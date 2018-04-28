Weekend Estimates: Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ On Course for Historic $225-240M Domestic Bow; Overseas Earnings Hit $178.5M

Saturday Update: Avengers: Infinity War earned a stellar $105.967 million on opening day Friday, including Thursday night’s $39 million haul. That marks a new record for Marvel and the superhero genre, the second biggest day in history (behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $119.1 million), and becomes only the third film to ever cross the $100 million threshold in one day after Force Awakens and The Last Jedi ($104.7 million).

Infinity War posted a Thursday night-to-Friday overall multiple of 2.72x, which is a bit lower than Civil War‘s 3.02x and and Age of Ultron‘s 3.06x — however, it is ahead of Last Jedi‘s 2.33x and Awakens‘ 2.09x. Given Infinity‘s much higher performance on Thursday night, these aren’t surprising stats and we continue to expect strong matinee playability throughout the weekend thanks to immense family appeal.

Early word of mouth is very positive on the heels of strong reviews from critics. While projections for the film’s legs remain somewhat challenging for reasons discussed earlier, fans are certainly responding to the crowd-pleasing epic that makes some very bold moves for the franchise.

In terms of attendance, Infinity‘s first full day is on par with that of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, whose former record opening day of $91.1 million adjusts to roughly $105.3 million+ using current ticket prices. It’s fair to also mention The Dark Knight Rises‘ first day attendance in this conversation: its $75.75 million opening day six years ago adjusts to more than $90 million today, and before accounting for its lack of a 3D price boost and opening prior to the boom in upcharged premium screens over the last six years.

Based on the first full day of performance, projections for Infinity War‘s weekend remain on target with our pre-release pinpoint forecast of approximately $235 million and potentially more. Disney itself has increased their official expectations this morning to the similar $225 million-$240 million range.

With yesterday’s earnings, Disney as a whole crossed $1 billion at the domestic box office in just 117 days this year. That bests the previous industry (and their own) record of 128 days in 2016.

Internationally, Disney reports the mega-sequel has earned $178.5 million through Friday and will provide further breakdowns with Sunday’s report.

More updates and estimates to follow throughout the weekend.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 27 – SUN, APR. 29

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Infinity War $235,000,000 — 4,474 — $52,526 $235,000,000 1 Disney 2 A Quiet Place $11,000,000 -47% 3,565 -243 $3,086 $148,523,301 4 Paramount 3 I Feel Pretty $8,200,000 -49% 3,440 0 $2,384 $29,643,561 2 STX Entertainment 4 Rampage $6,500,000 -68% 3,508 -607 $1,853 $77,325,557 3 Warner Bros 5 Black Panther $3,600,000 -27% 1,650 -280 $2,182 $687,228,489 11 Disney 6 Super Troopers 2 $3,300,000 -78% 2,125 87 $1,553 $21,784,929 2 20th Century Fox 7 Blockers $3,100,000 -55% 2,324 -810 $1,334 $53,371,490 4 Universal 8 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $2,800,000 -64% 2,420 -648 $1,157 $34,905,995 3 Universal 9 Ready Player One $2,400,000 -68% 2,365 -843 $1,015 $130,648,218 5 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 10 Traffik $1,600,000 -59% 1,046 0 $1,530 $6,732,274 2 Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films 11 Isle of Dogs $1,400,000 -60% 1,001 -946 $1,399 $27,020,723 6 Fox Searchlight

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 I Can Only Imagine $760,000 -69% 970 -1024 $784 $81,066,585 7 Roadside Attractions 2 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $720,000 -63% 540 -608 $1,333 $42,302,543 5 Lionsgate 3 Chappaquiddick $660,000 -64% 704 -751 $938 $15,773,842 4 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 4 A Wrinkle in Time $575,000 -21% 371 -294 $1,550 $94,524,046 8 Walt Disney Pictures 5 Sherlock Gnomes $570,000 -60% 731 -728 $780 $40,534,000 6 Paramount / MGM 6 Peter Rabbit $245,000 -13% 229 -115 $1,070 $114,599,694 12 Sony / Columbia 7 Love, Simon $120,000 -76% 173 -318 $694 $40,487,904 7 20th Century Fox 8 The Greatest Showman $100,000 -33% 146 -23 $685 $173,679,508 19 Fox

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Midnight Sun $32,000 -13% 93 3 $344 $9,526,045 6 Open Road 2 The Strangers: Prey At Night $21,000 -69% 62 -28 $339 $24,365,368 8 Aviron Pictures 3 Hostiles $900 -59% 1 -2 $900 $29,818,546 19 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 4 The Hurricane Heist $665 -37% 5 0 $133 $6,111,663 8 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

===

Friday Update: Disney sent along an official projection this afternoon, calling for a Friday total between $95 million and $100 million. If it holds, that would line with our pre-release forecasts and mark the third biggest single day gross in history behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

That very early estimate includes Thursday night’s $39 million bow, which stands as the fourth best in history and the biggest ever for a Marvel film, besting Age of Ultron ($27.6 million), Black Panther ($25.2 million), and Captain America: Civil War ($25.0 million).

Based on Friday’s early estimate, the studio officially projects a weekend pace of $225 million (“give or take”), although that could still be a slightly conservative projection based on our models.

Internationally, the film debuted to $95 million through its first two days of release after an April 25 rollout in 21 markets and 22 more on April 26.

“The film has so far registered the highest opening day in industry history in Korea, Brazil, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Central America, Chile, Peru, Bolivia and UAE. Today, in addition to its North American debut, the film opens in Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Turkey and South Africa. Major markets not opening this weekend are Russia (May 3) and China (May 11),” says Disney.

The studio provided the following breakdowns:

Territories GBO Korea $11.4M Australia $10.0M UK $8.9M France $6.5M Italy $5.1M Brazil $4.8M Philippines $4.7M Thailand $4.1M Indonesia $3.6M Germany $3.2M Taiwan $3.2M Malaysia $2.8M Hong Kong $2.5M Other $24.2M Total $95.0M

New openers

Avengers: Infinity War opened at #1 in all markets.

Brazil: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 87% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 87% market share. UK: Opening day is the 3 rd highest opening day for Disney and highest MCU opening day of all-time with an outstanding 89% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 89% market share. Germany: Opening day is the highest superhero opening day of all-time with an outstanding 85% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 85% market share. Argentina: Opening day is the 2 nd highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 83% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 83% market share. Rest of Latin America: Highest opening day in industry history in Central America, Chile, Peru and Bolivia. Market shares in each country above 90%.

in Central America, Chile, Peru and Bolivia. Market shares in each country above 90%. Rest of Europe: Highest opening day in industry history in UAE. Highest superhero opening day of all-time in Austria, Bosnia/Herz, Czech Rep, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Middle East, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and the Ukraine. Outstanding market shares include Greece (95%), Austria (85%) and Czech Rep (85%).

“Looking at the same suite of territories at today’s exchange rates, Avengers: Infinity War continues to pace ahead of all other MCU releases in most territories. However, it is not apples-to-apples at this early stage due to the varying release patterns of those comps for the territories to date. We’ll have a comprehensive look at the global debut on Sunday,” Disney added.

“Of note, premium formats are playing well domestically with IMAX previews generating an estimated $4.1M in North America, the 3rd highest IMAX previews ever behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Internationally IMAX screens have already earned an estimated $5.1M through yesterday,” the studio’s update concluded.