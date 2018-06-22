Weekend Report: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Chews Up $15.3M Thursday Night Domestic Debut
Friday Report: Universal confirms this morning that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom bowed to $15.3 million from Thursday night’s first domestic showings beginning at 7pm in 3,600 theaters.
That lines up with pre-release expectations as the film had been tracking for anywhere between $115 million and $140 million in its domestic opening weekend, a range that holds up with last night’s early results as the film is expected to generate more walk-up business than fan-heavy franchises reliant on massive pre-sales.
Here’s how Fallen Kingdom compares to other films for the usual comparisons’ sake:
- 8.5 percent ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story ($14.1 million)
- 18 percent behind Deadpool 2 ($18.6 million)
- 10 percent behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($17 million)
- 17 percent behind Jurassic World ($18.5 million)
I think this one will open right around $130M.
Wouldn’t be surprised with a sub 100 debut but I expect more like something in the 110-120 range but looking at last Jedi to solo there was a 38% drop in the opening weekends which a similar drop would give JW a 79 million opening weekend but still I expect a bit over one hundred and about a B+ CinemaScore
As ever, Friday will tell us a lot more than Thursday. It’ll probably be a much more frontloaded opening weekend than JW, but there’s definitely upside for more given that this film’s audience is mostly not a see-it-now-for-fear-of-spoilers type. (Not to say the Jurassic franchise doesn’t have that kind of fan – heck, someone I follow on Twitter is one! – but it’s not the same type of crowd you get with, say, an MCU title. This franchise is built on popcorn CGI thrills.)
The elephant in the room remains I2, which I suspect will have significant overlap with JWFK. It’s certainly not out of the question that I2 will win the “real” weekend, i.e. the FSS after taking out JWFK’s Thursday previews.