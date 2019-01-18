Weekend Report: ‘Glass’ Uncorks $3.7 Million Thursday Night Start

Friday Update: Universal reports this morning that M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass cracked open $3.7 million on Thursday evening to begin the long holiday weekend. The film opened at 7pm in 3,200 domestic locations.

For comparison purposes, here’s how that stacks up to recent genre films:

85 percent ahead of Split ($2.0 million)

14 percent behind A Quiet Place ($4.3 million)

32 percent behind The Nun ($5.4 million)

Due to the holiday weekend and older target audience, we’re holding off on any weekend extrapolations at this stage. Check back Saturday morning for further analysis and early weekend estimates.