Weekend Report: ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Starts with $2.35M; ‘Unsane’ Earns $300K

March 23, 2018

Update: Universal reports this morning that Pacific Rim: Uprising earned a solid $2.35 million from Thursday night’s opening shows at 7pm in 2,850 theaters. That comes in 35 percent behind last year’s Power Rangers as well as the original 2013 Pacific Rim, each of which earned $3.6 million on Thursday evening. The sequel remains on target for a domestic opening in the mid-$20 million range as part of its global launch.

Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane opened to $300,000 last night, which is identical to the $300,000 earned by A Cure for Wellness last year.

Meanwhile, Sherlock Gnomes and Paul, Apostle of Christ did not hold Thursday night screenings. Numbers for Midnight Sun were not yet available at the time of this report but will be added over the weekend as they are confirmed.

Reigning champ Black Panther took in $2.1 million on Thursday overall, bringing its domestic cume to $614.2 million. The film will likely yield first place to Uprising for the first time in six weekends at the domestic box office. Globally, Marvel’s blockbuster phenom stands at $1.207.2 billion through Thursday.

