,000 12% 1,046 344 $860 $29,779,374 8 Fox Searchlight 14 A Wrinkle in Time $675,000 64% 1,984 1690 $340 $96,330,876 10 Walt Disney Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 RBG $950,000 64% 180 146 $5,278 $1,787,767 2 Magnolia Pictures 2 Ready Player One $865,000 -35% 804 -601 $1,076 $134,535,919 7 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 3 102 Not Out $285,000 -41% 102 0 $2,794 $976,389 2 Sony Pictures Releasing International 4 Traffik $200,000 -75% 381 -366 $525 $8,834,614 4 Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films 5 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $170,000 -56% 257 -141 $661 $43,205,076 7 Lionsgate

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Life of the Party bowed to an estimated $700,000 from last night’s opening shows. That comes in ahead of Snatched‘s $650,000 start before the same Mother’s Day weekend one year ago, while coming in just under fellow Melissa McCarthy comedy The Boss and its $985,000 in April 2016.

Also posting an encouraging start, Universal’s Breaking In grossed $615,000 from early shows last night. That’s comparable to the studio’s Unfriended ($660,000) back in April 2015 and ahead of The Boy Next Door‘s $500,000 start earlier that year.

While the two openers court female audiences over Mother's Day weekend, Avengers: Infinity War is set to post one of the biggest third weekends of all-time as it continues to steamroll the market.