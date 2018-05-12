Weekend Report: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Crosses $500M Domestic, Pacing for $60M+; ‘Life of the Party’ ($19M+) & ‘Breaking In’ ($15M) Debut Well
Saturday Update: As expected, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is still king of the box office with another $15.998 million taken in Friday, down an estimated 49 percent from last Friday and bringing the domestic haul above the $500 million threshold in 15 days — topping Star Wars: The Last Jedi (16 days) as the second fastest film to reach that mark, behind record-holder The Force Awakens (10 days). Its third weekend remains on target to gross in the realm of $60 million or slightly more, which would make it the fourth best third weekend ever.
With $502.01 million earned in North America thus far, Infinity overtook Finding Dory ($486.3 million) for 11th place on the all-time chart. By the end of this weekend, it looks to be up to 8th place ahead of The Dark Knight ($534.9 million), Rogue One ($532.2 million), and 2015’s Beauty and the Beast ($504 million).
According to Disney, there will be no official updates on Avengers‘ overseas performance (including a highly touted opening in China) until Sunday morning.
Life of the Party remains off to a positive start with an estimated $4.91 million opening day on Friday, comparable to the $5.0 million first day of Snatched last year on the same Mother’s Day weekend. The holiday may continue skewing projections, but for now a weekend between $18-22 million remains likely.
Breaking In also bowed in healthy fashion with $4.6 million yesterday as it heads toward a weekend around $15 million.
Meanwhile, Black Panther continued its efforts of reaching the $700 million domestic plateau with another $538,000 yesterday, bringing its cume to $694.8 million.
Early weekend estimates are below with updated estimates from studios to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, MAY. 11 – SUN, MAY. 13
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Avengers: Infinity War
|$60,000,000
|-48%
|4,474
|0
|$13,411
|$546,012,103
|3
|Disney
|2
|Life Of The Party
|$19,500,000
|—
|3,656
|—
|$5,334
|$19,500,000
|1
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|3
|Breaking In
|$15,000,000
|—
|2,537
|—
|$5,912
|$15,000,000
|1
|Universal Pictures
|4
|Overboard
|$9,200,000
|-37%
|2,006
|383
|$4,586
|$28,693,977
|2
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|5
|A Quiet Place
|$6,300,000
|-19%
|3,144
|-269
|$2,004
|$169,452,634
|6
|Paramount
|6
|I Feel Pretty
|$4,000,000
|-21%
|2,858
|-374
|$1,400
|$44,146,576
|4
|STX Entertainment
|7
|Rampage
|$3,200,000
|-31%
|2,548
|-603
|$1,256
|$89,564,663
|5
|Warner Bros
|8
|Tully
|$2,300,000
|-30%
|1,356
|3
|$1,696
|$7,043,060
|2
|Focus Features
|9
|Black Panther
|$2,100,000
|-35%
|1,370
|-271
|$1,533
|$696,354,611
|13
|Disney
|10
|Blockers
|$1,100,000
|-37%
|1,111
|-561
|$990
|$58,111,635
|6
|Universal
|11
|Super Troopers 2
|$975,000
|-48%
|1,379
|-739
|$707
|$27,375,577
|4
|20th Century Fox
|12
|Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare
|$900,000
|-52%
|1,269
|-635
|$709
|$39,710,900
|5
|Universal
|13
|Isle of Dogs
|$900,000
|12%
|1,046
|344
|$860
|$29,779,374
|8
|Fox Searchlight
|14
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$675,000
|64%
|1,984
|1690
|$340
|$96,330,876
|10
|Walt Disney Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|RBG
|$950,000
|64%
|180
|146
|$5,278
|$1,787,767
|2
|Magnolia Pictures
|2
|Ready Player One
|$865,000
|-35%
|804
|-601
|$1,076
|$134,535,919
|7
|Warner Bros. / DreamWorks
|3
|102 Not Out
|$285,000
|-41%
|102
|0
|$2,794
|$976,389
|2
|Sony Pictures Releasing International
|4
|Traffik
|$200,000
|-75%
|381
|-366
|$525
|$8,834,614
|4
|Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films
|5
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$170,000
|-56%
|257
|-141
|$661
|$43,205,076
|7
|Lionsgate
===
Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Life of the Party bowed to an estimated $700,000 from last night’s opening shows. That comes in ahead of Snatched‘s $650,000 start before the same Mother’s Day weekend one year ago, while coming in just under fellow Melissa McCarthy comedy The Boss and its $985,000 in April 2016.
Also posting an encouraging start, Universal’s Breaking In grossed $615,000 from early shows last night. That’s comparable to the studio’s Unfriended ($660,000) back in April 2015 and ahead of The Boy Next Door‘s $500,000 start earlier that year.
While the two openers court female audiences over Mother’s Day weekend, Avengers: Infinity War is set to post one of the biggest third weekends of all-time as it continues to steamroll the market. Check out our detailed weekend forecast and follow us on Twitter for continued updates.
