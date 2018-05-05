Weekend Report: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Pacing for $115M+ Domestic Second Frame, Reaches $974.5M Globally; ‘Overboard’ Debuts Strong w/ $14M+ Frame

Saturday Update: Avengers: Infinity War scored an estimated $31.43 million yesterday to begin its second weekend in release, marking an expected 70.4 percent drop from opening day last Friday. Based on the performance of past Marvel films, we’re expecting that will lead to a weekend around $115 million or slightly more, which — if it holds — would be enough to top Black Panther‘s $111.7 million as the second best sophomore frame of all-time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million).

As cautioned throughout the week, Infinity War experienced an abnormally modest (in relative terms) 102.7 percent increase from Thursday to Friday. That’s well below the 140.3 percent and 146.5 percent same-point increases of Civil War and Age of Ultron, and behind other notable Marvel films as well. Given Infinity War‘s massive first-week performance and cliffhanging nature, among other factors, this isn’t particularly surprising. The film continues to enjoy very positive word of mouth as it will benefit from two more weekends before Deadpool 2 and Solo aim for very similar male-driven audiences later this month.

Through eight days of play, Infinity War has earned a massive $369.76 million domestically. That’s second only to Force Awakens ($440.2 million) as the highest eight-day total in domestic history, coming in ahead of Jurassic World ($325.3 million), The Last Jedi ($321.4 million), and Black Panther ($320.7 million).

Internationally, Infinity War added $38.1 million on Friday, having now earned $604.8 million across overseas markets. That puts the Avengers blockbuster’s global cume at $974.5 million through Friday. The film will become the fastest in history to cross the $1 billion threshold today after 11 days of release, topping Force Awakens‘ current record by one day.

Disney also announced this morning that they have surpassed $3 billion in global grosses for the calendar year ($1.2924 billion domestic and $1.7274 billion overseas), achieving a new industry record for the fastest this mark has been reached (besting Disney’s own previous record set on May 6, 2016).

Overboard had a strong opening day with an estimated $4.815 million. The comedy remake’s counter-programming strategy is proving successful as it eyes a weekend around $14 – 15 million.

A Quiet Place took in another $2.34 million yesterday, pushing its haul up to $154.6 million domestically. I Feel Pretty added $1.62 million for an updated cume of $34.5 million.

Black Panther continued to go above and beyond as it now enjoys an Avengers boost on top of its own phenomenal holding power, adding $859,000 yesterday and bringing its domestic haul up to $690.84 million.

Meanwhile, Tully and Bad Samaritan performed within expected ranges as they took in $1.162 million and $645,000, respectively, on opening day Friday.

Early weekend estimates are below with updated numbers from all studios to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAY. 4 – SUN, MAY. 6

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Infinity War $115,000,000 -55% 4,474 0 $25,704 $453,332,540 2 Disney 2 Overboard $14,000,000 — 1,623 — $8,626 $14,000,000 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion 3 A Quiet Place $7,800,000 -29% 3,413 -152 $2,285 $160,094,386 5 Paramount 4 I Feel Pretty $5,100,000 -38% 3,232 -208 $1,578 $37,998,283 3 STX Entertainment 5 Rampage $4,500,000 -38% 3,151 -357 $1,428 $84,664,310 4 Warner Bros 6 Black Panther $3,300,000 -30% 1,641 -9 $2,011 $693,280,615 12 Disney 7 Tully $3,300,000 — 1,353 — $2,439 $3,300,000 1 Focus Features 8 Bad Samaritan $2,000,000 — 2,007 — $997 $2,000,000 1 Electric Entertainment 9 Super Troopers 2 $1,960,000 -47% 2,118 -7 $925 $25,590,701 3 20th Century Fox 10 Blockers $1,800,000 -40% 1,672 -652 $1,077 $56,271,500 5 Universal 11 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $1,800,000 -45% 1,904 -516 $945 $38,150,360 4 Universal 12 Ready Player One $1,300,000 -49% 1,405 -960 $925 $133,044,504 6 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Isle of Dogs $855,000 -40% 702 -299 $1,218 $28,518,046 7 Fox Searchlight 2 Traffik $770,000 -53% 747 -299 $1,031 $8,234,560 3 Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films 3 102 Not Out $590,000 — 102 — $5,784 $590,000 1 Sony Pictures Releasing International 4 Sherlock Gnomes $420,000 -38% 636 -95 $660 $41,239,888 7 Paramount / MGM 5 A Wrinkle in Time $400,000 -59% 294 -77 $1,361 $95,485,581 9 Walt Disney Pictures 6 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $390,000 -39% 398 -142 $980 $42,878,291 6 Lionsgate 7 Chappaquiddick $370,000 -47% 516 -188 $717 $16,537,391 5 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Midnight Sun $15,000 -51% 60 -33 $250 $9,554,976 7 Open Road 2 The Hurricane Heist $2,000 74% 3 -2 $667 $6,114,299 9 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 3 Hostiles $380 49% 1 0 $380 $29,818,677 20 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Friday Update: Avengers: Infinity War added another $15.5 million domestically yesterday, bringing its seven-day cume to a massive $338.4 million — the second largest seven-day tally in history behind The Force Awakens ($390.9 million). At its current pace, Avengers could land on the high end of weekend forecasts which called for a sophomore frame between $104 – 128 million.

Globally, Infinity added $32.0 million yesterday and now stands at $566.7 million across international markets. The worldwide cume to date is $905.1 million.

Overboard opened to $675,000 last night, marking a very positive start to the weekend as it aims to counter-program the Marvel juggernaut atop the box office. The Anna Faris-Eugenio Derbez remake came in 50 percent ahead of the $450,000 earned by last spring’s How to Be a Latin Lover.