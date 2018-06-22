Weekend Report: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Chews Up $15.3M Thursday Night Domestic Debut

Friday Report: Universal confirms this morning that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom bowed to $15.3 million from Thursday night’s first domestic showings beginning at 7pm in 3,600 theaters.

That lines up with pre-release expectations as the film had been tracking for anywhere between $115 million and $140 million in its domestic opening weekend, a range that holds up with last night’s early results as the film is expected to generate more walk-up business than fan-heavy franchises reliant on massive pre-sales.

Here’s how Fallen Kingdom compares to other films for the usual comparisons’ sake:

8.5 percent ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story ($14.1 million)

18 percent behind Deadpool 2 ($18.6 million)

10 percent behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($17 million)

17 percent behind Jurassic World ($18.5 million)

Follow us and check back here throughout the weekend for continued updates.