Weekend Report: ‘Deadpool 2’ Scores $18.6M For Biggest R-Rated Thursday Launch Ever, Best Non-Disney Debut Since 2016

Friday Update: Fox reports that Deadpool 2 landed with a big $18.6 million debut on Thursday night, the third highest launch of 2018 behind Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, and the highest Thursday night opening of all-time for an R-rated film — besting It‘s $13.5 million last September.

Last night’s debut also registers as the largest for a non-Disney film since August 2016’s Suicide Squad ($20.5 million), while coming in well ahead of the first Deadpool‘s $12.7 million (as expected for a highly anticipated sequel). Among other superhero sequels, Deadpool 2 came in slightly above Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s $17 million last May and Thor: Ragnarok‘s $14.5 million.

Worth noting in these comparisons is that, like its X-Men “counterparts”, the Deadpool sequel is likely to be more frontloaded than family-driven matinee fare like the Disney/Marvel titles, although positive early word of mouth for Deadpool 2 and a holiday weekend landing in its second frame could skew models in a number of directions at this stage. As such, we’re holding off on initial weekend projections until a full Friday estimate is available from the studio. In the mean time, check out further analysis of the weekend ahead in our earlier report.

Paramount’s Book Club is off to a very encouraging start itself with an estimated $625,000 start last night. That puts it right in between the $600,000 launch of Going In Style back in April of last year and The Intern‘s $650,000 opening in late 2015, solidifying late expectations that the comedy could be surprise performer this weekend.

The weekend’s third release, Show Dogs, did not hold Thursday night screenings.

